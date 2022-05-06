The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dan’s BBQ MFF3, 146 Hess Road, Quarryville, April 30. Pass. No violations.

Friendly's No. 7364, 2150 Lincoln Highway, April 30. Pass. Missing cove tiles in the area behind the hot water heater. Loose and torn rubber door gaskets on the the bain-marie unit and the small refrigerator in the ice cream dipping area.

Jesse’s BBQ MFF3, 2008G Horseshoe Road, April 30. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, April 29. Pass. Missing tile and moist residue accumulation on the floor at the soda unit in the area of the drive-thru window.

Evergreen Diner, 325 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 29. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Baking pan, a food-contact surface, had a pack of bubble gum sitting inside it; corrected.

John M. Zern And Sons, 202 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, April 29. Pass. No violations.

Locust Grove Mennonite School, 2258 Old Philadelphia Pike, April 29. Pass. No violations.

Millersville University Dining Services Student Cafe, 40 James St., Millersville, April 29. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 055, 1603 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, April 29. Pass. Two overhead doors on the loading dock have a gap at the bottom and do not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Bacio Pizza Italian Grill, 1223 Lancaster Road, Suite 101, Manheim, April 28. Pass. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting).

Lancaster Cigar LLC, 25 W. King St., follow-up, April 28. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, April 28. Pass. No violations.

T J Rockwell’s, 800 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, change of owner, April 28. Pass. Food employees in ware-washing area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected. Food facility using chlorine sanitizer at a high concentration (200 ppm or higher) in the dishwasher at the bar, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. The person in charge was present during the inspection and agreed to reroute all dishes through the main ware-washing area until a service call could be completed; corrected. Approximately 10 rodent droppings, webbing and dead insects in the dry storage shed outside the facility. Live fruit flies near the bar and ware-washing areas. Areas within the walk-in freezer where defrost/refreeze ice from the refrigeration unit formed on boxes of food.

Britain Hill At The Livery, 1702 Lampeter Road, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Bucher Elementary School, 450 Candlewyck Road, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General No. 10036, 3515 Columbia Ave., April 27. Pass. Air intake grids in the customer area need to be cleaned or filters changed, as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Static dust on the air-intake grids. Ceiling tiles (2) missing in the customer area and need to be replaced. Five water-stained ceiling tiles, one of them broken, in the customer area.

Family Dollar Store No. 21855, 930 S. Duke St., follow-up, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., follow-up, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Frans Little Italy, 2141 River Road, Bainbridge, April 27. Pass. Pink biofilmlike residue within the ice chute of the self-serve soda fountain machine in the main dining area; corrected.

Gap Fire Co., 802 Pequea Ave., 487, Gap, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charleston Road, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Downtown Deli, 45 N. Market St., April 27. Fail. Nonfood-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Manor Middle School, 2950 Charleston Road, April 27. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s Hempstead, 1880 Hempstead Road, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Roadside BBQ MFF4, 3145 Division Highway, New Holland, opening, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Tec Centro, 102 Chester St., April 27. Pass. No violations.

Tempting Treats at Lampeter Cafe, 1702 Lampeter Road, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Blvd., complaint, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Bart Township Fire Company Special Division, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Casey Jones Restaurant at Red Caboose Motel, 312 Paradise Lane, Ronks, follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Cinnamon Rolls Of Lancaster County, 1831 Oregon Pike, April 26. Pass. The back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. Toilet room door was propped open and not kept closed as required. Food employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. Food employee towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning.

Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Edward Hand Middle School, 431 S. Ann St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Ann St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike's Subs, 807 Main St., Ephrata, April 26. Pass. Food employee personal belongings in food area shelf; corrected. Tuna salad was held at 44 F in the reach-in cooler area, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer bucket was 100 ppm rather than between 200 to 400 ppm; corrected.

La Academia Partnership Charter School, 30 N. Ann St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars, 1643 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Mill 72 at Pleasant View Communities, 2100 Town Square, Manheim, change of owner, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Ploy Thai Thai Kitchen, 486 Royer Drive, Suite 101, change of owner, April 26. Pass. A container of noodles soaking on the preparation sink next to a bottle of detergent. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from the plumbing beneath the hand-wash sink near the door. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a food-preparation table. Food employee eating food in the food-preparation area.

Resurrection School, 501 E. Orange St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

Ross Elementary School, 840 N. Queen St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

Son's, 319 W. State St., Quarryville, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Tavern Spring House Brewing Co., 8-10 E. Main St., Strasburg, April 26. Pass. Food employees in food-prep area, not wearing a beard net. A food employee was touching cooked breaded chicken, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing bar glass washer was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Village Cafe, 3741 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, change of owner, April 26. Pass. food-prep table next to a hand-wash sink with the potential for water to splash and contaminate food.

Way Of Jesus Academy, 880 Hershey Ave., change of owner, April 26. Pass. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Beef patties thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Frozen corn thawing at room temperature in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meat) in the reach-in cooler and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Wendy’s No. 19230, 2347 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Willow Street UCC, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Barnes & Noble Cafe, 1700 Fruitville Pike, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Brecht School, 1250 Lititz Pike, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Community School East Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 1050 New Holland Pike, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Cupcake, 260 Granite Run Drive, April 25. Fail. Excessive ice accumulation on covered cakes and on the inside bottom of the reach-in freezer “D.” The overhead fixtures in the back food-preparation area of the food facility are extremely dusty and in need of cleaning. Webbing on overhead fixtures, on walls and in corners in the back food-preparation area. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to the coffee grinder in the middle room. An extreme amount of label residue on plastic bottles. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Bags of baking powder stored directly on the floor in the back, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area and the front service area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from the pipe beneath the three-compartment sink. The coating of the floor near the proofers and other areas of the floor is peeling and no longer cleanable. Floor is scheduled to be repaired. Holes in the floor in the front service area. The floor/wall juncture in the front service area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area.

Lancaster Rec. Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., April 25. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Coffee Co. 2, 832 W. Main St., New Holland, April 25. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator is not provided and readily accessible for measuring utensil surface temperature for the hot water mechanical dishwasher. The grill is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Savannah Rae’s, 127A E. Main St., New Holland, April 25. Pass. A food employee caring for or handling a dog within the dining area; corrected. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat or grease, as evidenced by observing household griddle placed under a noncommercial hood. Grab and go baked goods without proper food ingredient labels.

School to Work Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 1066 New Holland Pike, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Sobol, 210 Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, April 25. Pass. Prepackaged granolas are not labeled properly with the distributed-by statement. Torn rubber door gaskets on the portable freezer units.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 021, 101 S. Main St., Manheim, April 25. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.