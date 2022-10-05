The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Annville Es, 205 S White Oak St, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

East Hanover Township

East Hanover El. School, 1098 School House Rd, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

B&A Paradise Pizza, 700 Reinoel St, Sept. 26, Pass. Observed tape being used on a plastic food storage container to cover the edges which were deteriorated. A deli container which is intended to be a single-use article is being used as a scoop for food ingredients. Discarded. Customer self-service single-use spoons are not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.

Good Spot Nutrition, 442 Lehman Set, Sept. 26, Fail. Raw eggs were stored above deli meat and fresh strawberries in the refrigerator. Observed dishes, utensils and glasses in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The PIC stated that she put them there to dry. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have brown residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the food prep/ware washing/ service area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the employee toilet room area. Observed wet wiping cloth in 3-compartment sink area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the refrigerator, and held more than 48 hours, is not marked with the date it was opened. Parcha food was placed in a small deli container, in the refrigerator; it is not labeled with the common name of the food. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Montro Grocery, 625 Lehman St, Sept. 26, Pass. Handwashing sign, towel dispenser and soap dispenser needed at remodeled employee toilet room.

Penn Jersey Food Mart, 480 5th St, Sept. 26, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the employee toilet room. Front door to the outside, located in the front area of the food facility is being tied open with a chain. Cardboard trays from the snack vendors, non-food contact surfaces not changed at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Toilet tissue is not on the dispenser; corrected.

The Gin Mill, 324 E Cumberland St, Sept. 26, Pass. The lower shelf of one prep table is rusted and can no longer be properly cleaned. Cutting boards were stored directly on the surface that had deteriorated. Black liners on a set of shelves in the prep area have deteriorated and can no longer be properly cleaned.

Chen’s House, 1510 Cumberland St, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon Valley Family YWCA, 201 N 7th St, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Mannino’s Pizza, 230 E Cumberland St, Sept. 27, Pass. Pictures of food selections which are posted above the food prep area are held in place with push-pins which have the potential to fall into the food below and create a physical food safety hazard. Cardboard is being used to line two shelves in a reach-in freezer. The cardboard has deteriorated and is not clean. Cardboard should not be used because it cannot be cleaned and using cardboard to line shelves obstructs the proper flow of air in the freezer. Observed one plastic food storage container that was cracked and missing a piece. Discarded.

One Stop Corner, 1038 Church St, Sept. 27, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 “Head Start Program”, 1 Cumberland St, Sept. 28, Pass. The HACCP program for this facility has numerous components in the log book. Several sections are not applicable to this location, but there is nothing to indicate that these sections do not apply. Other components which are applicable, such as thermometer calibration, are being conducted by the employee, but are not being recorded on the log.

Marco’s Pizza, 748 Locust St, Sept. 28, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in rear prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). No sign posted at the hand wash sink in the front service area to remind food employees to wash their hands. One container of food utensils, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected immediately. One section of the walk-in cooler has a damaged wall that needs to be repaired.

Lebanon School District Stadium Stands, 350 N 8th St, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

The Mansion at 5th, 450 Cumberland St, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

The Timeless Cafe, 18 S 8th St, Sept. 30, Pass. The handle of one reach-in freezer is broken and covered with tape. Tape cannot be properly cleaned and should only be used for temporary repairs.

Southeast Elementary Cafeteria, 499 E Pershing Ave, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Myerstown Borough

Cafe 58, 58 W Main St, Sept. 29, Pass. Three bay sink not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

North Cornwall Township

CVS, 1760 Quentin Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Down on The Farm Catering at Lebanon Valley Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Kugo Steak House, 1723 Quentin Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. Several raw animal food (eggs) were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Old unused equipment stored in the back area, should be removed from the food facility. Litter and debris under and around shelving in the storage area.

North Londonderry Township

H&K Nepali Indian Grocery, 1200 E Main St, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Lingle Avenue Es, 600 S Lingle Ave, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations

Palmyra Area High School, 1125 Park Dr, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Palmyra Borough

CVS Store, 717 E Main St, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 101 Larkspur Dr, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Forge Road Es, 400 S Forge Rd, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Northside Es, 301 E Spruce St, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Palmyra Area Middle School, 50 W Cherry St, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Pine Street Es, 50 W Pine St, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

South Annville Township

Annville-Cleona MS HS, 520 S White Oak St, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Yellow Breeches Educational Center Annville, 1920 Horseshoe Pike, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

South Londonderry Township

Sunoco, 7 Bachmanville Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Berry Patch Bed & Breakfast, 115 Moore Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Union Township

Blue Mt Christian School, 14 Silvertown Rd, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Jonestown Es, 135 S King St, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Lickdale Es, 40 Fisher Ave, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 2 Everest Ln, Sept. 26, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

West Cornwall Township

CC’s Pizza, 75 W Main St, Sept. 27, Pass. Food employees were observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net, hat. Exterior door located in the rear storage area of the food facility is in disrepair and has a gap that does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles