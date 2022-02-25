The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Gentleman MC Sportsmen TFF3, 947 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, opening, Feb. 18. Pass. No violations.

Harvest Lancaster, 1573 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 18. Pass. Old food residue on the can opener blade and the potato cutter. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink at the front of the cook line. A container of hand sanitizer stored on a shelf above a food-preparation area. Sanitizer stored on a shelf at the bar next to shot glasses. Food employee (chef) in the cook area wearing a wristwatch. Wet wiping cloths at the cook line not being stored in sanitizer solution. Clean dish racks stored on the floor under the mechanical dishwasher.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, Feb. 18. Pass. Food utensils in the food-preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F.

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road, Building 2, Feb. 18. Pass. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish room. The wall above the three-compartment sink in the Starbucks cafe has peeling paint and is no longer a smooth and easily cleanable surface. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for checking the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Temperature was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer, and the mechanical dishwasher is operating at the correct temperature. Old food residue inside the dicer and on the inner rim of the slicer. The hand-wash sink in the back area of the main kitchen was blocked by large carts and not accessible at all times for employee use. Main kitchen And Starbucks — a working container of sanitizer stored on the same table with food.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 18. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Employee food and drinks stored on a shelf with food for the business in the walk-in cooler, rather than segregated and stored on a bottom shelf. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a table with condiments and soup. Food employees eating in the food-preparation area as evidenced by a partially consumed bag of chips. Food employee preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

American Bar & Grill, 1081 N. Plum St., Feb. 17. Pass. A residue buildup in the soda gun on the left at the bar. A mildew substance on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler. A grease buildup and burnt food debris on the top of the stove and the catch-trays of the stove, under the shelf above the cooking area of the stove and inside fryer cabinets. Static dust and grease buildup on the exhaust of the fume hood. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area at the bar. The three-compartment sink leaking beneath the “sanitizing” bowl. Food employee preparing food while not wearing a beard cover. Reduced-oxygen-packaged tuna and salmon thawed in unopened packages in the triple-door cooler and the walk-in cooler. Chicken was held at 51 F on a cart for an unknown amount of time, rather than at 41 F or below as required.

Arthur’s at Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, Feb. 17. Fail. Raw shell eggs and an egg mixture at 58 F and 49 F respectively on ice that did not completely cover the bottom and sides of container. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw pork stored above cooked pork belly in the walk-in cooler. Food tongs being stored on oven-door handles, subjecting them to possible contamination. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Two containers of soup stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the blade of the can opener. Black static dust on the fan at the front of the mechanical dishwasher. Holes in the wall of the storage room. Coving is missing from the wall in the storage area. Floor tiles are missing from the storage room. The wall near the mechanical dishwasher has several holes and has separated from the tile coving, creating an area where food debris and water can collect. Food employee personal belongings (keys and jackets) on a table with spices and food equipment, although lockers are provided. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover. Turkey gravy, au jus, ham and bean soup, pork fajita, sliced pork, turkey, sliced turkey and sliced beef, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Open employee beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on preparation tables. Boxes of candies on shelves above food preparation tables. Thermometer used for checking the temperature of the rinse water of the mechanical dishwasher was not operating. Several cracked, loose and missing floor tiles around the drainage area of the mechanical dishwasher.

Brewster’s Bar-B-Que at Doneckers, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 17. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

China Moon, 1067 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Feb. 17. Pass. Foods prepared within the facility requiring refrigeration were being stored more than 24 hours without date mark system, including five containers of egg rolls and numerous other ready-to-eat foods. Bottom surfaces of food containers being stored in direct contact with ready-to-eat foods located inside bain marie cooling unit; corrected. Soil accumulation and dust debris on walk-in cooler shelving units. Static dust and evidence of grease drip on grill line hood filters. Single-use food utensils (styrofoam container) being stored in direct contact with raw-egg flat/carton; corrected.

Fulton Theater Co., 12 N. Prince St., follow-up, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Good Burrito, 2101 Strickler Road, Suite E, Mount Joy, opening, Feb. 17. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front or back food-preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1007 Village Road, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Martin Meylin Middle School, P.O Box 428, Lampeter, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Papa John's, 705 W. Main St., Ephrata, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, follow-up, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Villa Nova, 1308 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, Feb. 17. Pass. Static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood. Hood is scheduled to be cleaned on 3.9.22. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Employee is scheduled to take a State recognized course on 3.2.22.

American Legion Post 429, 300 Cocalico St., P.O. Box 337, Ephrata, follow-up, Feb. 16. Pass. A working container of cleaner was stored above single use food contact utensils in the kitchen area; corrected. Two packages of deli ham and turkey located inside grill line cooler being stored past the seven day discard date. Items were voluntarily were discarded; corrected. Two of three fans located on condensing unit of walk-in freezer not spinning at time of inspection. Rodent like droppings located on dry storage shelving unit of main dry ingredient storage area. Droppings cleaned during time of inspection. Glue boards to be applied as per person in charge; corrected.

Cafe 301, 301 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Farm Wagon Produce, 1061 Weaverland Road, East Earl, opening, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Garth, 22 S. Second St., Columbia, Feb. 16. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the restroom, a prohibited area.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Hillside Public House at Doneckers, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Levon Brubaker, 834 Lambert Road, Narvon, follow-up, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Norbu Lancaster, 38 N. Christian St., Feb. 16. Fail. Provide sneeze guard over buffet area. Sneeze guard ordered.

Smith's Hotel, 1030 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 041, 1204 Millersville Pike, complaint, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Big Dog Craft Brewing, 1559 Manheim Pike, Feb. 15. Pass. Chili was not cooled from 135 F to 70 F in two hours or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours after preparation. Chili was prepared and immediately placed into walk-in cooler; corrected and discussed with person in charge.

Cabrera Grocery IV LLC, 432 S. Duke St., follow-up, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

China III, 5513 Main St., East Petersburg, Feb. 15. Fail. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a shelf above the food-preparation area. The hand-

wash sinks in the facility have separate faucets for hot and cold and cannot be properly mixed to achieve the proper hand washing temperature of 100 F. Food facility is reusing cardboard boxes rather than food-grade containers, which are intended to be single-service or single-use articles, to store food items (broccoli and wonton). Food facility is reusing No. 10 cans, which are intended to be single-service or single-use articles, to store other food items. Old food residue inside several metal containers stored as clean. Employee foods, utensils and dishes intermingled with food for the business rather than being stored in a designated area. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the customer area, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. A putrid odor emanating from the grease trap; the food facility has rugs and towels jammed into the sides of the top of the grease trap. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw beef stored above egg-roll mix in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. Raw pork stored above wonton-mix in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above tofu in the walk-in cooler. Raw shrimp stored above onions in the walk-in cooler. Mildew on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. The two hand-wash sinks in the kitchen have separate faucets for hot and cold and cannot be properly mixed to achieve the proper hand-washing temperature of 100°F.

Cracked Pepper Catering, 341 E. Liberty St., Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Denver Beer Distributor, 4 E. Main St., Denver, change of owner, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Edible Arrangements — Lancaster, 103 Rohrerstown Road, Feb. 15. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (platters, lids, bags) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., complaint, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Hecho A Mano, 201A E. State St., Quarryville, Feb. 15. Pass. The thermometer for the the walk-in cooler is not displaying the correct temperature inside the cooler and needs replaced.

McDonald’s No. 11034, 1755 Columbia Ave., Feb. 15. Pass. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, has black mold and pink slime buildup and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Frozen chicken nuggets in the cook line area are packaged foods possibly subject to water entry and are stored or displayed in direct contact with ice; unit in need of proper repair to prevent ice buildup from forming.

Pizza Hut No. 36851, 114 Centerville Road, Feb. 15. Pass. The following areas of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning: walls behind the dishwasher; wire storage racks of the ware-washing equipment exterior vent of the pizza making bain maire piping behind the pizza oven. Various dishes on the clean dishes rack, food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Clean food equipment or utensils in ware-washing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Starbuck Coffee No. 59388, 2412 Willow Street Pike, Feb. 15. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; water leaking at the three-compartment sink.

Target No. 2867, 1589 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 15. Pass. Raw chicken stored above raw beef in the display case in the customer area. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Certificate is around the back in the corner out of view.

Village Cafe, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, Feb. 15. Pass. The hand sink faucet near the front counter area is not in good working condition and needs repaired or replaced. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; water leaking at the the three-compartment sink drain line. Facility not following proper use of the three-compartment sink procedure of wash, rinse and sanitize.

Waltz Vineyards at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Wok & Roll Ephrata, 363 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 15. Fail. A large container of green beans to have presence of a white soil accumulation; item was voluntarily discarded at time of inspection; corrected. Numerous missing hood filters at main grill line hood. A working container WD-40 stored directly next to ingredient containers below stainless-steel preparation table; corrected. Scooping devices without handles being stored in direct contact with ready-to-eat ingredients at bain marie cooler and inside bulk sugar container; corrected. Numerous foods requiring refrigeration stored without a date-mark system; corrected. Facility chlorine test strips were not readily accessible to food employees during time of inspection; corrected.

Three extremely soiled ingredient storage containers located inside main food preparation area; corrected. A white bio-film substance on interior food contact surfaces (plastic frame around metal ice plate) of food facility ice machine; corrected. Excessive soil accumulations on egg roll baskets. White moldlike substances and buildup of food residue on all storage shelving units of main walk-in cooler. Outdoor grease container had presence of old grease accumulations and litter/debris. Bottom surfaces of food containers being stored in direct contact with ready-to-eat foods inside bain marie cooling unit; corrected. Numerous foods stored inside walk-in cooler without a covering; corrected. Raw animal meats stored directly above pre-cooked and ready-to-eat foods inside walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored directly next to raw beef/pork inside grill area two-door cooler; corrected. Warped and cracked floor tiles below grill line deep-fry units.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., follow-up, Feb. 15. Fail. Date and label all meats and cheeses. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach-in refrigeration unit. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Replace damaged floor tiles. Food facility does not have sanitizer available.

Arby's No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Feb. 14. Pass. Static dust on several fixtures (computer brackets, wires, back of computers). An accumulation of dead leaves, trash and other debris in the dumpster corral.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, type 2 follow-up, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

China Wok, 343 S. Main St., Manheim, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 51 S. Fulton St., Ephrata, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Guacamole Specialists, 555 Greenfield Road, Suite 114, opening, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Home2 Suites, 21 Quarry Drive, Ephrata, Feb. 14. Pass. Facility did not have on hand chlorine test strips used to determine adequate sanitizer concentrations.

Manheim City Star Diner, 665 Lancaster Road, Manheim, complaint, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Mick's All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Manheim, Feb. 14. Fail. Food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-wash. Liquor bottle at the bar area with small fly inside of bottle. Wooden pizza peel hanging by the pizza oven is severely chipped with hanging wood pieces. Drain at sanitizer bay of three-compartment sink has a leak and in need of repair. Back door in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Eight utensils, a food-contact surface, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ceiling tiles and vent above pizza oven area and the vent above the bib area with dust accumulation. Trailing ants and small flies in the dish area under the dishwasher. Small-fly activity back by bib area due to a pan collecting some type of liquid. Small-fly activity at the bar area from floor drains. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. At the initial time of inspection, the Certified Food Manager was not available. The manager did arrive after inspection was concluded. Tongs stored on the handles of oven doors. Foods in the middle baine marie/reach-in cooler holding at 44 F to 52 F. Products were discarded due to unknown length of time in the temperature danger zone. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required.

Proof Lancaster, 30 N. Queen St., opening, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Teen Central, 15 S. Wolf St., Manheim, Feb. 14. Pass. Faucet at three-compartment sink is leaking.

Woodcrest Villa / Bluebird Cafe / Viva Bistro / Bluebird Inn / Catering Kitchen, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Feb. 14. Pass. Bluebird Cafe: No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. Hummingbird Kitchen: Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink.