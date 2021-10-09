The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Jackson Township

Bev’s Jamaican Cuisine at Morning Star Market, 5309 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 25. Pass. No violations.

Char’d By Jay at Morning Star Market, 5309 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 25. Pass. No violations.

Crabby Pappy’s at Morning Star Market, 5309 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 25. Pass. Food employee in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food employee in prep area was wearing several bracelets on her wrists. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Fryer baskets, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Oriental Taste at Morning Star Market, 5309 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 25. Pass. Shrimp thawing at room temperature on the on back counter which is not an approved thawing method.

R&R Wholesale at Morning Star Market, 5309 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 25. Pass. No violations.

Peach Bottom Township

Delta Family Restaurant, 5978 Delta Rd., complaint, Sept. 25. Pass. Food employees on cook line area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A food employee was touching potatoes, bread and chicken- a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Penn Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 32 Wilson Ave., complaint, Sept. 27. Pass. Employee took a phone call and then continued to do food preparation tasks without changing gloves.

Shrewsbury Borough

CVS Pharmacy, 606 South Main St., Sept. 27. Pass. Freezer unit within retail area has a large buildup of ice accumulation and is in need of repair.

Rutter’s, 615 South Main St., Sept. 27. Pass. Ceiling vents in the retail area and fan grates within walk-in freezer have an accumulation of static dust buildup and are in need of cleaning.

Shrewsbury Township

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 472 Shrewsbury Commons Unit A, Sept. 27. Pass. Sliding door grooves of front area refrigerator, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and old food soil. Commercially processed refrigerated lettuce and tuna salad held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Bottom shelving of front area refrigerator unit, has a large accumulation of dirt, and old food residue and debris and is in need of cleaning. Can opener and holder, a food contact surface, had old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Gunpowder Falls Brewing, 15556 Elm Dr., complaint, Sept. 25. Fail. Food employees, in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Wet wiping cloths stored on tables in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Shelving of prep tables, in rear area, have a large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue and debris. Grill in the rear outside area has a large accumulation of encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Broken wood, black soot, grease, trash and old food debris underneath stairs of outside cooking area of the food facility need removed and cleaned. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Fly strips hanging over or next to food prep area. Toaster oven, a food contact surface, had old encrusted food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the food prep area. Delivery door to the outside, located in the rea area of the food facility is being propped open. Garage door to the outside, located in the rear area of the food facility, is being propped open. Flooring throughout the entire rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Stewartstown Borough

Avon Grove Charter School, 110 East State Rd., follow-up, Oct. 1. Pass. No violations.

Rutter’s, 14 West Pennsylvania Ave., complaint, Sept. 25. Pass. No violations.

Warrington Township

Ray’s Family Restaurant, 7523 Carlisle Rd., complaint, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.