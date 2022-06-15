The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Jackson Township

Country Fare Restaurant, 498 E Lincoln Ave, June 7, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving and drawers, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Studs behind the prep area sink are exposed and subject to moisture.

North Cornwall Township

Lebanon Country Club, 3375 Oak St, June 8, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Assorted containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

South Lebanon Township

Pucillo’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 1032 S 5th Ave, Complaint, June 6, Pass. Exterior door is being propped open. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Repeat offense.

West Cornwall Township

Sunoco A Plus, 2520 Quentin Rd, June 6, Pass. Tongs and holders at the roller grill were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.