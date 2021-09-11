The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hanover Borough

Dunkin Donuts, 1039 Carlisle St., complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

Joe Streat, 1968 Carlisle Rd., opening, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

York Township

Taco Bell, 2054 South Queen St., Aug. 30. Pass. Accumulation of old food residue on inside area of hot hold unit on cook line area and the inside bottom area of the slushi unit. Flooring within kitchen and walk-in freezer is heavily soiled with dirt, trash and old food debris. Fan grates within walk-in cooler has static dust accumulation.