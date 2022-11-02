The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lebanon City

Mel’s Diner, 8 E Cumberland St, Oct. 25, Pass. One wooden shelf above warewashing is wet, shows signs of deterioration and it can no longer be properly cleaned.

Wellspan G.S. Courtyard Cafe, 424 Walnut St, Oct. 25, Pass. Observed scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Wellspan Health Pharmacy, 252 S 4th St, Oct. 25, Pass. No violations.

North Lebanon Township

City Watch Coffee, 1501 E Cumberland St, Oct. 24, Pass. Prepackaged pastries are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Everyday Grocery, 1501 E Cumberland St, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon Food Mart, 1610 7th St, Oct. 24, Pass. Food facility is using or offering for sale, Gummy candies and chocolate containing hemp extracts, unapproved additives. Removed from sales. Assorted knives on the drying rack were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Mini Mart, 1499 E Cumberland St, Oct. 24, Pass. Food facility is offering for sale, gummy candy containing hemp extracts, an unapproved additive.

Wendy’s, 1490 E Lehman St, Oct. 24, Pass. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as nets or hats. PREVIOUS VIOLATION 4/14/2022 & 5/27/2022. Plastic containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Drying shelves for cleaned items are greasy to touch.