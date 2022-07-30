The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hanover Borough

Eisenhower Diner, 375 Eisenhower Dr, Follow Up, July 20, Pass. No violations.

J&S Pizza, 1155 Carlisle St, July 20, Pass. Observed significant amounts of pooling (water) inside the main bain marie unit indicating the unit is not draining properly and is not in good repair. Deli slicer blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed the inside of a large stainless steel mixing bowl to have dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Arby’s, 497 Eisenhower Dr, Follow Up, July 21, Pass. No violations.

Springettsbury Township

Five Points Farm Market and Greenhouse, 201 Memory Ln, July 20, Pass. The handwash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

West Manchester Township

Emanuel’s Italian Ices Pizza, 334 Carlisle Ave, July 21, Pass. No violations.

York Haven Borough

The Haven Bar and Grill, 22 N Front St, July 20, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Soda gun dispenser in the bar area, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.