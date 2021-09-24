The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Juisibox LLC, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 18. Pass. No violations.

Asian Mini Mart, 1831 Columbia Ave., Sept. 17. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the restroom. Bags of cabbage and onions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and back room rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Prepackaged vegetables and herbs are not labeled properly with the name of product, net weight and distributed by statement. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Blazin’ J’s Mobile Unit, 1228 Park City Center, Sept. 17, Pass. No violations.

CVS No. 1662, 1624 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Geneva Bakery Cafe, 6030 Lemon St., Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, 1050 Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 17. Pass. A few big pots with dried food debris in the clean dish area. Floor drain in prep area with an accumulation of food and debris. Chemicals and a container of paint was stored next to or above food. Interior of fryers with accumulation of grease, shelf across top of cook-line with hanging grease and stuck on grease. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Coving/baseboard under two-bay prep sink missing.

Pasquale's V Pizza, 399 Nottingham Road, Suite 2, Quarryville, Sept. 17. Pass. Food employees in food prep area not wearing hats or hair nets. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the three-compartment sink.

Raspberry Falls Bakery, 2 W. Grant St., Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, Sept. 17. Fail. The belt on the convection oven, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Floor drain trap, located on the pool table side of the kitchen, has visible slime mold and food debris present. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in multiple refrigeration and freezer units. Pizza in the refrigeration unit in the prep kitchen stored open with no covering. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the food prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Multiple food containers stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 17. Pass. A food employee was cutting lettuce for salads — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; corrected. Cardboard being used to cover shelves in the food prep areas, which is not an approved material. Dark moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Turkey Hill No. 313, 2940 Willow Street Pike, Sept. 17. Pass. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Bouncing Bodega MMF2, 415 Elmshire Drive, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Brecknock Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, Manheim, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Bruno's of Lititz MFF3, 309 Coventry Lane, Lititz, opening, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Community Church, 1200 W. Swartzville Road, Reinholds, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Coffee Co., 504 E. Main St., New Holland, Sept. 16. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper beard covers. Wet wiping cloths in cooking area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. A dark moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate.

Columbia Presbyterian Celebration, 360 Locust St., Columbia, complaint, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Country Barn, 211 S. Donnerville Road, Sept. 16. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above watermelons in the reach-in cooler. Lonnie's Kitchen: Grease spillage beneath the fryers. A leak beneath the third bowl of the three-compartment sink. Cartons of raw shell eggs lacking the name and address of the facility.

Dollar General No. 21693, 1154 Main St., East Earl, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Friar Tuck's, 607 Willow St., Reinholds, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Hoover’s Farm Market, 30 Erb’s Bridge Road, Lititz, Sept. 16. Pass. Ice cream novelty freezer with excessive ice accumulation. Eggs stored above cheese in the walk-in cooler. Sprayer nozzle at two-compartment sink in the packaging area with an accumulation of pink matter. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the packaging area.

Meadow Run Farm Store, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Lititz, Sept. 16. Pass. Growth of plants and weeds on the exterior of the facility.

Oak Creek Campground, 400 E. Maple Grove Road, Narvon, Sept. 16. Pass. Dried food residue on the milk shake mixing unit; cleaned. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Primo Hoagies, 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Sept. 16. Pass. Flooring around and under oven and prep sink with missing tiles allow exposed raw concrete which is an absorbent material. First aid supplies being stored in area, in backroom area with food packaging and a possible source of contamination. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the women's room.

Rocky Springs Entertainment Center, 1495 Millport Road, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Sonrise Coffee Co. MFF3, 145 Fieldcrest Lane, Gordonville, opening, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Spring Gulch RV Campground, 475 Lynch Road, New Holland, Sept. 16. Pass. Dried residue on the milk shake mixing unit; cleaned.

Sun Valley Campground, 451 E. Maple Grove Road, Narvon, Sept, 16. Pass. No violations.

Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, Sept, 16. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept, 15. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food employee in food handling area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Food employee with long ponytail hanging below collar; hair should be fully restrained.

A.B. Orchards, 5754 White Oak Road, Paradise, Sept, 15. Pass. No violations.

Adamstown Rod & Gun Club, 563 Willow St., Reinholds, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Always Never Done Cafe MFF1, 3090 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, opening, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Castanedas Mexican Restaurant MFF4, 336 Main St., Denver, Sept. 15. Pass. Cutting board has deep cuts and is not easily cleaned.

Cava Mezze Grill, 1569 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Chick-Fil-A, 2467 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Country Inn & Suites Of Lancaster, 2260 Lincoln Highway East. Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Ginger Asian Kitchen, 320 Rohrerstown Road, opening, Sept. 15. Pass. Irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels not available for monitoring rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2480 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 15. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Dark moist residue on the ice chute of the soda dispensing unit; cleaned. Food debris accumulation in the floor drain near the walk-in freezer. The hand-wash sink located in the frying area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected. Food employee could not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towels not available for hand drying; corrected. Cheese and coleslaw were held at 60 F in the walk-in cooler area rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Equipment in good repair — the walk-in cooler is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. An employee's open beverage container was on a table in the food holding area; corrected.

Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E. State St., Quarryville, change of owner, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Rooster Street Butcher, 11 S. Cedar St., lower, Lititz, Sept. 15. Pass. Wall and ceiling with peeling paint in processing room.

Rooster Street Butcher, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Tru By Hilton, 2320 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Whiff Roasters, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 15. Pass. Squeeze bottles of sauces with no common name label. Food utensils stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F.

Zig’s Bakery & Cafe, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 15. Pass. Mesh basket that is damaged and no longer in good condition; needs discarded and replaced.

Bury’s French Fries, Corn Dogs, Etc. MFF4, 8032 Old Auction Road, Manheim, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Bury's Funnel Cake (MAINE 62-996) MFF3, 8032 Old Auction Road, Manheim, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Cafe Di Vetro, 410 N. Prince St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Denver Lions Club At Denver Fair TFS3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Fiorentino’s Bar & Grill, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, change of owner, Sept. 14. Pass. Floor behind grill line with accumulation of grease/food. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in dry storage area are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Cambro pans with chipped and broken edges.

Gaudenzia Vantage Inc., 206 E. King St., follow-up, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Himalayan Curry And Grill, 22 E. Orange St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Hogar Crea International Inc., 26 Green St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Ignite Ministries TFS3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Jr's Brisket & Gourmet Sandwiches MFF3, 125 Hawthorne Drive, Denver, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Elks Club No. 134, 219 N. Duke St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Laura The Cookie Lady, 26 E. Main St., Lititz, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Little Greek House TFS3, Denver Fair, Denver, opening, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Pond View BBQ MFF3, 96 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, opening, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Real Icy Treats TFS3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Schoeneck Area Lions Club TFS4, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Solanco Fair Association, South Lime Street, P.O. Box 4, Quarryville, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 5748, 108A N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Sept. 14. Pass. Ice chute at fountain machine with green white slime accumulation. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front counter area.

The Brasserie LLC, 1679 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 14. Pass. A food employee was preparing a salad — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Loose door gaskets and door hinges on the salad bain-marie unit.

Walmart Super Center No. 2334, 2034 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Your Place Commissary, 2133 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 14. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. A food employee was slicing deli meat — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Clean food storage containers in plastic bags stored directly on the floor.

China One, 427 W. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard By Marriott, 1931 Hospitality Drive, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Froots Smoothie, 2046 Fruitville Pike, opening, Sept. 13. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front and back of the house and in both restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Keystone Service Systems Inc., 230 S. Queen St., Sept. 13. Pass. Raw chicken storage containers, in the refrigerator and freezer, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the prep area.

La Cocina Restaurant, 111 E. King St., follow-up, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Lickity Split No. 2, 62 Hiester Ave., New Holland, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Lickity Split No. 3 MFF3, 62 Hiester Ave., New Holland, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Lickity Split -THE Town Scoop, 209 E. Main St., New Holland, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Quisqueya Grocery II LLC, 402 S. Ann St., Sept. 13. Fail. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink the employee bathroom. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in deli counter and hot hold equipment. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Refreshing Mountain Camp, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, Sept. 13. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Ruoff Tower, 315 N. Prince St., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Save-A-Lot, 222 S. Queen St., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Shirk’s Produce, 2222 Main St., Narvon, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Son's, 1991 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Starlite Camping Resort, 1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, Sept. 13, Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 19, 520 Hershey Ave., Sept. 13. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee break area.

Wawa Food Market No. 158, 1990 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Sept. 13. Pass. Spillage on the floor of the walk-in cooler and inside the drink cooler. Black static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler and of the drink cooler. Working bottles of hand sanitizer stored above and next to bottles of cream and milk used in the coffee self-service island. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the coffee preparation area.

Zeiset Farms, 1776 Main St., East Earl, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.