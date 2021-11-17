The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Ted’s Annville Grill, 103 West Main St., follow-up, Nov. 12. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43 to 45 degrees F. Non-food contact surfaces, between equipment, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Litter and debris under equipment.

Haj Paj Catering, 227 West Main St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 1235 East Main ST., Nov. 8. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces such as shelving not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Assorted food containers on drying and storage shelves had food and sticker residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice chutes at soda stations are not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Frozen dessert machine is cleaned on a weekly basis, but it is not the type of machine that allows for extended periods between cleaning.

East Hanover Township

Harper’s Tavern, 10486 Jonestown Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. Assorted plastic food containers and lids were cracked or split and not smooth and easily cleanable. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold inside. The light intensity in the food at the cooking line is very dark.

Heidelberg Township

K-Ville Hotel & Tavern, 2647 Heidelberg Ave., Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Twin Kiss, 361 West Lincoln Ave., Nov. 12. Fail. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time and temperature control for safety food is not being marked with the date it was opened. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor tiles in the prep area are cracked, broken, or missing, leaving large holes in the floor and leaving the floor difficult to clean. Exterior door located in the back area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Assorted food in the bain marie in the center of the prep area was held at 42 to 44 degrees F. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Lebanon City

China Wok, 811 Bowman St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Latin American Supermarket, 429 North 9th St., Nov. 10. Pass. One deeply scored cutting board. Items cut and prepared in the facility were being labeled with dates that extend to 15 days.

Mama Juana, 39 North 9th St., Nov. 10. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Two scored cutting boards. One dirty ventilation duct in the food prep area.

Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos, 381 North 9th St., Nov. 10. Pass. Items prepared in the facility were being labeled with dates that extend to 18 days.

Subway, 813 Bowman St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Trattoria Fratelli, 502 East Lehman St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

King’s Butcher Block, 35 South 8th St., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Red Barn Produce II, 35 South 8t St., Nov. 9. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Smoke & Chill, 436 East Lehman St., Nov. 8. Pass. One container of milk and three containers of half and half were expired.

McDonald’s, 1202 Maple St., Nov. 6. Pass. No violations.

North Lebanon Township

Fratelli Amato A & M Pizza Restaurant, 1705 East Cumberland St., Nov. 12. Pass. Food employees in prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Palmyra VFW Memorial Post, 232 East Main St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

South Londonderry Township

American Legion Post #831, 155 Palmyra Rd., Nov. 8. Pass. Soda guns were not clean to sight and touch. Bottom of the beer cooler has liquid accumulation.

Lin Garden, 106 Northside Commons, Nov. 8. Pass. Shelf used for drying of cleaned food contact items over sink, not clean to sight and touch. Raw chicken was stored above other food items in the walk in box.