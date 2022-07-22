The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

Great Wall Chinese, 2905 N 7th St, Follow Up, July 15, Fail. Facility will be reminded of employee health forms and proper procedures. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid PDA Food Employee Certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Refuse is not being stored in receptacles or waste handling units that are inaccessible to insects and rodents. Soup cans being used as scoops being stored in dry goods. Prep table with flour, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. No certificate posted. Old unused equipment stored in the area should be removed from the food facility. The area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. The Food Facility Operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. Use of cardboard on the countertop is not an approved surface. Screen door is broken, allowing for entry of insects and rodents needs to be repaired/replace