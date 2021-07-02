The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Awash Ethiopian Cuisine LLC, 1027 Dillersville Road, follow-up, June 25. Pass. No violations.

Barr’s Farms, Central Market, June 25. Pass. No violations.

Boas Fundraising, 1500 Wilson Ave., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Castenada Mexican Restaurant, 323 Main St., Denver, opening, June 25. Pass. Front bain-marie cutting board is scored and stained and needs to be replaced or resurfaced. Quat test strips are discolored and expired and need to be replaced. Third well of steam table does not fit under hood preventing condensate from being properly vented.

Central Market Juice Co. LLC, 2 W. Grant St., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Character Coffee Co., 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, June 25. Front service window is open, unscreened and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety class.

Courtside Lounge, 37 E. Orange St., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food Store No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 25. Pass. Deli: Wrap damaged with metal hanging out, no longer smooth and easily cleanable. An insect control device (fly strips) located in bakery and kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils. Door gasket of reach-in produce cooler soiled.

Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Ave., June 25. Pass. Peeling paint on the ceiling over the food preparation area near the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the food preparation area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Little Dippers Ice Cream, 432 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 25. Pass. Exterior of milk shake machine with old, dried-on food debris. Door gaskets of small reach-in cooler soiled. Food employee in dipping area, wearing bracelet/watch on arms. Lids to the ice cream wells duct taped together, which is not approved method of a fix.

Marion Court Room, 7 Marion Court, June 25. Pass. No violations.

Nano Grill, 129 Greenland Drive, June 25. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut Delivery, 777 Manor St., type 2 follow-up, June 25. Pass. No violations.

Reunion-Community Action Partnership, 120 N. Duke St., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Savoy Truffle Cakes TFS2, 955 N.State St., Ephrata, opening, June 25. Pass. Cake cards do not contain any labeling, i.e., name of business with address, ingredient statement (including subingredients) allergens and weight.

Sendero Hot Dogs MFF3, 548 S. Ann St., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Souvlaki Boys the Greek Food Truck, 120 N. Duke St., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Splits and Giggles, 500 W. Lemon St., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Mini Market No. 017, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 25. Pass. Apples for sale not wrapped, with no sign stating to wash prior to consumption. Hot dogs, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler area, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use or sell by date and require discarding; date marked on bin was June 16. An ingredient statement or placard is not available for all items in the self-service baked items case. Ice cream novelty case with an excessive buildup of ice in need of defrosting. Floor under BIB area with excessive build up of old syrup. Underside of chili and cheese machine with old food residue.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen, 2 W. Grant St., June 25. Pass. No violations.

Union Mill Acres, LLC, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, complaint, June 25. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 3760, 2850 W. Main St., Morgantown, follow-up, June 24. Pass. Clean Cambro pans stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Several stored pans contained either food residue or grease and were not clean to sight or touch.

China King, 1621 Manheim Pike, June 24. Pass. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility is using bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Raw shrimp stored above cooked pork in the walk-in cooler. Employee food items commingled with food for the business in the walk-in cooler, rather than being stored separately.

Divine Swine In & Out BBQ, 2684 Lebanon Road, Manheim, June 24. Pass. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a buildup inside. Can opener store in clean dish area with old food residue. Plastic containers stored cleaned with old sticker residue. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Facility has an employee who has a certificate of achievement but not a managers food handlers certificate. Facility doesn’t have a mop sink or floor drain to empty waste water. Walls and floor under and around dishwasher with soil buildup.

Feather Pizza Co., 785 Stehman Church Road, Washington Boro, June 24. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 12963, 711 Lancaster Road, Manheim, complaint, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., opening, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Refton Community Fire Company Auxiliary, 99 Church St., Refton, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Bakery, 11 1/2 W. Main St., Strasburg, June 24. Pass. No violations.

The Friendly Horseman’s Club, 260 Kline Road, Stevens, June 24. Pass. Refrigeration temperature measured 44 F rather than 41 F or less as required. Hot dogs inside unit were voluntarily discarded. Thermometer in refrigerator was inaccurate by 10 F.

The Restaurant Store, 2209 Old Philadelphia Pike, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Castle Roller Skating Inc., 1400 Elm Ave., June 23. Pass. No violations.

E & A Candies, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Fruitville Beef Shack, 780 Fruitville Pike, Manheim, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, 1050 Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, June 23. Pass. Interior or reach-in coolers and freezers on the cook-line with excessive old food debris buildup. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers, is not being date-marked. Fly strips hanging in food prep areas.

Muddy Run Park Food Store, 172 Bethesda Church Road West, Holtwood, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Muddy Run Snack Bar, 172 Bethesda Church Road, West, Holtwood, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Time 2 Eat, 89 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Beiler’s Donut Trailer-MFF3, 314 Millcreek Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Catalina’s on Orange, 38 W. Orange St., June 22. Pass. No violations.

Glenwood Foods LLC, 1614 Division Highway, Ephrata, June 22. Pass. A hole on bottom of wall in ladies room and a couple in walk-in cooler storage room on back, right side. A fly strip hanging from ceiling over stored food in back storage room.

Hilltop Acres Farm Market, 347 Rife Run Road, Manheim, change of owner, June 22. Pass. Five gallons of 1% milk with expiration date of June 21. Cheese spreads with no ingredient labels, and prepackaged fruit with more than one fruit not identifying each fruit.

Ida’s Cafe, 507 Rohrerstown Road, June 22. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (pork roll, ham, turkey), located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Deeply scored cutting board on large cooling unit, across from cookline, not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of grease and food debris behind the flat grill, on the floor under the cook line, inside the fryer cabinet, and on the wall behind the cook line; scheduled to be cleaned. Boxes of potatoes stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on the food preparation table. Old food residue on the slicer blade and inner rim of the meat slicer.

Issei Noodle, 44 N. Queen St., June 22. Pass. No violations.

Kendig Square Movies 6, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., complaint, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Mill Bridge Village, 101 S. Ronks Road, Ronks, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Olde Heritage Root Beer, 3217B Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Sarah Mae’s Soft Pretzels at Busy Bee Farm Market, 3378 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Soulcialize LLC, 2 W. Grant St., June 22. Pass. No violations.

Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown, June 22. Pass. Iron Stone — Interior of ice machine on deflector shield with pink and black matter build-up. Star Barn — Small flies in the dish machine area. A temperature measuring device for measuring manual warewashing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available in both kitchens.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, complaint, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Welder’s Steak Shack MFF3, 76 S. Vintage Road, Paradise, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Welders Steak Shack at Salisbury Park, 750 White Horse Road, Gap, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Worship Center. 2384 New Holland Pike, June 22. Pass. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with food and equipment in the front food preparation area. Working containers in front food preparation area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Eldora Farm Market, 1920 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Sunshine Mini Mart, 568 Manor St., emergency response, June 21. Fail. Due to a fire in adjoining apartment, electric has been shut off to facility. All cold hold food items to be disposed of and shelf goods to be inspected and discarded if suspected of contamination. Loss of electric power due to fire in adjacent apartment, all cold hold items are out of time and temperature controls. All food contact surfaces are required to be cleaned and sanitized in response to smoke damage.

Yorgos, 66 N. Queen St., June 21. Pass. No violations.