The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

B & A Grocery Deli, 101 Pearl St., Feb. 4. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., Feb. 4. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in produce cooler. In the bakery department, food residue buildup on the lids and containers, which contain doughnut toppings, was found. Black static dust found on the walls and ceiling across from the three-compartment sink. Food splatter on the walls in the doughnut preparation area. Old food residue buildup in the door tracks and on the doors where the donuts are placed for customers. An open employee's beverage container (can of Red Bull) was on a shelf in the food preparation area. In the deli department, a tan and white buildup was found in the drain beneath the three-compartment sink. Grease and food crumb buildup on the floor behind the fryers. Shrimp-corn chowder soup and beef chili were held at 133 F and 114 F, on the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. A large bolt and an SOS brillo pad in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Hand sanitizer stored on the counter with soup lids. Sanitizers stored on the shelf next to single-service bags for cooked chicken. Old food and spillage beneath the preparation table in the chicken cooler. In the meat department, food employees were not wearing beard covers. In the seafood department, working containers of sanitizers were stored hanging next to single-service (to-go) containers. Sanitizers stored on a shelf with food utensils.

Juicy Crab, 1306 Lititz Pike, follow-up, Feb. 4. Pass. A black and tan residue found inside the ice maker. A colander in the designated hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. A plastic bag pulled over the faucet of the hand-wash sink, further indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Renewal Kombucha, 53 N. Broad St., Lititz, Feb. 4. Pass. No violations.

Waltz Vineyards Wine Shop, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Feb. 4. Pass. No violations.

Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, follow-up, Feb. 3. Pass. Food employee eating in the food preparation area. Tubes of ground beef stored on a tray above whole-muscle beef in the walk-in cooler.

Burger King No. 2605, 531 N. Third St., Columbia, Feb. 3. Pass. Large cracks found on the inside of the large ice maker, rendering it no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A grease buildup and food debris on the floor behind the fryers, on the castors, and on fixtures. Employee personal belongings (jackets, coats, purses, backpacks) hanging from and placed on racks with food for the business, rather than in a designated area. Food employee wearing bracelets and wrist watches in the food preparation area

Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 3. Fail. Several food ingredient storage containers, in the food preparation area, not labeled with the common name of the food. Food employee dropped refrigerator covering tray on the floor at burger station and did not wash, rinse or sanitize the tray. Food employee dropped refrigerator covering tray on the floor and did not wash their hands prior to resuming work; this was corrected. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, was located in the food preparation area, and held more than 24 hours. Food item also was not marked with the date it was opened. The following non-food contact surfaces were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: Accumulation of black mold like substance buildup on water conditioning tanks, pipes and walls; Standing water at back door with food residue; Hood filters at the fry station with the accumulation of grease and static dust; Condensation accumulation at the drain pipes of the refrigeration unit within the walk-in freezer. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 parts per million (ppm), and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility is equipped with a three-bay sink as an alternative to the dishwasher. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by the following: failure to follow proper hand-washing procedures; Failure to properly date mark time and temperature controlled for foods; Failure to properly document time in lieu of temperature procedures; Failure to ensure proper sanitizer level within the commercial dish washer.

CVS No. 2297, 385 N. Broad St., Lititz, Feb. 3. Fail. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's room to remind food employees to wash their hands. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Two hypoallergenic infant formulas with a use by date of Jan. 1, 2022, and Similac with a use by date of Jan. 1,2022, and another with a use by date of Feb.2, 2022. Product was pulled from sale. The hand-wash sinks located in both women and men's restrooms do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

High's No. 154, 511 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Feb. 3. Pass. Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. Hot dogs in walk-in cooler with a date beyond seven days, facility is not counting day one as the first day. Bottom wooded shelf in back storage room to be damaged and falling in. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Facility will hand measure sanitizer until automatic is recalibrated. White drink shelves in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of black and green matter. Drain in walk-in cooler for condenser line is iced over, leaving water to spill onto floor rather then down the drain.

Scooters Restaurant, 921 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Feb. 3. Pass. Flooring under equipment of cook-line with an accumulation of grease. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and grease, as evidenced by condensate and grease collecting on the fire suppression unit. Oil condensate drops on the fire suppression unit above the cooking area of the stoves. Floor throughout the kitchen area found with tiles cracked, damaged, broken or missing.

Taco Bell, 2 Trolley Run Road, Lititz, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 848 E. Main St., Suite 300, Ephrata, Feb. 3. Pass. No violations.

Cake And Cup, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, Feb. 2. Pass. Ceiling above sanitizing section of the three-compartment sink with peeling and chipping paint. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Bottle was empty and replaced. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair, as plumbing leaking at the connection from the dishwasher.

Isaac's Restaurant & Deli, 4 Trolley Run Road, Lititz, Feb. 2. Pass. Three plastic Cambro pans, one spoon and one pot with dried food residue were stored clean. Rubber coving under dishwasher unsealed from wall. Ceiling vents above prep area and hall area found with an accumulation of static dust.

Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., Feb. 2. Pass. Water leaking from the faucet of the three-compartment sink. Some areas of the floor in the storage room are broken exposing raw wood and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Floor is scheduled to be repaired. The screen of the kitchen door is no longer sealed at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects and other animals. An extreme accumulation of old label residue on the outside of most food containers. Working containers near the three-compartment sink, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

McDonald’s No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Feb. 2. Pass. No violations.

Meals On Wheels Of Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., Feb. 2. Pass. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in storage rooms, the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Boxes of vegetables thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. Shepherds pie placed hot in the reach-in cooler in a container greater than four inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Raw beef stored above cooked beef in the reach-in cooler. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer downstairs and inside the blades of the portable slicer upstairs. A bottle of dish detergent stored on a shelf with food equipment.

New Panda Ephrata LLC, 3583 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Feb. 2. Pass. Fryer basket had loose metal hook at the end of the fryer basket and required repair. Person in charge during inspection removed basket from use; issue corrected. A variety of storage containers for food ingredients, located in the food preparation area, were not labeled with the common name of the food. A variety of foods in the various refrigeration units/freezing units were stored open with no covering; repeat violation. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler, was not date marked. The following non-food contact surfaces were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: Webbing on the back wall near the warewashing area and food debris accumulation on the floor behind the chest freezer nearest oil storage.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 212, 3858 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Feb. 2. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was approximately 100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Discussed with manager about manually mixing solution until a service call can be made; issue was corrected. Frozen condensation found on food packaging from refrigeration. A canned beverage and scouring pad positioned at the hand sink; issue was corrected.

AJ’s At Market, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Cabrera Grocery IV LLC, 432 S. Duke St., Feb. 1. Fail. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible for several pieces of equipment identified. Hand-wash sink was blocked by a plastic container; issue was corrected on site. Person in charge must paint the wall surrounding the front window, so it is easily cleanable and smooth. Evidence of roaches. Person in charge must provide documentation of extermination.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 501 Harrisburg Ave., Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Jen's Choice, 251 Old Leacock Road, Unit 7, Gordonville, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Jen's Choice MFF2, 251 Old Leacock Road, Unit 7. Gordonville, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Willow Street Campus, Box 527, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster General Hospital Cafeteria, 555 N. Duke St., opening, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Christian Day School, 686 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Pepe’s Pizza, 1790 Clay Road, Ephrata, Feb. 1. Fail. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine quaternary sanitizer concentration. The following food contact surfaces were found with food debris and were not clean to sight and touch: The guard of the cutter blade in the food preparation area; Holding containers for pizza dough located within walk-in cooler; Cardboard located under food in walk-in cooler; Office supplies stored near the immersion blender in food preparation area; Water bottle located on the cutting board in the food preparation area; Outdoor garden hose stored in a tub on the same surface of the food preparation area. Paper towel dispenser found empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area; issue was corrected. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by; Failure to properly date mark time and temperature controlled for safety foods; Failure to properly supply hand-wash sinks; Failure to maintain food contact surfaces in the condition of being clean to sight and touch; Failure to properly document time in lieu of temperature. Frozen leakage found within freezer which was forming onto packaged food. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area: issue was corrected. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walking, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; Fan guards within walk-in cooler; Dirty floor surface had rotten food, broken glass bottles and spillage in walk-in cooler.

Rere’s Café, 1404 W. Kings Highway, Gap, follow-up, Feb. 1. Pass. No violations.

Rivera Grocery, 362 Beaver St., Feb. 1. Fail. Date and label potentially hazardous foods in reach-in unit. Cut vegetables stored open in reach-in unit with no covering.

Corelife Eatery LLC, 1581 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, Jan. 31. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. An accumulation of pink residue inside the ice chute of the water machine. Old food residue on many food containers, all stored as clean. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply restroom sinks at the time of this inspection. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Pink residue, crumbs, gloves and other debris inside the hand-wash sinks in the front and back food preparation area. A brown and black residue buildup inside the drains within the facility. Old food residue, crumbs and debris in these areas: the doors and tracks of the cooler beneath the tongs, on the floor around the hand-wash sinks, area on the sides and beneath the panini maker, the wall / floor juncture throughout the facility and behind the kettles and the char-broiler. Static dust on three air-intake vents above the mechanical dishwasher. The faucet of the two-bowl sink was leaking. Single-service, single-use articles (cups & lids) stored in the back area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Water, as at the two back hand-wash sinks, is not under pressure during inspection.

Family Dollar 22107, 675 W. Main St., New Holland, Jan. 31. Pass. Exterior door located in the receiving area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Pizza Hut, 900 Hanover St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 31. Pass. Pizza peels with chipped and damage edges. Mop sink with accumulation of black soil. Backside of walk-in cooler door handle found with an accumulation of grease. Fan guards of walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust. Wall in dish area unsealed from studs needing to be resealed to wall. Floor in back prep area under shelves found in need of cleaning the accumulation of grease and debris.

Sala International Food Market, 145 Rohrerstown Road, Jan. 31. Pass. Dish detergent stored above food. Not all prepackaged fish, chicken, vegetables, cassava and lentils are labeled properly with the name of product and distributed by statement. Safe handling instructions are not provided on frozen chicken. An accumulation of food debris on the bottom inside of the freezers.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, follow-up, Jan. 31. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 67286, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Jan. 31. Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

The Sink On Prussian, 31 S. Main St., Manheim, opening, Jan. 31. Pass. Walls in dish area and kitchen area with holes.

Village Market, 19 N. Main St., Manheim, Jan. 31. Pass. Raw shelled eggs stored above drinks in the walk-in cooler sales door. Drink glides with an accumulation of black, white and green matter accumulation. A chemical spray bottle stored in a cabinet with sugar, straws and lids.

Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Blvd., Jan. 31. Pass. In the bakery area, an open employee's beverage container (twist-cap variety) was found on a table, in the food preparation area. In the deli department, a working container of sanitizer was stored on the cutting board used for opening packages. Clean equipment air-drying on paper towels.