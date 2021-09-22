The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Jonestown Borough

Jonestown Elementary School, 135 South King St., Sept. 13. Pass. Personal employee beverages are stored above school foods and beverages in the refrigerator nearest the serving area.

Lebanon City

Little Caesars, 720 Quentin Rd., complaint, Sept. 15. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Frequency of cleaning some areas, particularly around the rear corner where dough is made is not adequate. Clean food equipment in rear area is stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. The food facility manager must obtain a manager certification.

Domino’s Pizza, 503 Cumberland St., Sept. 14. Pass. A small amount of dry debris was under the shelves in the storage room.

Ideal Food Basket, 640 North 7th St., follow-up, Sept. 14. Pass. Dunnage racks in the meat cooler, non-food contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. There is no hand washing sink in the area used for bakery prep. Floor at one section of the meat walk-in cooler has deteriorated. Facility employees washed in the wrong sequence. The spouts of a beverage dispenser, food contact surfaces had residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Two working containers used for storing chemicals (sanitizer) taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Orquideas Pupuseria, 519 Cumberland St., Sept. 14. Pass. One container had some debris in the bottom of it. Several obsolete items in the facility should be removed from the facility.

Smoke & Chill, 436 East Lehman St., opening, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Gilbey’s Café, 1701 Cornwall Rd., Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

North Lebanon Township

Beastly Treats & Healthy Eats, 1144 State Route 72 North, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Palmyra Borough

The Chubby Unicorn, 54 Main Rd., Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Union Township

Blue Mountain Christian School, 14 Silvertown Rd., Sept. 13. Pass. Sponges in the ware washing area are used to clean food contact surfaces. Personal items are stored above school foods and beverages within the double-door refrigerator in the food preparation area. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Lickdale Elementary School, 40 Fisher Ave PO Box 1324, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.