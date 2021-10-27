The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Swatara Coffee Company, 104 West Main St., Oct. 21. Pass. Biofilm-like residue on the inner wall of the ice machine.

Domino’s Pizza, 1405 East Main St., Oct. 20. Pass. Hand wash sink located nearest the cash registers is not draining in an effective manner. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Cornwall Borough

Blue Bird Inn, 2187 Cornwall Rd., Oct. 19. Pass. Exposed food preparation in prep area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Clean food equipment or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Assorted food was held between 43 and 46 degrees F.

Lebanon City

Mannino’s Pizza, 230 East Cumberland St., Oct. 21. Pass. Outside waste storage area was extremely dirty, sticky and had the potential to attract insects or rodents. Tires were in the corner. Waste receptacle lids were not covered. Cardboard is being used to line a shelf with food containers. Food facility is reusing items, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Several of these articles were deteriorated or damaged. Buildup of dust and debris around the oven.

Subway, 812 Quentin Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. The ice dispenser spout on the soft drink machine, a food contact surface, had a small amount of black residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Mini Mart, 440 South 9th St., Oct. 20. Pass. Four pints of milk were expired.

Turkey Hill, 815 Quentin Rd., Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Maennerchor, 301 East Mifflin St., Oct. 19. Pass. The fan covers on the walk-in cooler evaporator have a slight amount of built-up residue.

St. Gertrude’s, 304 East Lehman St., Oct. 19. Pass. no violations.

North Cornwall Township

Cafe Panache, 931 Russell Dr. Suite C., Oct. 20. Pass. Food containers on drying shelves have residue from label. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Rock N Bounce Treats, 175 Club Terrace, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree, 1201 Quentin Rd., Oct. 18. Pass. Litter and debris under and around equipment.

Wendy’s, 2400 West Cumberland St., Oct. 18. Pass. Food employee in the prep area was wearing a bracelet on arms. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Assorted food containers on drying shelf had food residue on them and were not clean to sight and touch. Packages of rolls were stored next to the hand sink where they were subject to splash during hand washing. Inside of microwave oven splattered with food.

North Londonderry Township

Pizza Hut, 101 Londonderry Square, Oct. 20. Pass. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Static dust accumulation on the fan guards of the refrigeration unit, located within the walk-in cooler. Dedicated hand wash sink not draining in an effective manner. Mop water not being disposed of immediately following use. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Naples Pizza, 52 North Londonderry Square, Oct. 18. Pass. Mop water is not disposed of immediately following use. Several food ingredient storage containers, located throughout the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Pizza boxes are stored directly on the floor in the front storage area. Time in lieu of temperature used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The blade of the table-mounted can opener had old food residue. Two spatulas were stored in a crevice between the pizza oven. A pizza peel was stored directly on top of the pizza oven, which is not a clean and sanitized food contact surface.

Rey Azteca of Palmyra, 14 North Londonderry Square, Oct. 18. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Variety of foods, located in the walk-in cooler and refrigerated preparation tables, stored open with no covering. Dispensing utensils without handles (bowls) being used and stored in the bulk storage containers. Floors in the ware washing area were excessively wet had a putrid odor. Floors in the ware washing area were excessively wet and had a putrid odor. Clean food equipment or utensils in the ware washing area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Tray of cooked rice being stored at room temperature, rather than 135 degrees F or above as required. Bulk quantities of milk stored in a beverage dispenser and a transparent storage container without date marking. The food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Large storage container of fresh salsa stored in a tub of ice where the ice only covered approximately one third of the container, leaving the remaining two thirds of the container exposed to room temperature. Bedding materials in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters.

Palmyra Borough

Taste of Sicily, 122 East Main St., Oct. 21. Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not date-marked. Several foods in the freezer are stored open with no covering. Several food storage containers, located in the refrigerator and food preparation area, were not labeled with the common name of the food.

Richland Borough

Werner Wagon, 7 Church St., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

South Lebanon Township

Seyfert’s Corn Maze, 1800 East King St., Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Orioles Home Association, 544 East Cumberland St., Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Gray’s Apple Ridge Orchard, 144 Greble Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations. Raw shell eggs were stored on the top shelf of the walk-in cooler over other foods. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Working spray containers in rear prep area, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

West Cornwall Township

Quentin Tavern, 81 Main St., Oct. 18. Pass. Employees were eating and drinking in the prep area. Food employee in prep area was not wearing beard cover. Assorted food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch on the drying shelves. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying

West Lebanon Township

Popeyes, 2159 West Cumberland St., complaint, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.