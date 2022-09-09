The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

Asia Market, 2923 N Seventh St, Aug. 29,Follow Up, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Toilet tissue holder is broken. The handwash sink located in the area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Jimmy Hot Dog King, 2915 N 7th St, Aug. 29, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the * area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Susquehanna Township

Dollar General, 3810 Union Deposit Rd, Aug. 31, Pass. Observed soiled bottom shelf in the refrigerator in the back room. Soil appears to be from beverage and has dried on the bottom shelf.

Little Sunshine Cafe (US Post Office), 1425 Crooked Hill Rd, Aug. 31, Pass. No violations.

Texas Roadhouse, 3529 Union Deposit Rd, Aug. 31, Pass. BBQ Sauce was held at 110 °F, in the food prep area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Manager increased the temperature to correct the violation.

Tonino’s Pizza & Grill, 530 N Progress Ave, Aug. 31, Pass. Tomato sauce was held at 120°F, in the steamer, rather than 135°F or above as required. Manager increased the regulator to 137°F which corrected the non-conformance. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Chlorine test strips were available but Quaternary Sanitizer was being used. Facility needs to buy Quat test strips. Rear external door has air gaps which may allow pests entrance into the facility. Doors need to be sealed.

Your Place Restaurant & Pub, 2270 Kohn Rd, Aug. 31, Pass. Ice Machine's plastic baffle has crud and mold growth. This area needs to be periodically cleaned. Cheese sauce was held at 115°F, in the steamer, rather than 135°F or above as required. Manager adjusted the regulator to increase the temperature to an acceptable temperature. Oven exhaust filters have noticeable grease build-up and droplets which may cross contaminate food on stoves. Table top can opener's cutting blade has noticeable crud and old food residue. These items need to be cleaned at the end of each day. Manager corrected this non-conformance by having a clean-up person clean the item. Kitchen floor has missing food tiles which impede cleaning of floor and may harbor crud and micro-organisms. Rear external door has an air gap at the bottom threshold plate that may allow pests entrance into the kitchen area. Doors must be sealed.

Upper Paxton Township

B G’s Value Market, 301 S Market St, Aug. 31, Complaint, Fail. Outdated and discolored meat products not being segregated between shelf pulls and donation process. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The Food Facility received a shipment of red meat roasts that had damaged packaging / exposed food and was in distressed condition. Pre-packaged and facility packed Food observed in the meat area, slimy to the touch / spoiled / discolored and is adulterated. Meat grinder, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.