The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Caln Gas, 3727 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy, 3015 East Lincoln Highway, Sept. 7. Pass. Walk-in refrigerator and vents on front of the frozen food freezer are in need of cleaning.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 3477 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 7. Pass. The interior of the microwave is dirty and in need of cleaning.

Coatesville City

Mi Gualupita, 340 East Lincoln Highway, opening, Sept. 9. Pass. Small Bain Marie was at 46 degrees F.

Sahler Sedan VFW Post #287 Home Association, 73 South First Ave., Sept. 9. Pass. Floor tile in kitchen was damaged. Paint chipping on ceiling of kitchen where light fixtures were replaced. Wall behind three compartment sink was recently repaired but unfinished. Old unused equipment stored in kitchen area, must be removed from food facility. The Certified Food Manager Certificate has expired.

Salvation Army, 669 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Sept. 9. Pass. Dishwasher has not been repaired. The walk-in freezer has openings between freezer and walls that are not accessible for cleaning.

Adhena Mart, 67 South 5th Ave., emergency response, Sept. 7. Pass. All prepackaged food in contact with flood water must be discarded immediately. Facility was in the process of cleaning dirt from flood water. Facility employees were in the process of cleaning facility from flood.

Coatesville Country Club, 143 Reservoir Rd., follow-up, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Harrison Senior Living of Coatesville, 300 Strode Ave., Sept. 7. Pass. Clean area to left of cooking equipment.

One Stop, 600 East Lincoln Highway, Sept. 7. Pass. Walk-in refrigerator was at 48 degrees F. Hot water was not available at the three compartment sink. Paint on the ceiling is chipping. Old unused refrigerator located near the old cooking exhaust hood must be removed. Several floor tiles were damaged or missing. Fan shrouds in the walk-in refrigerator were dirty.

East Caln Township

CVS, 599 Bell Tavern Rd., Sept. 7. Fail. Mold on the walking refrigerator. Loose debris on the walk-in flooring. Several water stained ceiling panels in the retail food section and general merchandise. Two packaged containers of chicken noodle soup were past the manufacturer expiration date.

East Coventry Township

Coventry Café, 1479 Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Tacos El Guzano, 2724 Schuylkill Rd., Sept. 7. Fail. An employee has a Servsafe certificate but does not yet have the Chester County Certified Food Manager certificate. Unit does not have test strips to test sanitizer concentration. The floors have some debris and grime and need to be cleaned.

East Goshen Township

Applebrook Golf Club, 100 Line Rd., Sept. 10. Fail. The three compartment sink needs to be secured to the wall. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Accumulation of residue along interior plastic guard of the ice machine. Utensils were sitting in a container of water measured at 70 degrees F, rather than 135 degrees F or in sanitizer solution. No quat tablets or test strips at either of the three compartment sinks located in the bar areas. Expired container of half and half dated Sept. 9. Over a dozen expired containers of half and half dated Sept. 9. Uncovered food products located in the bottom freezer portion of the True refrigerator. Opened cheese products didn’t have proper date labeling. Accumulation of debris along the fan covers in the walk-in refrigerator.

Fellini Café of West Chester, 2 Waterview Rd. Suite 3001-2, Sept. 9. Pass. Chemical bottles throughout the facility aren’t labeled. The right interior door of the true two door refrigerator is missing interior lining.

East Marlborough Township

Landhope Farms, 101 East Street Rd., follow-up, Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Unionville Marching Band Boosters, 750 Unionville Rd., Sept. 10. Pass. Indicated that hot-holding containers are ware-washed at a worker's home then returned for the next event. Worker's personal belongings including purses on a counter in the kitchen.

Gu Gu Asian Table, 938 East Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Sept. 9. Pass. Thoroughly wash, rinse and sanitize all surfaces and equipment in the kitchen.

Walgreens, 840 East Baltimore Pike, Sept. 7. Pass. In the reach-in refrigerator, four half gallons of Silk Almond Milk had a Sept. 5 sell-by date. Hang mops to dry and ensure brooms are hung for storage. Initially, no thermometer located in the walk-in refrigerator.

Wayback Burgers, 811 East Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Sept. 7. Fail. Employees are not reheating chili using proper reheating procedures. Raw chicken thawing at room temperature on the counter, which is not an approved thawing method. Accumulation of grease-laden vapors in the dining area. The hood system is not adequate to remove heat or grease. Facility does not have a certified food manager. The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Clean the exterior of the bain marie unit, under the flat top of the drawer unit, the chicken drawer, the wall at the prep table, inside of the non-working ice cream freezer and HVAC vents. Dirty containers in the middle compartment of the three-compartment sink. Several food storage containers on the shelf above the three-compartment sink are chipped or cracked. Repair or replace the gasket on the under-counter freezer at the Fry Station. The tile floor in the back prep and ware washing room is in disrepair. Several tiles are cracked or broken and other have been replaced but are not grouted. Under counter freezer drawer unit in the shake area not on. A spray bottle of clear liquid on the shelf under the drying stand.

East Pikeland Township

Burger King, 363 Schuylkill Rd., Sept. 9. Fail. Ensure all food time stamped will be marked with the proper discard time. Clean and sanitize the egg cooker, food prep sink and surrounding area, lettuce shredder and food prep surfaces throughout the facility. Case of single use items stored on floor in dry storage area. Several secondary condiment food storage containers in the prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Pile of gloves stored on unclean surface at cook line. Oven exterior, hand sink surroundings, both sets of hood filters, hot hold food station interior, sides and exterior of equipment at fryer line, including wheel castors, mop sink and surroundings, three basin sink surroundings, food prep sink surroundings and reach-in freezer are in need of cleaning. Floor and floor edges throughout facility unclean. Mold like debris on wall and plumbing lines under several sinks.

Easttown Township

Handel’s Ice Cream Truck, 576 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 South Valley Forge Rd., Sept. 9. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the three compartment sink. Aabout seven chipped tile floors in the kitchen. Ants in the dry storage area. Clean all the kitchen floors, the floor drain under the dishwasher machine and the floor drain under the prep sink.

Urban Devon Yard, 138 Lancaster Ave. Suite 140, Sept. 9. Fail. Wet wiping cloths in the Pizzeria Vetri, Amis, Terrain event kitchen area, not stored in a sanitizer solution. Paper towels and soap were not at the Terrain Cafe Bar hand sink. Employee's personal food item was stored above prep table at the Terrain Cafe. Containers, throughout the facilities, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Meatballs stored on a rack that was not 6 inches off the floor as required in the Pizzeria Vetri. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are, or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration at Amis or Terrain Cafe. The deli slicer, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Food Employee at the Terrain Cafe Bar changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Severely dented and distressed canned items in the Amis and the Terrain event kitchen and were intended for use or sale in the food facility. The glass two door refrigerator was at 55 degrees and needs to be repaired. The two bain marie in the Terrain Cafe had food held at 60 degrees. The fridge in the coffee bar area in the Amis had milk and cream held at 44 degrees. Time in lieu of temperature used at the Terrain Cafe to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Wooden small cutting boards are used to serve food items to consumers in the Terrain Cafe. Food employees filled up a pot of water in the hand sink at the Terrain Event Kitchen. An employee at the Terrain Cafe Bar dumped out milk in the hand sink. Raw eggs in the bain marie at the Pizzera Vetri were stored directly above a ready to eat food. Corn in the walk in cooler in the Amis kitchen were stored without being completely covered. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sinks for Terrain Cafe and Amis were not at the proper parts per million range as directed by the manufacturer instructions on the sanitizer solution label. At the Terrain Cafe, the chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. All floors and floor drains need to be thoroughly cleaned in all of the food facilities. The two (2) air return vents in the Terrain Event Kitchen in the back prep room need to be cleaned and the cooking exhaust hood filters. Amis-the walls and ceiling above and around the round pizza oven must be cleaned-remove all black soot. Both hands inks in the Terrain cafe are leaking. Seal the wood that is holding utensils at the Pizzeria Vetri. Employee shoes and personal items stored in the kitchen of Amis and Terrain Cafe.

Handel’s Ice Cream, 576 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 7. Pass. Two sanitizer buckets were lacking proper sanitizer.

Thai Orchid Inc., 556 West Lancaster Ave., Sept. 7. Fail. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located throughout the kitchen and cooling units and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the coolers, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food manager onsite had a lack of knowledge of any and all compliance questions. Employee had an open container drink on prep table while prepping food. Secondary storage containers, in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Food dispensing utensil in dry storage area stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food utensils in cook line area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Absorbent cloths on top of broccoli in walk-in cooler. Brown and white rice being stored inside plastic bags that were not food grade inside an uncleaned rice steamer. Knives, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Water leaking at the hand wash sink and the handle is inoperable. The hand sink was also slow draining. The three-bay sink leaks profusely from the drain when running. Floor tiles below the sink are water-damaged. Facility has an unused bain marie and freezer. Walls and floors of the kitchen are in need of throughout cleaning. Several floor tiles in the kitchen are chipped or worn. The rear corner of the kitchen and work table are cluttered. The cook line bain marie had a temperature of 47 degrees. The kitchen had water damaged ceiling tiles. Mop sink area needs to be decluttered and cleaned. Mice droppings under the cook line, on a plate that was on the floor in front of reach in cooler, at the tea station, and on top of the prep table. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Raw chicken, cut tomatoes and tofu held at 45 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Freezers are now being propped up by bricks. Soiled newspapers and cardboard are lining the floor areas around uncleaned grease traps. Cardboard and aluminum foil are lining various surfaces. Food employee used the manual ware washing sink for food preparation and thawing without sanitizing before use. Food facility is reusing single use containers and utensils, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Food prep tables throughout the kitchen were uncleaned. Microwaves were also uncleaned. Scoops and ladle for rice and other food items stored in a container of plain water. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a bucket of grease and not accessible at all times for employee use. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain marie on the cook line. The chest freezers need to be defrosted and cleaned due to the heavy buildup of ice. Walls and equipment throughout the kitchen need to be cleaned and sanitized. Floors under equipment and walk-in coolers as well as bain maries on the cook line need to be cleaned and sanitized. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen area are not stored in sanitizer solution. The grease trap located in the back storage area leaks onto the floor. An odor is coming from the unit. Grease trap under three-bay sink is in need of a cleaning.

Veekoo Asian Cuisine, 564 East Lancaster Ave., Sept. 7. Fail. Severely dented and distressed canned items in the dry storage area are for use or sale in the food facility. Food facility is reusing equipment and utensils, which are intended to be single-service or single-use. Portable cutting boards not being cleaned and sanitized during uses. The interior of both microwaves, food prep surface, the corners of the ice machine and the interior splash guard and the slicer need to be further cleaned and sanitize. Fruit flies were near the floor drain. The person in charge doesn’t have an adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Raw eggs were stored next to ready to eat foods. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. There is a light above the mop sink that is missing. Employee washed hands while wearing gloves. Wiping cloths are used for multiple tasks, wiping food spills, working with raw animal foods, etc. Employee touched dirty rags and then do food preparation tasks without changing gloves. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility is not date marked. There is a leak at the mop sink faucet. A food employee touched peapods with bare hands. Food ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food ingredient storage containers, in the Kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Used utensils are stored improperly throughout the kitchen. Food stored directly on the floor throughout the kitchen, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Raw eggs and minced garlic were held at 61 degrees F, in the cook line prep area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Wet absorbent cloths used under portable cutting boards. Three-compartment sink was not set up. There was also food debris in all three compartments.

East Vincent Township

Vito’s NY Style Pizza & Grill, 3563 Schuylkill Rd., Sept. 7. Fail. In-use wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizer solution, and several wiping cloths were in unclean condition. In the deli refrigerator in the dough mixing area, large cuts of meat, a potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, were not marked with the date they were opened. In the prep top on the cook line, mayonnaise appeared old and was measured at 55 degrees F. Test strips for chlorine bleach were available, but the sanitizer being used is quaternary ammonia. The hand wash sink in the front area was blocked by a garbage can and had food residue inside it, indicating uses other than hand washing. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sinks to remind food employees to wash their hands.

East Whiteland Township

Holiday Inn Express, 1 Morehall Rd., Sept. 20. Fail. All floors, walls, shelves in the kitchen need to be cleaned. The refrigerator and freezer need to be cleaned as well. No soap or paper towels were at the hand sink. Nine milk cartons in the customer display refrigerator and 15 milk cartons in the refrigerator in the kitchen were expired. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Tongs in a basket below the oven had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. A microwave oven that is not being used is stored in the kitchen area. Wall in the kitchen area behind the oven has a hole. A ceiling tile is missing in the breakfast area. Mouse droppings along the perimeter of the kitchen floor and in a box with trays and other food equipment. A chewed creamer cup was on one of the shelves. A working container of a bathroom cleaner was stored on the same shelf with muffins.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 8. Pass. All kitchen walls, dry storage shelving, prep tables, shelving and the bain marie must be cleaned. Wall at the right end of the cook line has been repaired but needs to be painted so that it is smooth and cleanable. Hard boiled eggs were held at 50 degrees F, on top of the prep table, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.

Elk Township

Oxford Gun Club, 880 Chrome Rd., Sept. 9. The food facility does not currently employ a Chester County Certified Food Manager as required. Grease and food debris under and behind the cook line.

Highland Township

Maple Arch Farm, 3418 Limestone Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. Freeze dried cantaloupe was unlabeled and purchased premade. Label apple cider "keep refrigerated.”

Kennett Square Borough

Greek From Greece, 115 West State St., follow-up, Sept. 10. Fail. Display case (not grab and go) was 46 degrees F. Cream-filled cakes in case were 45 degrees F. Case appears to be set at 40 degrees F but is not maintaining foods at 41 degrees F or less.

Star Gas & Diesel, 700 West Cypress St., opening, Sept. 9. Pass. Restroom door must be self-closing. Supply paper towels and towel holder in the restroom.

London Grove Township

Restaurant Y Panaderia Phoenix, 304 East Baltimore Pike, Sept. 9. Fail. Cover the icings located on the speed rack. Containers of dry ingredients stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room. Inside of lid of the sugar container, speed racks, walls and ceilings in the kitchen area, shelves above the prep tables and the outer surfaces of the buckets in the dry storage room need cleaning. Remove unused mixing bowl and equipment by the rear exterior door. Instapot in the kitchen area. Tamales and chicken prepared in the facility undated.

Win Hao Restaurant, 680A Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 8. Fail. Eggs were not stored in refrigeration. Fresh garlic and oil was 84 degrees F. Noodles were 64 degrees F. Chicken in the sink and meat in a bucket was 60 degrees F. Chicken was cut and marinating. Back door and screen door in the kitchen were propped open. Soy sauce buckets are being reused (chicken stored in bucket).

Lower Oxford Township

Las Martitas, 193 Limestone Rd., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Subway and Auntie Anne’s at Walmart, 800 Commons Dr., follow-up, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Walmart, 800 Commons Dr., Sept. 8. Fail. Food debris under the three-bay sink. Food debris and used gloves inside the hand sink to the right of the three-bay sink. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. The drain line under the food preparation sink is missing. The sink currently drains out of the sink basin and into the floor drain below. The paper towel dispenser is falling off the wall and needs to be secured to the wall properly. The quat sanitizer bag was empty at the three-bay sink. Detergent bulk container supplying detergent to the wash compartment of the mechanical ware washing equipment was empty. No soap or paper towels were provided at the hand sink inside the small deli food preparation room. No soap or paper towels were provided at the hand sink to the right of the three-bay sink. Significant ice accumulation to the right of the condenser unit inside walk-in freezer. Ice is accumulating on shelves and food boxes below. Gray plastic tubes used to store fruit and vegetables are unclean and unsanitary. There is a missing light shield above mechanical dishwasher. There is a large hole in the wall to the right of the large doors leading into the sales and public area. The Bunzle hallway has wall damage. The food facility does not currently employ a Chester County Certified Food Manager as required. There is a significant leak on both sides of the bottom door of the mechanical dishwasher.

New Garden Township

La Bamba Ice Cream and Snacks, 739 West Cypress St., Sept. 10. Pass. Open metal can of jalapeno peppers in refrigerator.

Presto Pizza, 739 West Cypress St. Suite 9, opening, Sept. 10. Pass. Clean interior of existing deep fryer. Shelving in the walk in cooler is rusty. Supply stem thermometers for checking food temps. Supply Cl test strips. Display case was 45 degrees F. Restroom door must be self-closing. Supply drain plugs for all bays of the three-bay sink.

North Coventry Township

Pottstown Premium Cinemas, 650 West Schuylkill Rd., Sept. 10. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. In the women's public restroom, two ceiling tiles are very water damaged. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. In the Avantco reach-in refrigerator, foods are being held at 64.4 degrees F, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Several boxes containing food stored directly on the floor in the dry storage area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. The inside of the ice bin, especially the area directly behind the lid, has a buildup of black grime. The inside of the chest freezer has a heavy buildup of frost along the bottom that needs to be cleaned. The drainboard where dishes are placed to air dry needs to be completely cleaned and sanitized before dishes are placed to dry. Mops are not hung or inverted to air dry.

Phoenixville Borough

Whitsons at Renaissance Academy, 413 Fairview St., Sept. 10. Pass. Due to a leak above one ceiling tile removed above storage unit in ware wash room. Debris buildup on table top can opener blade. Interior splash guard of ice machine unclean. Condiments held in cooling units at service line stored out of temperature. Single serve sour cream cups at 57 degrees F, and ranch dressing single serve cups at 66 degrees F.

Bridge Street Chocolates, 175 Bridge St., opening, Sept. 9. Pass. Ensure all sinks are securely attached to walls. Food prep sink does not have an adequate air gap of at least one inch.

Boston Market, 240 Nutt Rd., complaint, Sept. 8. Fail. Food handler did not wash hands in between separate tasks. 61 cases of assorted foods requiring frozen hold temperature stored in inoperable walk in freezer held at 47 degrees F. Several cases of frozen food stored at 47 degrees F. Inside of microwave ovens, food contact surfaces, prep tables, portable cutting boards, fountain soda machine soda dispenser caps in need of cleaning. Mold like growth on interior sides of ice machine. Food handler not washing hands in between changing gloves for separate tasks. The person in charge doesn’t have adequate knowledge of food safety. Frozen food cases thawed out in walk in freezer dripping debris on assorted cases of food and debris pooling on walk in freezer floor. Used knives and utensils stored on prep surfaces throughout food prep areas. Frozen foods food stored in a wet or unclean walk-in freezer area of the facility. Walk-in freezer inoperable. The door is propped open at 47 degrees F and filled with assorted foods requiring freezing temperatures. Shelves and surfaces under equipment, interior of warmer ovens, interior floor of cabinet, front counter shelves, exterior of equipment, both sets of hood filters and interior door gaskets of dessert cooler at front service counter need further cleaning. Grease trap line has discharged on to floor. Food-like debris are on the black three-tier food storage cart. Walk-in freezer floor unclean. Floor throughout including ware wash area, and cove base under glass partitions at walk in cooler unclean. Food-like splatter on walk behind team table. Light out above ovens. Food employees in prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Grease trap debris were on the floor around plumbing lines.

First Presbyterian Church of Phoenixville, 145 South Main St., Sept. 7. Pass. Mold like growth on reach in Continental three-door cooler exterior and door handle.

Schuylkill Township

Black Horse Tavern, 1303 Charlestown Rd., follow-up, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Snack Shack, 1080 Township Line Rd., Sept. 8. Pass. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

South Coventry Township

Red Dog Market, 1503 Ridge Rd., Sept. 9. Fail. Fly tape was directly over the three-compartment sink, where it could potentially contaminate food-contact surfaces. Several boxes of food and food items were stored directly on the floor in the dry storage area, rather than six inches off the floor as required. The dumpsters are missing their drain plugs. Mops are not hung to air dry. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (empanadas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The weather stripping at the bottom of the back door is falling off. The screen on the screen door is not securely attached.

Thornbury Township

West Chester United Soccer Complex Thornbury Concession Stand, 1200 South Westtown Rd., Sept. 9. Fail. The Sobe Refrigerator is not operating at correct temperature. No hot water could be drawn at the hand washing sink.

Tredyffrin Township

Starbucks Coffee, 125 East Swedesford Rd. Suite 243, Sept. 10. Pass. Two ceiling vents located above the freezer reach in and above the dry storage shelf need cleaning. Secure the three-bay sink cleaning and sanitizing directions onto the wall at the three-bay sink for staff to reference. The gasket on the left side door of the two-door reach in unit by the cold bar needs to be secured or replaced. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair.

Our Deli & Meats, 41 East Lancaster Ave., Sept. 9. Pass. Secure gasket located at bottom right side of walk-in cooler door. Canadian Bacon rounds thawing at room temperature in bin of water, which is not an approved thawing method. Interior temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in salad three door reach in on cook line. Inadequate ice bath for egg and condiment line.

Sal’s Pizzeria, 221 East Swedesford Rd., Sept. 9. Fail. Excessive tape around faucet goose neck located at three bay sink. An open can of olives in the walk-in cooler. Chest freezer located by restroom has a broken lid with exposed insulation and excessive interior ice buildup. Tape on far right side of pizza bain marie top and under side. Secure loose caulk under exhaust ventilation hood. Provide better date labeling in walk in cooler for vegetable bins and lunch meat trays. Eliminate card board line shelves located under the cook line shelf. Clean the ventilation hood and provide professional cleaning sticker, left side of pizza oven, fan guard and box in walk in cooler and walk-in cooler shelves.

Diane’s Sidewalk Deli, 500 Chesterbrook Boulevard, Sept. 8. Pass. De-lime mechanical dishwasher, specifically the upper rotating wand and interior ceiling. Interior temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in left side bain marie along cook line.

Nudy’s Café, 120 West Swedesford Rd., Sept. 7. Fail. Ensure all lights in the kitchen are working including ceiling and under hood lights. Cracked floor tile at ledge below hand washing sink at front counter. Secure or replace gasket door at walk in cooler, lower area is no longer secure to door. Remove rags in ceiling vent located on cook line, bain maire side, between hand washing sink. The northwest side door is deteriorating. Secure loose light shields in kitchen above three-bay sink. An open employee's beverage container was out in the wait station area. Staff was eating on the cook line with bare hands, did not conduct a hand wash afterwards and continued to assemble food. Wet wiping cloths were on the cook line counter tops and hanging from cook line staff belts, and not stored in sanitizer solution. Salmon thawing at room temperature. Insufficient ice bath for pancake mix. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Staff touched handles, moved trash cans, handled personal cell phones placed on assembly boards and touched wet cloths not in sanitizer. Employee donned single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Several milk containers along the both counter reach-in units had sell-by dates of Sept. 5. A food employee touched and assembled sandwiches and wraps - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. The front counter hand washing sink is being used as a dump sink, rather than using the provided dump sink. Product located in walk in cooler area stored open with no covering. Raw chicken protein stored above mini Hershey kisses. Raw salmon stored above ready to eat cheeses. In-use knives and cleavers were stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easy to clean or sanitize. Batter dispenser in bain miare preventing the bain maire lid to close. Salmon and cooked sausage were in the walk-in cooler without a date. Walk-in cooler fan guards and top of the outside oil recyclable bin have an accumulation of dust, debris, crumbs or splash. Grease buildup on the white brackets behind the flat top grill. Food employee stored clean food equipment while wet and did not allow time for air drying. The facility’s recycling lid is broken.

Surrey Services for Seniors, 60 Surrey Way, Sept. 7. Pass. A sauce bottle of General Tso was open and stored in rear dry storage shelf.

Yummi Sushi, 39 Leopard Rd., Sept. 7. Pass. Ceiling vent and adjacent tile above sushi make line need to be cleaned or repaired. There is excessive ice on sushi walk-in freezer floor and door curtains.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Levante Stables Food Truck, 160 Park Rd., opening, Sept. 9. Pass. Missing corner bead at the right side of the entrance door.

Toolbox Café at UTI Automotive Institute, Sept. 9. Pass. Hot dog temperature measured at112 degrees F. Individual serving size cream cheese at 72 degrees F. Honey mustard dressing stored at room temperature.

Warwick Township

Paolo’s Pizza, 2650 Ridge Rd., follow-up, Sept. 9. Fail. Multiple ready-to-eat foods in refrigerators and prep tops throughout the facility were not labeled and dated. No thermometer was inside the pizza prep top to monitor temperature. Mops are air-dried outside. A container of sugar had a cup inside being used as a scoop. There were several opened bags of ingredients such as flour stored in the open. The pizza prep top was holding foods between 42.6 and 45 degrees F. This facility does not currently employ a full-time certified food manager as required. The facility is currently using bleach as the sanitizer, but has quaternary ammonia (Steramine) test strips. The handwash sink was blocked by a garbage can. On the middle reach-in refrigerator, the plastic has fallen off the door handle.

West Chester Borough

Star of India Restaurant, 155 West Gay St., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Ram’s Head Food Court, 500 West Rosedale Ave., follow-up, Sept. 10. Pass. Cooling unit number four is still out of order. The unit was empty and marked "do not use.”

Levante Brewing Company, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 8, Sept. 7. Fail. Clean floors throughout the facility. Replace damaged floor tiles around the door threshold to the walk-in keg refrigerator. House fly and drain fly activity in the facility.

West Nottingham Township

Wawa, 100 Pond’s Edge Dr., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

West Vincent Township

Birchrunville Café, 1403 Hollow Rd., follow-up, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Boscov’s Department Store, 100 Exton Square Parkway, Sept. 9. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Italian Artisan, 1105 East Lincoln Highway, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Target, 201 Sunrise Boulevard, Sept. 7. Pass. Accumulation of debris along the dairy walk-in refrigeration unit floor. No Quat sanitizer test strips for the three compartment sink. Facility does not have a certified food manager.

Willistown Township

Olive Tree Bistro, 231 West Lancaster Ave., Sept. 8. Fail. Clean all floors in kitchen areas. Clean all ceiling light shield in the back of house kitchen. Replace missing ceiling light shield above the three-bay sink. Mouse droppings were found on the floor surfaces throughout the kitchen areas, indicating mouse activity is present. Clean the filters above the char-broiler unit.