The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Complete Concessions MFF3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 6. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 26 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 6. Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Vanilla in a squeeze bottle with no common name label. Dipper well with water not turned on. Utensils not being washed rinsed and sanitized or replaced every 4 hours.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 46 N. Prince St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Cigar LLC, 25 W. King St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

On Orange, 108 W. Orange St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Our Town Brewery, 252 N. Prince St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Plough, 25 S, Queen St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Pop, 136 N. Prince St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Prince Street Café, 15 N. Prince St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Roburrito’s, 227 N. Prince St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Saint Joseph Deli Grocery, 552 St. Joseph St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Spookynook Greenhouse, 821 Landisville Road, Manheim, Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 217 N. Queen St., Suite 219, Aug. 6. Fail. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floors of both walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer require cleaning. Floor tiles in the warewash station, dry storage and prep/serving area are damaged and not easily cleanable. Floor will require repair/replacement.

Subway 45080, 19 E. King St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Teck’s News, 19 W. Chestnut St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

The Pressroom, 26 W. King St., Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Burkholder Fabrics, 2155 W. Route 897, Denver, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Christmas Tree Shops No.706, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 200, Aug. 5. Pass. Rear entrance door in the warehouse has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Cocalico Creek Campground, 560 Cocalico Road, Denver, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Denver Community Pool Snack Bar, 400 Manor St., Denver, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Dolce Vita Pizza And Grill, 33 Friendly Drive, Suite C, Quarryville, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Greenview Bible Camp, 520 Chapel Lane Road, Denver, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle And Grill, Reamstown Pool, Stevens, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Kim Porter At Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Locally Made Food Shop, 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, complaint, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Miller’s Smorgasbord, 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Aug. 5. Pass. The drain lines from the facility ice machines not connected to a drain and water accumulating on the floor. Food employees wearing bracelet and watch on arms.

Railside Produce, 25 W. Main St., Reinholds, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Tattered Flag Barrel House, 1018 N, Christian St., opening, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 049, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 5. Pass. Utensils in the hot food area that had old food residue and stored clean. Wedge fries stored directly on top of a box of raw chicken in a stand-up reach-in cooler in deli area. Hot food area: Fan guard in walk-in cooler dusty, pizza cold holding unit fan guards dusty, exterior of chicken roastery accumulation of grease, fryer wheels accumulation of grease. Floor throughout with accumulation with debris, Interior of chicken cooler with a pool chicken blood. Seafood: Vent covers with accumulation of dust.

Akam Market at Bridgeport Sunoco, 1637 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Ascension Lutheran Church-Free Community Meal TFF4, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2933 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell, 2 Trolley Run Road, Lititz, opening, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Tin Roof Cafe N' Sweets, 108-1 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 4. Pass. Facility not having a min/max thermometer or heat strips to determine final rinse of dishwasher. Three spray bottles of blue liquid with no common name label. Observed honey in a squeeze bottle at front counter with no label. Wall in prep area just dry wall and not sealed or painted.

The Village, 205 N. Christian St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Captain Gus' Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Corner Coffee Shop, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Aug. 3. Pass. Food residue in the designated hand-wash sink, indicating other uses than hand-washing.

Cypress And Thyme Events, 6211 Ross Road, Gap, opening, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 7985, 1627 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Miller'S Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd., complaint, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Nino’s Ristorante And Pizzeria, 361 Comet Drive, Millersville, Aug. 3. Pass. Residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. French fry cutter mounted on the wall with braces made of bare wood which is not an easily cleanable and non-absorbent material. Torn rubber door gaskets on the three door bain-marie unit. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Pizza Hut Delivery, 777 Manor St., Aug. 3. No violations.

Railroad Dining Car, 301 Gap Road, Ronks, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Ridge Run Tavern, 4620 Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, change of owner, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee (67286), 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, opening, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Vintage Sales Stables Inc., 3451 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Days Inn, 34 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Dosie Dough, 45 S. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 2. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed the drain pipe leaking at the two-compartment produce sink. Food employee in meat room, not wearing a beard net. Chicken thawing in standing water in the sink, in the meat room, which is not an approved thawing method. The final rinse temperature gauge for the mechanical dismachine is not in working condition. Facility checked temperature with a max hold thermometer and is at the proper temperature. Debris and soil buildup behind the ice machine at the hostess station.

Kauffman & Sons, A L, 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Aug. 2. The food facility does not maintain current food employee certification records as required. Three half-gallons of chocolate milk offered for sale with expired sell by date; discarded. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm, 2101 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Metro Express, 105 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 2. Pass. Walls and ceiling in pizza making area with excessive food splatter. Fan at side door with static dust accumulation. A squeeze bottle of blue soap not labeled, and a spray bottle with blue liquid with no label.