The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, complaint, April 17. Unauthorized persons (children) coming out of the kitchen area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons.

Eagle Foods, 2108 New Danville Road, April 17. No violations.

Luciano’s Pizza Inc., 1274 Millersville Pike, April 17. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The spigot on the three-compartment sink is cracked and repaired with tape and needs replaced. Cracked and missing floor tiles at the rear entrance door. Florescent lights are not covered or shatterproof in the food prep area.

Miss Calees Eats & Treats, 329 Main St., Landisville, April 17. Food employee preparing food, wearing a watch. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of bleach in sanitizer buckets. Food facility is using chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. French toast mix (with raw eggs) being stored above deli meat in the small cooling unit. The spatula and plastic food containers being stored on egg flats, possibly contaminating equipment and/or food.

Sunoco Columbia, 1000 Columbia Ave., follow-up, April 17. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, used to frame the area where the steam table and cold holding units area. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy worms and other gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 020, 936 Columbia Ave., April 17. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Front door of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. Nine pints of low-fat, double-chocolate protein milk, beyond the sell-by date, being offered for sale.

Appel Valley Meats, 531A Beaver Valley Pike, April 16. No violations.

Columbo’s Pizza, 1226 Harrisburg Pike, April 16. The door gaskets on the True reach-in cooler have been glued on and are damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required; corrected. Dry wall tape peeling from the ceiling above the pizza oven.

Cravings Gourmet Deli, 109 Butler Ave., April 16. An air duct and ceiling tile with static dust accumulation above a bain-marie unit with the potential to contaminate food.

Oola Bowls, 2084 Fruitville Pike, April 16. Water, as at the hand-wash sink in the front service area, is not under pressure during inspection. Food utensils drying on a towel rather than a clean, hard surface. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No, 035, 298 Main St., Landisville, April 16. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back area and in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. No signage available advising customer to wash apples before consuming. One pint of whole milk, three pints of double-chocolate milk, three pints of protein milk, 4 1/2 gallons of 1% low-fat milk, 2 1/2 gallons of fat-free milk, and 3 quarts of 1% low-fat milk, beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 038, 265 W. State St., Quarryville, April 16. Employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures due to soap and paper towels not available at the hand-wash sink; corrected. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in freezer door. Automatic soap dispenser not in working order and no soap available for hand-washing; corrected. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink; corrected.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 078, Village Road, Lampeter, April 16. Static dust accumulation on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler and on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing unit. The front entrance door of the facility were propped open and did not protect the entry of rodents or insects; corrected. Five pints of milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed. Automatic hand soap dispenser not in working condition and soap not available for hand-washing; corrected.

Wendy's No. 6449, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, April 16. An excessive amount of grease buildup and old food debris on the floor beneath the fryers and the flat grill. An industrial sprayer of degreaser was stored next to rolls in the back of the facility. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Black, static dust near the ceiling above the three compartment sink.

Dollar General No. 00597, 1805 Columbia Ave., April 15. No violations.

Hissho Suishi at Giant 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., April 15. The lid of the trash can being stored on top of bags of rice.

Mt. Everest International Inc., 1621 Columbia Ave., change of owner, April 15. No violations.

Rita's No. 882, 40 Redwood Drive, April 15. No violations.

Subway No. 11989, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, April 15. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 032, 5959 E. Main St., East Petersburg, April 15. Six pints of whole milk, three pints of 1% low-fat chocolate milk, and one pint of chocolate milk, beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. The lid for the outside dumpster was left open at the time of this inspection. The emergency exit door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. The front door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 076, 2101 New Danville Pike, April 15. Two half-gallons and one pint of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Dark, moist residue on the ice chute of the self-serve soda unit; cleaned.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 241, 2000 Lincoln Highway East, April 15. Spillage and sticky residue on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Twenty-six pints of milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Aldi, 1889 Fruitville Pike, April 14. No violations.

Arby's No. 8727, 1229 Lancaster Road, Manheim, April 14. Cleaned food containers on the drying shelf area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints in a way that controls all hair. Food containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Bruke International Grocery and Gift Shop, 145 Rohrerstown Road, April 14. No violations.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, April 14. Bedding and clothing materials in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters. Personal food, ingredients and leftovers in the refrigerator of the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as personal living quarters. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Sandwiches were held at 105-110 F in the self-serve area rather than 135 F or above as required. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bath room area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the bathroom area.

Conestoga Wagon Restaurant, 2961 Main St., P.O. Box, Conestoga, April 14. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers of the condensing unit in the walk-in cooler.

Friendly's No.7329, 578 Centerville Road, April 14. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A black, mildewlike substance on the fan guard covers and on the underside of the shelves, both inside the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of slime on conduits and control boxes on the side of the mechanical dishwasher. Old unused equipment stored in the back hallway near the water heater should be removed from food facility. Food crumbs, trash, pieces of glass and debris under the mechanical dishwasher. Food debris on the floor of the walk-in freezer. An accumulation of old food residue beneath the fryers and the flat grill. Some of the dishwashing racks are gouged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Coving molding tiles are missing from beneath the mechanical dishwasher, exposing raw wood.

Popeye's Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, complaint, April 14. Several food containers, stored as clean on the drying rack, with old food residue inside and on the outsides. Ceiling tiles still missing above the hot holding area for chicken and need to be replaced. Clean food equipment on the drying rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

The Lucky Dog, 1942 Columbia Ave., April 14. Chicken and beef salad, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the refrigerator, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding; discarded.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 015, 2921 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, April 14. Seven pints of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Black, moist residue on the left ice chute of the self-serve soda unit; cleaned.

Vecchia Sicilia, 1786 Columbia Ave., Columbia, April 14. The rear screen door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects. Cardboard used to line the shelves in the double-door refrigerators, which is not a nonabsorbent material. Torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich prep bain-marie unit. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired (May 19, 2019) and is no longer valid. Food employee register for class May 14.

Dollar Tree No. 4563, 165 Rohrerstown Road, April 13. No violations.

Dominos Pizza No. 4086, 903 Nissley Road, April 13. Clutter; motors, computer parts, old equipment, accumulating again in the back storage area. The backs of pizza pans, stored as clean, were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. An accumulation of static dust on the wires, conduits, walls and exhaust system of the pizza oven. A crack in the metal pizza peel, making it no longer easily cleanable. Several plastic food containers and condiment lids were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Residue/liquid around the base of the toilet. A plastic strainer in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The coving molding separating from the wall. Some of the coving molding is missing. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 037, 300 Main St., Denver, April 13. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummy candy and nuts with CBD and hemp oil, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 041, 2787 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, April 13. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 052, Route 41, Strasburg Road, P.O. Box 502, Gap, April 13. Debris and sticky residue on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer areas.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 069, 2501 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 13. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummy candy and nuts with CBD and hemp oil, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food was held at 44-57 F in the open air bullet case area rather than 41 F or below as required.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 248, 2 Denver Road, Denver, April 13. Assorted food was held at 44-60 F in the open air bullet case area rather than 41 F or below as required. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummy candy and nuts with CBD and hemp oil, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels.

Two Cousins, 1633 Lincoln Highway, April 13. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility. Soap and paper towels not available in the employee restroom; corrected. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area; corrected. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area, and need replaced. A bottle of personal pain type medicine (Aleve) stored on the shelf above the bain-marie unit. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meats), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced. The faucet for the hand-wash sink not in good repair — cold water side of faucet not working and cold water not available for hand-washing.

Venice Pizza & Pasta, 3079 Columbia Ave., April 13. Moist residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Personal items and a can of air freshener stored on the sliding glass doors of the chest freezer; corrected.

Weaver's Health Foods, 108 S. Sixth St., Denver, April 13. Food facility is using or offering for sale, gummy candies food containing CBD, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels.