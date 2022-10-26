The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Domino's Pizza, 1405 E Main St, Oct. 21, Pass. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Assorted food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Richard H Weber Post 8023 VFW, 401 W Main St, Oct. 19, Pass. Soda gun, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch.

Jackson Township

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 649 E Lincoln Ave, Oct. 18, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Elco HS, 180 Elco Dr, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Elco Intermediate School, 100 Evergreen Dr, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Elco MS, 60 Evergreen Dr, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Northwest Elementary Cafeteria, 1315 Old Forge Rd, Oct. 21, Pass. There is some type of problem with the potable water supply system. The water at handwashing sinks, 3-compartment sink and other water outlets is discolored and coming out brown.

TTT Star, 35 S 8th St, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

Willow Garden, 50 N 9th St, Follow Up, Oct. 21, Pass. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where it is subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have deteriorated surfaces due to using them for hot food are difficult to clean properly. Observed a single-use plastic deli container being used as a scoop in the walk-in cooler rather than a durable scoop with a handle. The shelf for storing wet, clean food equipment, a food contact surface, was observed to have slimy residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; specifically the exterior of a large dry ingredient storage container. Cleaned. Observed clean food equipment in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the rear storage area due to rodent droppings among spilled food behind a freezer and under shelves.

Myerstown Borough

On Fire Youth Ministries, 17 W Main St, Oct. 19, Pass. Ambient air and water temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper food storage in refrigeration equipment were not accurate to +/- 3°F. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.

Domino’s Pizza, 133 W Lincoln Ave, Oct. 21, Pass. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Assorted food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

North Cornwall Township

Dollar Tree, 1201 Quentin Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

North Lebanon Township

Smokin’ Stuff BBQ, 969 Mount Zion Rd, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

North Londonderry Township

JDs Family Farm, 605 Plaza Dr, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Gray’s Apple Ridge Orchard, 144 Greble Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.