The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Divino Manantial, 701 N. Lime St., Sept. 21. No violations.

American Legion Post 429, 300 Cocalico St., P.O. Box 337, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Hood baffles contain dust adhering to grease. Several utensils are being stored in a cardboard box in kitchen drawer rather than in a material that can be washed and sanitized.

Asian Mini Mart, 1831 Columbia Ave., opening, Sept. 20. Raw shells eggs stored above vegetables in the reach-in cooler. Prepackaged herbs are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Ceiling tiles missing in the back and in the customer area, and need to be replaced.

Cafe Capriccio, 318 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, Sept. 20. Grease and food debris on the floor beneath the fryer. A substantial amount of black and brown residue up inside the ice maker. Ice maker placed out of service. Old food residue inside totes on the storage rack in the back. Food employees involved in making pizza not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Thawed salmon not removed from reduced-oxygen packaging as per thawing instructions on the packaging. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza and strombolis) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. The food employee certification has expired; an employee is scheduled to attend the course.

Dunkin’, 1242 Lititz Pike, complaint, Sept. 20. No violations.

Oregon Dairy Corn Maze 2, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, opening, Sept. 20. No violations.

Quisqueya Grocery II LLC, 402 S. Ann St., opening, Sept. 20. No violations.

Raney Cellars Brewing Co. LLC, 11 Manor Ave., Millersville, opening, Sept. 20. No violations.

Slate Cafe, 43 E. Main St., Lititz, change of owner, Sept. 20. A sign stating that ingredients are available upon request for homemade baked goods needs to be posted at pastry case. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Internal temperature of raw eggs, half-and-half and broccoli cheese soup measured 45 F to 49 F rather than 41 F or below; discarded. Ambient temperature of undercounter kitchen refrigerator measured 47 F and not 41 F or less as required. Do not keep any temperature-control-for-safety foods in this unit until proper temperature can be maintained. Grill filter is grimy and needs changing.

St. Mary’s Church, 32 W. Vine St., Sept. 20. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity. The facility is working with a pest control program.

Willow Street Lions Club Community Building at LCCTC, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, Sept. 20. No violations.

Bube’s Brewery, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy, complaint, Sept. 19. No violations.

Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Sept. 19. No violations.

Dining & Conference Services-Cove, 40 Dilworth Drive, P.O. Box 1002, Millersville, Sept. 19. No violations.

Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, Sept. 19. No violations.

Fujisan at Millersville University, 1 S. George St., Millersville, Sept. 19. No violations.

Galley, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 19. The doors on the loading dock have a gap at the bottom and do not prevent the entry of insects or rodents; repeat from 2016. Alfredo sauce was held at 125 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected.

Garden Spot High School & Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Sept. 19. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, complaint, Sept. 19. No violations.

Kinder-Haus Nursery Day Care, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, Sept. 19. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, Sept. 19. No violations.

Penn Square Grill at Marriott, 25 S. Queen St., Sept. 19. Food employees performing active food prep not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected on-site.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, 101 E. King St., Sept. 19. No violations.

Starbucks, 9 N. George St., Millersville, Sept. 19. No violations.

The Anchor at Millersville University, North George and James streets, Millersville, Sept. 19. Metal cover plate on the Turbo oven is secured with masking tape — not an approved material.

Upper Deck, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 19. Pieces of cardboard under the legs of the flat top grill to level it; removed cardboard. Water leaking from the drain tube of two self-serve soda units.

American Legion Post No. 466, 19 Gay St., Marietta, Sept. 18. A pair of flip-flops stored on the same shelf with bags of sugar. Webbing in the corner where the hot water heater is located and above the exit door. An aerosol can of stainless-steel cleaner stored with food equipment on the shelf above the dishwasher. The certified food manager preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A residue buildup inside the soda guns at the bar.

Brother’s International Foods, 806 S. Duke St., Sept. 18. All floors in the facility, nonfood contact surfaces, are not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and oil; repeat violation. A cleaning bucket, rags and a metal scrubber were in the meat department hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the meat department area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the meat department area to remind food employees to wash their hands. No paper towels or soap at the meat department hand-wash sink.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., Sept. 18. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in freezer unit. The person in charge failed to post the food safety certification for public view. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food in the deli case area and held for more than 48 hours is not being datemarked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the food prep area bain-marie. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the meat department raw meat case. Temperatures of the meat were within required temperature ranges. Food stored under leaking refrigeration pipe in the walk-in freezer and subject to potential contamination. Adulterated food in the meat case area; product was destroyed. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2719 Lititz Pike, Sept. 18. One section of a shelf near the fryer lined with aluminum which is not easily cleanable. The door handle of the walk-in cooler is broken off. Employees risk contaminating hands and/or gloves trying to open the door. Cleaners, taken from bulk supplies and stored in working container beneath the sink, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Chellas, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 18. No violations.

Dave’s Diner, 3036 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, Sept. 18. Dairy coffee creamers held at 47 F in the front area rather than 45 F or below as required.

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen, 363 S. Seventh St., Akron, opening, Sept. 18. No violations.

Pepe’s Pizza, 1790 Clay Road, Ephrata, Sept. 18. Bowed, water-stained ceiling tile noted across from pizza bain-marie in kitchen. Wood pizza paddle contains nicks around the edges and is not a smooth, easily surface. Resurface or replace. Thermometer in pizza bain-marie is located in the back rather than in front, the warmest part of the unit as required. Sausage and meat balls held in bain-marie had internal temperatures of 48 F and 45 F, respectively, instead of 41 F or less as required; discarded. A barbecue stored on deck that operator states is not used needs to be removed from premises.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 506, follow-up, Sept. 18. No violations.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 1001 Buckwalter Road, Lititz, Sept. 18. No violations.

Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Sept. 18. No violations.

The Railroad House Inn, 280 W. Front St., Marietta, Sept. 18. No violations.

Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz, Sept. 18. Grab and go sandwiches are not labeled with date of preparation. Some cobwebs and debris under and on some shelving in food storage room.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Sept. 17. No violations.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Sept. 17. Slushy machine valves not cleaned at a frequency to prevent a buildup of residue.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver, Sept. 17. No violations.

Denver Elementary School, 700 Fourth St., Denver, Sept. 17. No violations.

Dollar General No. 16233, 2001 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, Sept. 17. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed; repeat from 2018. Lids on outside trash dumpster are not closed. The rear service door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents; repeat from 2018.

Dollar General Store No. 220, 17 E. State St., Quarryville, Sept. 17. No violations.

Hans Herr Elementary School, P.O. Box 428, Lampeter, Sept. 17. No violations.

Lampeter Elementary, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter, Sept. 17. No violations.

Lancaster Elks Club No. 134, 219 N. Duke St., Sept. 17. No violations.

Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 17. Two can openers with a sticky food residue on the blades. Cream used for consuming with a sell-by date of June 28. Peeling paint on the air duct in the back storage room. Liquid dish soap stored on the same table with coffee pots on the small table.

Mission del Golgota, 130 New Dorwart St., Sept. 17. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Neato Burrito, 1917 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 17. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A tan residue buildup inside the soda nozzles and the metal flap of the ice chute on the self-serve soda machine. Several areas of the floor where the coating has bubbled up, and some areas of the coating have torn and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Pasquale’s Pizza V, 399 Nottingham Road, Suite 2, Quarryville, Sept. 17. A pan of dough was stored on top of a waste receptacle near the hand-wash sink. Steak meat was held at 82 F on the counter rather than 41°F or below as required; discarded. Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the double-door refrigerator; corrected. The exhaust vent pipe above the pizza oven has an accumulation of static dust and needs cleaned. Screen torn on screen door and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents.

Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 17. Food Employee could not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towels not available at the hand-wash sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area; corrected.

Ross Elementary School, 840 N. Queen St., Sept. 17. No violations.

Rumplebrewskins, 834 N. Plum St., Sept. 17. No violations.

Sa La Thai, 337-339 N. Queen St., Sept. 17. No violations.

Slugger’s Pizzeria, 701 N. Queen St., Sept. 17. No violations.

Solanco Fair Association, South Lime Street, P.O. Box 4, Quarryville, Sept. 17. No violations.

Speedway No. 06777, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 17. The countertop island is cracked in some spots and no longer smooth and cleanable. The side sliding door of the outside dumpster was left open. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in the back over the three-compartment sink.

Tivoni Vegan Kitchen and Bakery, 805A Rohrerstown Road, Sept. 17. Prepackaged food, salads and sandwiches, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed-by statement. A white, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a tote of pots, pans and bowls and not accessible at all times for employee use. The back door of the facility is rusting at the bottom and has holes in it and is no longer smooth and cleanable. Ceiling tiles missing in the back over the storage rack, and need to be replaced. Containers of butane fuel stored with single-use items on the bottom shelf. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. The certified food manager was touching kale — a ready-to-eat food for salad — with bare hands. Food facility does not have available a placard stating ingredients are available for baked items.

A.B. Orchards, 5754 White Oak Road, Paradise, Sept. 16. No violations.

Abane Express LLC, 167 E. King St., Sept. 16. No violations.

Active Social, 764 Crystal St., Sept. 16. No violations.

Blessing Food Store, 24 W. Clay St., Sept. 16. No violations.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, Sept. 16. No violations.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Sept. 16. No violations.

Brendee’s Café, 449 W. Lemon St., Sept. 16. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator. Surface around and under the grill and salamander, nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease and oil. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Cafe Di Vetro, 410 N. Prince St., Sept. 16. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator; corrected on-site. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the small refrigerator in the warewash area; corrected on-site.

CVS Pharmacy No. 8495, 2363 Oregon Pike, Sept. 16. Insect webbing in the stock room above the exit door and to the left of the exit door. Webbing around the ceiling area in the vestibule. A bottle of liquid detergent stored with food on a cart in the back stock area. Ceiling tiles missing in the vestibule, and need to be replaced. Rear exit door located in the stock room of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. The dumpster lid was open.

Gas Plus, 1902 Oregon Pike, Sept. 16. An excessive amount of old, burnt food residue on the top of the stove and on the catch-tray of the stove. Water flowing from the plumbing from the hand-wash sink at the floor juncture. Back door located of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food employees eating in the back food preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed food and utensils on the preparation table. The facility has only two stoppers for the three-compartment sink and is unable to conduct warewashing properly. A frying pan and two spatulas with old food residue.

Georgetown Natural Foods, 1248 Georgetown Road, Christiana, Sept. 16. No violations.

Little Nicki’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1635 W. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 16. An accumulation of food debris under line equipment at floor/wall junction. Time in lieu of temperature is being used for pizzas, however, documentation to verify disposition of the food is not available. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Bottom shelf of grill is lined with foil, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Pepper Lane Fudge and Sweets, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Sept. 16. No violations.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Sept. 16. No violations.

Resurrection School, 501 E. Orange St., Sept. 16. No violations.

River Street Sweets MFF2, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Suite 1250, Sept. 16. No violations.

River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Suite 1250, Sept. 16. No violations.

Riviera Pizza, 1405 Reading Road, P.O. Box 335, Reamstown, Sept. 16. A food employee was touching capicola, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands; discarded. The internal temperature of burgers in warmer measured 116 F rather than 135 F or above as required. Wooden pizza paddle contains nicks around the edges rather than a smooth surface. A knife in pizza station hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. Dumpster units outside do not have tight-fitting lids and are attracting flies. Paint on window ledge over pizza station hand-wash sink is chipping off. The following areas of the facility contain food debris on floor and under shelving and need a thorough cleaning: beer cooler floor, back mixing room. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean canister and cups found stored on right side of bar hand-wash sink potentially contaminating them. Food in kitchen stored open with no covering. Fly landed on bacon contaminating it; discarded. Several five-gallon containers of food in beer cooler walk-in found stored directly on the floor rather than at least 6 inches above. Plunger handle used to press down onions in chute is wrapped in stringy duct tape, which is not considered a smooth, durable, easily cleanable surface.

Scooters Restaurant, 921 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Sept. 16. A pink and black residue up inside the ice maker. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A substantial amount of grease buildup beneath the shelf above the sauté area of the stove. Cracked floor tiles throughout the entire facility. Two areas, under the mat near the three-compartment sink and in front of the stove, are missing tiles and have exposed raw cement. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and grease, as evidenced by condensate and grease collecting on the fire suppression unit. Oil condensate drops on the fire suppression unit above the cooking area of the stoves.

Splits and Giggles, 500 W. Lemon St., Sept. 16. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6443, 2347 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Sept. 16. Black, moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate cleaned.

YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St., Sept. 16. No violations.