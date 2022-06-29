The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Joe’s Kwirk Marts, 750 E Main St, June 21, Pass. Refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the reach-in preparation table cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the 7 day use or sell by date and requires discarding. Observed standing water and saturated cardboard on the floor within the walk-in cooler.

Allen Theatre and Back Stage Cafe, 36 E Main St, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Health Check Juice Bar, 40 E Main St, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Jonestown Borough

Frostbitez, 333 W Market St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Caked by Maraima and Cafe, 443 Cumberland St, June 20, Pass. No violations.

American House, 25 S 9th St, June 22, Pass. Containers of food utensils, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The cutting boards are being stored in a vertical position; however the surface of the shelf, the lower level of a prep table, is rusted and can no longer be cleaned. Employees conducting manual washing of large items were not aware of the need to sanitize the items. Smaller items are being run through the automatic washing machine. Either sanitizer needs to be used for manual washing or all items need to go through the machine.

Penn Corner, 45 S 9th St, June 22, Pass. No violations.

Gus Deracos Italian Sandwiches, 714 Cumberland St, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Lincoln Republic Club, 21 S 9th St, June 24, Pass. No violations.

Quesa Dee’as, 708 Cumberland St, Follow Up, June 24, Pass. Soft drink fountain nozzles, food contact surfaces, are not clean. Two large serving spoons and a pair of tongs had food debris stuck to them. A plastic container holding clean silverware was wet in the bottom and not clean. Several small plastic food containers, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. White take-out containers were not being stored in an inverted manner and had food debris in them. The frame and door track of the reach-in cooler, non-food contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed packages of raw beef stored in the same container with fully cooked sausage.

North Cornwall Township

Bruno’s of Lebanon, 992 Isabel Dr, June 22, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed leaking at the hand sink in front.

Palmyra Borough

Lucky’s Pizzeria, 757 W Main St, June 21, Pass. Observed sheet of cracking vinyl within the refrigerated preparation unit located at the front of the facility, nearest the handwashing sink. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

South Lebanon Township

Hresko’s Gray Bat BBQ Pit, 817 S 14th Ave, June 24, Pass. Several utensils in the storage drawer were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A food employee was observed touching rolls with bare hands.

Swatara Township

Fairland Kitchen at Kenbrook Bible Camp, 190 Pine Meadow Rd, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Woodland Kitchen at Kenbrook Bible Camp, 190 Pine Meadow Rd, June 23, Pass. Several containers and utensils were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.