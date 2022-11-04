The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Women’s & Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Keystone Coffee House, 53 McGovern Ave., Oct. 28. Pass. Date and label all grab and go items.

Kiefer’s Smoked Meats (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Peter Piper’s PA Pickles (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Procopio’s Pizza And Subs, 2525 N. Reading Road, Denver, change of owner, Oct. 28. Pass. Food employees in prep area, not wearing beard covers. A food employee was touching bread — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Assorted containers to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Ross Elementary School, 840 N. Queen St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 478, 891 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 28. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Food utensils stored on floor. Throughout kitchen area of the food facility is in need of cleaning.

Starbucks Coffee No. 52279, 101 N. Queen St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Arianna’s Bakery, 158 E. Jackson St., New Holland, follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 807 Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 27. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery LLC, 9 N. Duke St., Oct. 27. Fail. Seal identified shelving in food prep area. Replace missing light shield above hand-wash sink area. Repair identified gasket. Repair area around walk-in freezer door.

Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 020, 936 Columbia Ave., Oct. 27. Pass. The dumpster lid left open when not in use. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Ingredient statement for doughnuts in the self-serve case is not available.

Weis Markets No. 049, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 27. Pass. Dairy area: One gallon of fat-free milk, at self-serve display beyond the sell by date of Oct. 24; corrected. Two gallons of chocolate milk at the self-serve display beyond the sell-by date of Oct. 23; corrected. Seafood area: The hand-wash sink was not operational; corrected. Produce and Meat area: Food employee wearing a wristwatch; corrected. Storage area: Mops not being hung to air-dry; corrected. Deli: Avocados stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected. Deli meat, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with an expiration date beyond seven days; corrected.

Wendy’s No. 19232, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Windmill Family Restaurant, 2838 Main St., Morgantown, type 2 follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Youth With A Mission Lancaster, 1932 W. Main St., Ephrata, opening, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Blackworth Live Fire Grill, 52 N. Broad St., Lititz, follow-up, Oct. 26. Pass. Intake / exhaust air vent above food prep area that needed filters changed; corrected. Small, winged insects in a bottle of alcohol at the bar; corrected and discarded.

Chipotle Mexican GrillNo. 2102, 2081 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 26. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards (green boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food facility is using oval bowls, a single-use item, rather than scoops with handles for scooping the tortilla chips. Food employees preparing food while not wearing proper beard covers.

House Of Pizza, 23 W. Chestnut St., Oct. 26. Pass. Provide ingredient list for all products. Remove foil from shelves in food prep area. Gaskets in bain-marie not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair/replace shelving throughout.

McDonald’s No. 11034, 1755 Columbia Ave., complaint, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Narvon Sunoco, 7121 N. 28th Division Highway, Narvon, follow-up, Oct. 26. Fail. Breakfast sandwiches were held at 70 F, in the food display area, rather than 135 F or above as required. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by chemicals and not accessible at all times for employee use. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Sheetz No. 312, 1455 E. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, Oct. 26. Pass. In-use fly strip hung directly above hand-wash sink; corrected.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 138, 1490 Stoney Battery Road, Oct. 26. Pass. Four pints of whole chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Weis Markets No. 077, 75 Doe Run Road, Manheim, complaint, Oct. 26. Pass. Two half-gallons of organic reduced-fat milk in display case for sell to consumers three days beyond the expiration date of Oct. 23; corrected.

Coffee Co., 504 E. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

Creekside Foods LLC, 339 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Dutch-Way, 1125 S. State St., Ephrata, opening, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Christian School, 2384 New Holland Pike, Oct. 25. Pass. Peeling paint on the shelf over the four-burner stove. Ceiling tile missing in the back storage area and need to be replaced. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by decaying mouse in pest control device in the back storage area. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the department as required for canning. 50 two quart jars of canned tomato sauce.

O & J’s Deli Grocery, 121 E. Walnut St., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls - Intercourse, 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, opening, Oct. 25. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Queen Street Bistro, 201 N. Queen St., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Sensenig’s Produce And Flowers, 1636 Main St., East Earl, Oct. 25. Pass. Raw animal foods were stored over ready to eat foods in the food display unit. Hot water heater is being repaired.

Shooters Crossing, 88 Diller Ave., New Holland, type 2 follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Supernatural Produce 4, 923 S. Duke St., Oct. 25. Fail. Remove all expired milk. Produce in produce area was to be spoiled and moldy; remove cardboard from reach in unit. Empanadas were held at 110 F, in the hot holding unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in and walk-in unit, is not being date marked. Repair/replace gaskets throughout. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Product in meat fridge and walk-in meant for disposal not clearly segregated from other product for sale.

The Goodie Shoppe, 302 W. Chestnut St., Oct. 25. Pass. Clean shelving above three bowl sink. The hand-wash sink was to have old residue and rust. Ensure that the hand-wash sink is maintained and cleaned. Clean floors behind equipment. Provide employee hand-washing signage in restroom.

VFW Post No. 5752, 125 Longenecker Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 25. Pass. Buildup of grime in two microwaves (kitchen & self-serve). Built up grease on the hood vents above the grill in the kitchen area. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature.

Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Oct. 24. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sliced ham), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Sliced turkey, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. Static dust on two grids of the air-intake ducts in the outer area of the kitchen.

China One, 427 W. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 24. Pass. Raw animal foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods. Ventilation hood dripping condensation and oil over stove. Food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Can opener, dishes, pots and pans. An insect-control device located in kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Warped and torn ceiling tiles in the ceiling above three-bay sink. A working container of bug spray was stored above or on the same shelf with food in the kitchen area.

Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, Oct. 24. Pass. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (ravioli, cheese sauce) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. The large mixer, bearing or gear box is dripping lubricant onto the food-contact surface. Old food residue on the slicer blade and the blade on the buffalo chopper. A build-up of old label residue on the outside of the plastic food containers.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, Oct. 24. Pass. The hand-wash sink located in the women’s restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F; corrected. Restroom was placed out of service, alternate restroom near kitchen will be used.

Long Community At Highland, 600 E. Roseville Road, follow-up, Oct. 24. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Coffee, mobile food facility Type 3, 832 W. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 24. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 633 Main St., New Holland, Oct. 24. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Hood system ventilation located above deep-fry unit near dish-wash unit to have presence of dirt/oil buildup. Food contact surfaces throughout facility were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Accumulation of dust on the fan guards in walk-in cooler and freezer. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by food pan and not accessible at all times for employee use. Dirty areas throughout the food facility such as: yellow biofilm/grease accumulation on pipes under ware-wash unit. Dust buildup in air vent above wash-wash unit. Dirt buildup on walls in rear storage room. Food residue buildup on floors/corners adjacent to dish wash-unit. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with equipment and single service articles in the kitchen area.

Stauffer’s Fruit Farm, 430 Panorama Drive, Denver, follow-up, Oct. 24. Pass No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19233, 804 W. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, Oct. 24. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; prior violation. All hand-wash sinks in the kitchen area were blocked by buckets and kitchen supplies. Hand-wash sinks were not accessible at all times for employee use. Throughout the kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Javateas, 1 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, Oct. 23. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Two-bay sink being used to wash dishes without cleaner/sanitizer being available for use. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by leftover food and dishes in the sink.