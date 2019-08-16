The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

The Friendly Horseman's Club, 260 Kline Road, Stevens, Aug. 3. Internal temperature of shredded three cheeses measured in 50 F’s, rather than 41 F or less as required; corrected.

Bee Bee's All Naturals, 342 N. Queen St., Aug. 3. No violations.

Blue Ball BBQ, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Aug. 2. Food handler donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Hands rewashed. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Building Character, 342 N. Queen St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Buona Tavola, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Dutchmaid Motel, 222 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 2. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing; rewashed. Internal temperature of chicken taco meat being held in Crock-Pot measured 131 F, rather than 135 F or above as required; discarded. Internal temperature of sliced tomatoes in well of bain-marie that is lined with deli paper measured 46 F, rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. The sink at small bar is being used for multipurposes. This sink is now a designated hand-wash sink. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Garbage pail in the kitchen containing food waste is not being kept covered in the presence of flies. Fly walking on exposed tortilla wrap located on bain-marie cutting board; discarded. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Wall and ceiling in the kitchen near fryers are peeling and a rough surface and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Fan guard cover on portable fan located in the kitchen contains an accumulation of static dust and needs to be cleaned to prevent dust blowing on food and food contact surfaces. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was touching a tortilla wrap — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; discarded.

Flavors of Morocco, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 2. Food employee wearing gloves, rinsing them off and drying them on an apron wrapped in their belt. Food employee and certified food manager did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towel or air-drying device not used to dry hands. Single-service, single-use articles (forks) stored in service area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. An employee was only rinsing a knife and placing it in a container stored as clean. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a bracelet. Unauthorized persons in the food preparation area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a tray of equipment and utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with food and equipment in the food preparation area.

King St. Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, 141 N. Duke St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Landisville Camp Meeting Association, 201 Church St., Landisville, Aug. 2. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. The floor in the kitchen is torn and has holes in it and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Marietta Pioneer Fire Company, 200 N. Waterford Ave., P.O. Box 93, Marietta, Aug. 2. Raw shell eggs stored above bottles of water in the refrigerator.

Miesse Candies, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 2. No violations.

Mikey's Lemonade, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Aug. 2. Food handler chewing gum. No available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. For chlorine, use 50-100 ppm.

Mr. Bill's Fresh Seafood at Lancaster Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Peters’ Barbecue Trailer MFF4, 1125 Fairview Road, Manheim, Aug. 2. No violations.

Pure Palate Organic LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Rachel's Baked Goods, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Samuel and Ruth Lapp, 5341 White Oak Road, Paradise, Aug. 2. Water test results indicate coliform present and does not meet water quality standards. Facility will follow BWA guidelines until issue corrected.

Sunshine Nursery Day Care Center LLC, 558 High St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Taylor Chip Cookie Co., 2084 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 2. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Eggs, a temperature-control-for-safety food, partially cooked in a limited food establishment (not approved for temperature-control-for-safety foods) are being used in raw cookie dough and offered for sale. Raw cookie dough made with eggs, a time-control-for-safety food. Snicker doodle, Oreo, double chocolate, peanut butter, M&M, and s’mores, held at 46-51 F, in the cold-holding unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with single-service articles (forks, spoons and cups) in the cabinet. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary sanitizer in buckets. Test strips could not be located by employee. Employees are using a rag to dry hands after washing. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Based on discussion with owner, raw shell eggs are either being sou vide or boiled in a facility that is only licensed as a limited food establishment. The eggs are not approved to be used in this retail establishment. The dye in the red-dye thermometer in the cold-hold unit has separated and is no longer accurate.

Ted's Deli, 853 E. Orange St., Aug. 2. No violations.

The Classy Crab LLC, 3 Ruby St., Aug. 2. No violations.

Thom's Bread, 1 W. Grant St., Aug. 2. No violations.

V & Y Mini Market II, 705 High St., Aug. 2. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the food prep area bain-marie. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Milk, a commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the reach-in refrigerator, was beyond the datemark; discarded. Walls and floor around the fryer/grill area, all nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of oil and grease.

Booth 214.5 Kettle Craic, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Food employee not wearing shirt with sleeve to cover body hair.

Booth 202 Peasant Bread & Lemonade, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, change of owner, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 210 M&L Italian Provisions, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Tongs and containers, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Booth 211, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Hand-wash sink not clean to sight and touch.

Booth 212 Scappi's Pizza, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Booth 213 Cafe Cortez, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 214 Golden Dragon, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Soda gun and holder were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Booths 216 Queen’s Creamery, 218 Steak on a Stake, 220 Cheese Steaks, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Paper towel roll is not in a device that prevents the contamination of the towels when used.

Booths 222 Majesty’s Cup, 224 Wicked Pickle, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front service area.

Booth 226 Just Legges, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the hand-wash sink leaking beneath the bowl.

Booth 228 Swashbuckler Public House, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 232 The Witches Hat, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 233 Bread and Broth, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. The floor of the walk-in cooler is corroding and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A sponge in the hand-wash sink. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a bracelet. Single-service items (spoons), not packaged, stored with a partially smoked cigarette. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing a beard cover.

Booth 237/241 Queens Confections/Tudor Fruit & Tea, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Queens Confections: Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Tudor: Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the bottom of the three-compartment sink. The screen of the back door is torn at the top and bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects.

Booth 243 Earl of Sandwich, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 339 New Worlde Inn, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Cracked flooring near the wall under the three-compartment sink. Significant ice accumulation on the ceiling in the walk-in freezer.

Booth 352 Macbeth Mac & Cheese, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. An accumulation of old food residue on the table mounted can opener. Wall next to the register area has a hole or is broken and in need of repair.

Booth 355 Argyle Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Webbing under equipment and shelves inside the food booth.

Booth 419 Oarhouse Provisions, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Florescent lights are not shielded or shatter-proof inside walk-in cooler No. 2.

Booth 422 Bosun Pete's, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Booth 521 Prancing Schwein, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 523 Braten and Bierhall, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 528 Meate and Taters, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Booth 532 German Kitchen, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. Dirty ventilation ducts above preparation area posing risk of potential contamination.

Booth 613 Just Legges 2, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Central Manor CP & Bible, 798 Central Manor Road, Washington Boro, Aug. 1. No violations.

Citronnelle, 110 W. Orange St., Aug. 1. No violations.

Fresh Nest Bowers Center, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 1. No violations.

Hampton Inn & Suites Ephrata - Mount Springs, 380 E. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 1. No violations.

Mount Hope Mansion, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Paul B LLC, 50 Wood Corner Road, Lititz, Aug. 1. Facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Penn National Lancaster OTW, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 1. Deli meats, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods, located in the bain-marie and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date they were opened. Dried food residue on the interior surface of two microwave ovens. Dried food residue accumulation on the food slicer; cleaned. Static dust accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers located in the walk-in freezer.

Rocky Springs Entertainment Center, 1495 Millport Road, Aug. 1. Cheese and sour cream were held at 52 F in the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. The bain-marie unit is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Dried food residue accumulation on the underside of the milkshake blenders; cleaned.

Swashbuckler Brew Pub, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 1. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Aug. 1. Some trash around dumpster pad. Three-quart containers of expired milk for sale in cooler; removed from sale.

Andromeda, 158 S. Queen St., July 31. Evidence of insect activity in basement. Facility does have a pest control program.

Banzhof's Café, 917 S. Duke St., July 31. No violations.

Baron Von Schwein Esk, 347 N. Plum St., July 31. No violations.

BJ's Wholesale Club No. 19, 110 Centerville Road, July 31. Warehouse: Insulation torn and hanging from the wall. Deli department: A cutting board stored behind the faucet of the preparation sink, an area that is not clean and sanitized. Torn rubber door gaskets on the small cooling unit. Meat department: Static dust on the fan guards in the walk-in cooler. The floor from the door to the warehouse from the meat department is broken and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Bakery department: An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of equipment in the mechanical dishwasher. Deli/meat departments: Grease and food particles in the hand-wash sink. Warehouse dock area: Excessive webbing above the dock doors. Overgrown weeds on the “island” and near the docking area. Old unused equipment stored in the dock area should be removed from food facility.

Camp John H. Ware III, 239 Jubilee Road, Peachbottom, July 31. Deli meats, commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date they were opened. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected. Tableware for customer self-service is not displayed so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees. Clean food utensils stored uncovered.

Jersey Mike's Subs, 1581 Fruitville Pike, July 31. Deli meats and tuna salad are not covered and are stored in the display counter beneath condensation. A spray container of machinery oil stored on the same shelf with food in the back preparation area. Manager involved in food preparation wearing a watch.

Lancaster County Milk Wagon MFF2, 604 Strasburg Road, Paradise, July 31. No violations.

Lincoln Beverage, 2217 Lincoln Highway East, July 31. No violations.

O & J’s Deli Grocery, 121 E. Walnut St., July 31. Old paper bags were in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; corrected on-site. Floor tiles are cracked in grocery area and need to be repaired or replaced; repeat violation. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the food prep area bain-marie.

Stockyard Inn, 1147 Lititz Pike, July 31. No violations.

Stoners Barn and Restaurant, 605 Granite Run Drive, July 31. Employee drinks and food stored not segregated from customer food in the True reach-in cooler, the Service reach-in cooler and in the walk-in cooler. Food wrap stored beneath the plumbing of the food preparation sink. An open employee's beverage container (screw-cap variety) was on the table with food near the bain-marie, a food preparation area. Old food residue and crumbs on the inner rim of the slicer. A black-and-tan residue up inside and on the deflector plate of the ice maker. A working container of cleaner was stored next to clean food equipment on the drainboard of the mechanical dishwasher. Cans of butane stored on a shelf next to food. Old burnt food residue and crumbs were on the stove catch-tray.

Verdant View Farm LLC, 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise, July 31. No violations.

26 East/Altana, 26 E. King St., follow-up, July 30. No violations.

Captain Gus' Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., July 30. No violations.

Cat's Meow, 213 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, July 30. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dishwash area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Ice machine and utensils on storage rack were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Comfort Suites Manheim, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, July 30. Pancake batter was held at 46 F in the service area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Whisks on storage shelf to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Conestoga Fire Company, 3290 Main St., Conestoga, July 30. No violations.

Groffs Vegetables, 2 W. Grant St., July 30. No violations.

Lancaster Day Care Center, 146 S. Queen St., July 30. No violations.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, complaint, July 30. Dishwasher carrying clean soup bowls with fingers making contact with the inside food contact surfaces.

McDonald’s Hempstead, 1880 Hempstead Road, opening, July 30. Frozen food stored in the walk-in freezer, where is it subject to splash from leaking pipes; corrected on-site, food discarded.

Musser's Markets, 35 Friendly Drive, Quarryville, complaint, July 30. No violations.

Nino's Ristorante and Pizzeria, 361 Comet Drive, Millersville, July 30. The door for the ice machine is broken and the ice is exposed and the door needs replaced. Deli meat, a commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the bain-marie and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced.

Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, change of owner, July 30. Walls in storage room are roughened and not clean. Gaps on both bottom and top of kitchen screen door that need to be sealed to prevent vector entrance. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the kitchen are not labeled with the common name of the food. Coving is coming off to the left of walk-in freezer. A missing ceiling tile in storage room near exit sign. A couple of holes noted on storage room walls which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Rawlinsville Camp, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, July 30. No violations.

Smith's Candies at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, change of owner, July 30. No violations.

Subway No. 12906, 66 N. Broad St., Lititz, complaint, July 30. No violations.

The Goodie Shop, 2 W. Grant St., July 30. No violations.

The Horse Inn, 540 E. Fulton St., July 30. No violations.

Tomato Barn, 65 Penn St., Washington Boro, July 30. Numerous canned items offered for sale are not labeled with product name, ingredients, address and net weight.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen 45-5538343, 2 W. Grant St., July 30. N o violations.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 241 N. Queen St., July 29. Food ingredient storage containers, in the food prep area bain-marie, are not labeled with a date or the common name of the food; repeat violation. A dirty knife stored between a wall and shelf, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Employees shoes stored on top of food in the dry storage area. Raw eggs stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Personal items, cigarettes, food and candy, stored on the meat slicer, a food contact surface; repeat violation. Duct tape is to be removed from the surface of the food prep area prep table, a food contact surface. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; repeat violation. Ceiling over the walk-in refrigerator is open to the roof and may contaminate the food prep area surfaces; repeat violation. Overhead light shields in the food prep area, nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust. Floors and walls around the food fryer and grill, all nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease and oil. Employee was rinsing rags in the hand-wash sink located in the food prep area. Floor tiles in the warewash area are cracked and are not durable, smooth, nonporous or nonabsorbent. Wall covering strip is peeling away from the door jam between the warewash and food prep areas. Back door to the outside, located in the warewash area of the food facility, is being propped open. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture food employee certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Corner Coffee Shop, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 29. No violations.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, July 29. Ice cream cone dispenser does not protect or prevent contamination of cones from consumer touch. Rust on the exterior surface of the table top grinder and is no longer smooth and cleanable. Numerous plastic food storage containers and lids that are cracked or damaged and need replaced. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution buckets used to sanitize food contact surfaces was 50 ppm and not 200-400 ppm as required; corrected. The corner molding and wall are damaged near the walk-in cooler located in the meat room.

Good ’N Plenty Restaurant, 150 Eastbrook Road, P.O. Box 249, Smoketown, complaint, July 29. No violations.

Kyma Seafood Grill, 1640 N. Reading Road, Stevens, follow-up, July 29. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille, 312 Primose Lane, Mountville, July 29. Raw shell eggs stored above beef patties in the reach-in cooler. An accumulation of an ice buildup in the reach-in freezer. Torn rubber door gaskets on the Arctic-Air reach-in freezer. A dark residue up inside the ice maker.

The Crazy Train MFF4, 507 Lavender Lane, New Holland, change of owner, July 29. No violations.

Penny's Ice Cream Truck, 120 N. Duke St., July 29. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 4 XY50642 MFF3, 118 N. Decatur St., Strasburg, July 23. No violations.