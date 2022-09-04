The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Avondale Borough

La International Store, 42 Gap Newport Pike, Aug. 22, Pass. Within 90 days at least one full-time employee must complete a food manager certification course. Provide test strips for the chlorine sanitizer. Finish attaching the cove base to the wall in the kitchen area.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 901 Gap Newport Rd, Aug. 25, Fail. Two containers of ingredients (flour and wheat flour) were stored directly on the floor. Provide shelving or relocate to an area that keeps foods at least 6" off of the floor. Clean the top of the grease trap container under the three compartment sink. In the rear storage area, remove all unused equipment and paper goods. Office supplies and maintenance tools observed stored on top of the stringer machine and closed containers of food. Relocate to areas away from food and food equipment. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods in the hot holding unit without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. At the handwashing sink by the warewashing area, no soap or paper towels are available. In the front storage room, seal the small holes in the wall and cover the small opening behind the shelving. Finish installing the trim at the doorway from the front storage room into the prep area Replace the ceiling tile in the mop room At several areas throughout, the cove base is in disrepair and/or missing. Replace/repair to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Coatesville City

Coatesville Community Market, 266 E Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 23, Pass. Fan shrouds in walk-in refrigerator were observed dusty. Clean within 5 days. A few floor tiles throughout facility were damaged. Repair floor tiles within 14 days.

USA Gas, 911 E Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 23, Pass. No violations.

East Brandywine Township

Gourmet Jerk Shack, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Aug. 20, Pass. No violations.

Applecross Country Club Golf Clubhouse (Member), 170 Zynn Rd, Aug. 23, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Applecross Country Club-Halfway House/Pantry, 125 Bolero Rd, Aug. 23, Follow Up, Pass. Bar Area. Several areas of flooring are ripped. GM John Harte stated the flooring in the bar will be replaced. The bar is seasonal and will close within the month. By the start of next season complete replacement of the bar floor. New floor must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable.

East Caln Township

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1086 E Lancaster Ave, Aug. 24, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

East Goshen Township

The Heritage Flour Baking Co., 905 Saddlebrook Dr, Aug. 20, Fail. Prepackaged cookies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Ensure the cooler has a thermometer inside of it. The facility did not have their portable hand sink setup. The facility is not allowed to sell any items that are not prepackaged until they have their portable hand sink set up.

Farm Stores, 1596 Paoli Pike, Aug. 23, Fail. Observed no hand wash soap immediately available at the hand sink located in the warewashing area. Hand wash soap was then retrieved from the shelf above the three compartment sink, however, it would not dispense. Thoroughly clean the walls and perimeter of the floor in the food prep and warewashing areas. Thoroughly clean the following: a. Door guides of the display refrigerator unit b. Floor around the display refrigerator unit c. Fan guards of the walk-in refrigerator d. Fixtures in the toilet room e. Cart the oven is located on. Provide thermometers in the refrigerators and freezer units. The orange juicing machine was found to have visible food debris in all areas. It was indicated that the machine had not been used recently. Thoroughly clean all areas of this unit. If not using, remove from the facility within two weeks. Maintain in clean condition. At the F'real machine, the exterior and interior parts were observed unclean to sight and touch. Thoroughly wash, rinse and sanitize immediately and maintain clean sight and touch. The previous CFM is no longer at the facility. Within 30 days at least one full-time employee must obtain the Chester County Certified Food Manager certificate. The containers of empanadas in the walk-in refrigerator were found not date-marked

East Marlborough Township

Unionville Sports Council Concessions, 750 Unionville Rd, Aug. 22, Pass. No violations.

Hearth Kitchen, 847 E Baltimore Pike, Aug. 24, Fail. Food employees observed in prep areas, with beards but no covers. a. Deli slicer observed with visible food debris. Slicing had been done the previous day. This slicer must be thoroughly washed, rinsed and sanitized immediately and cleaned after each use. b. Dishes observed on the shelves under the heat lamps with food debris. Thoroughly clean and maintain in clean condition. c. Clean the inside flap of the ice machine. The following leaks are observed: a. Supply line under mechanical dishmachine b. Container of water under three compartments sinks at the bar. If there is a leak, repair. Remove the container of water c. Extend the drain of the walk-in refrigerator's condensate line to the floor drain; maintain the air gap. Clean the following: a. Flooring under all equipment and in the cabinets in the bar area b. Ceiling in front of cooking exhaust hood c. Wall behind the warewashing sink d. Floor under the fryer. Do not use wiping cloths to cover foods in storage. Clean the following: a. Filters of the cooking exhaust hoods b. Shelving of the walk-in refrigerator c. Counters and cabinets in the bar area d. Pan in the cabinet under the dump sink at the bar. Inverted milk crates observed being used for shelving/racks. This does not allow proper cleaning and food storage. Replace with shelving or dunnage racks. Or, relocate items to other locations. At the pizza bain marie and bain marie on the cook line, the inside lining of the lid is coming detached. Reattach or replace. b. At the cooking exhaust hood, there is a gap between the filters. Replace/add filters so that there are no gaps. The handwashing sink between the bain maries on the cook line must be easily accessible by staff. Employees drying hands on cleaning cloths instead of using paper towels. No paper towels available at the handwashing sink in the pizza prep area. Several foods prepared on site not labeled as to the contents or dated with either date of prep or date of discard. Potentially hazardous foods prepared on site must be labeled and dated. Employee personal belongings observed in the kitchen area including cell phones, and chargers.

East Whiteland Township

Great Valley Middle School, 255 N Phoenixville Pike, Aug. 23, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Manam Indian Cuisine, 124 Lancaster Ave, Aug. 25, Follow Up, Fail. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain Quat test strips for the three compartment sink. Observed several trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility and not in the closed waste handling units. Clean the entire area where the dumpsters are located and ensure all trash is removed from the ground immediately. EHS observed files in the facility. Facility must obtain a new Certified Food Manager. The certified food manager must be a full time employee who works/oversees the employees in the kitchen. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food. The cold holding unit across from the hand sink had a temperature of 47 degrees. The facility must have the unit serviced. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Facility has shelves that are lined with aluminum foil and cardboard. All of the cardboard and aluminum foil must be removed as they are not smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Food facility has insufficient cooling equipment to cool foods quickly within the 6 hours required. Facility must purchase a commercial two door refrigerator for the facility. Provide specifications of the refrigerators before purchasing and provide invoice of new Refrigerator within 1 week. Clean and sanitize the following: -The floors behind the cookline. -The three compartment sink. -The floors under the three compartment sink. Trash receptacle / waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Obtain a new lid or cover for the one outside trash receptacle and ensure that the lids are on at all times. Some of the walls in the kitchen are not smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. The facility must repair/replace the walls to make them smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. Old unused equipment needs to be removed from the food facility.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave, Aug. 26, Fail. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Ensure all employees are properly trained on hand washing procedures. EHS observed scoops used for the fryers and cooking hot items to be broken and in disrepair. The facility must immediately discard these utensils and obtain new ones. Clean the following: -Floors under all equipment to remove food and water. -All equipment. Floor tiles are cracked near the warewashing area. Replace or repair the floor tiles so that it is non-absorbent, smooth, and easily cleanable. EHS observed some food items stored open with no covering in the cold holding units. Ensure all food items that are not actively in the cooling process are stored covered. Sauce had a temperature of 47 degrees in the refrigerator. Owner stated that the sauce was made last night. The sauce was discarded on site. Facility needs to ensure they are using proper cooling procedures and that food items are being cooled to 70 degrees within 2 hours and from 70 degrees to 41 degrees within 4 hours. Retrain staff on proper cooling procedures. Observed food placed hot in the refrigerator / walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. EHS observed some Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, not date marked.

East Vincent Township

Spring City Fellowship Church, 540 Glass Ave, Aug. 23, Pass. The dishwasher is not currently dispensing chlorine sanitizer at 50-100 ppm as required. This facility does not currently have a CCHD Certified Food Manager working here.

St. Joseph’s Church, 3640 Schuylkill Rd, Aug. 23, Pass. An irreversible registering temperature thermometer for measuring the dish surface temperature in the high-temp dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. The handwash sink located in the outdoor kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Ensure all staff working at the outdoor kitchen area have access to hot water for handwashing at 100°F or higher for handwashing.

East Star Chinese Restaurant, 81 Lancaster Ave, Aug. 24, Fail. Numerous food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Utensils or Equipment being used in contact with numerous food items without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Facility must either keep the utensils in water that is maintained at 135 degrees at all times or wash, rinse, and sanitize the utensils after each use. Observed bowls being used as a food dispensing utensils throughout dry storage containers and the rice cookers. The facility cannot use bowls as a dispensing utensil. The facility must obtain scoops with handles and keep the handles up and out of the food items while storing. Observed food stored directly on the floor in a walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. EHS observed cardboard observed lining shelves. Remove the cardboard and obtain a shelf liner that is cleanable, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. Remove all of the tools and unnecessary items in the kitchen and store neatly in an area away from the food preparation areas. Employee personal items like medication were observed on top of a food preparation counter in the kitchen area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Food in the kitchen area and cold holding units are stored open with no covering. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef, pork, and fish in the cold holding units. Clean the following: -The interior and exterior of the cold holding units. -The floors in the walk-in cooler. -The floors under the cookline. -The hood system. The three compartment sink has a leak. Repair the sink so that it does not have a leak. The door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open. Ensure that the screen door of the back door stays closed at all times. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the kitchen, is not being date marked. Ensure all TCS ready to eat food items are date marked. Observed knives stored between the bain maire and adjacent counter. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Install another mop hook to hang the mops to dry. Severely dented, and distressed canned items observed in dry storage areas and intended for use or sale in the food facility. The canned items were removed from the shelf. Facility is using plastic bags and Rubbermaid containers to store food items in. Facility must obtain NSF food grade containers and bags to store food items in.Obtain drain plugs for the three compartment sink. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain a thermometer to ensure proper temperatures of food items. The splash guard between the cookline and the fryers are in disrepair. Fix the splash guard so that it is in good repair. Soy sauce buckets may not be re-used for food storage. Obtain NSF storage containers. Clean and sanitize the following: -All food preparation tables. -The cookline. - All equipment. -All dry storage containers. Numerous ceiling tiles in the kitchen area are stained from a leak. Fix the leak and replace the stained ceiling tiles with non-absorbent, smooth, and easily cleanable ceiling tiles.

Highland Township

Maple Arch Farm, 3418 Limestone Rd, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

Honey Brook Township

September Farm Cheese, 5287 Horseshoe Pike, Aug. 25, Pass. Prepackaged hot sandwiches were labeled with ingredients but did not clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement. Adjust labeling to be more detailed and include allergen information within 7 days.

London Britain Township

896 Pie, 1551 New London Rd, Aug. 22, Pass. Cleaning is needed on the floor behind the large mixers near the entrance of the walk-in refrigerator. Observed cardboard on a shelf inside the walk-in refrigerator. This is not an acceptable surface as it's absorbent and not easily cleanable.The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was <200ppm, rather than 200-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

London Grove Township

Avon Grove Sports Boosters, 257 E State St, Aug. 23, Pass. Provide chlorine test strips for the sanitizer at the three compartment sink. Men's Toilet Room by Stadium: a. Third from the left hand washing sink, cold water is running for <15 seconds b. Second from the left hand washing sink, no cold water available Women's Toilet Room by Stadium: No hot or cold water could be drawn at the right two hand washing sinks. Make all necessary repairs before the next event to ensure hot and cold water are provided at all handwashing sinks and the timed faucets run for >15 seconds when pressed. In the Men's and Women's Toilet Rooms at the Stadium, the flooring is no longer easily cleanable. Resurface to provide a final surface finish that is easily cleanable. Provide hangers for the mops in the janitorial closet of the concession stand. Women's Toilet Room by Stadium: a. There is a leak at the hose bib in the handicap accessible toilet stall. Make all repairs to stop the leaking. b. At the left set of toilets, an accumulation of water is observed on the floor under the toilets. If there is a leak, repair the leak. Clean the affected area immediately.

Lower Oxford Township

Subway/Auntie Anne’s at Walmart, 800 Commons Dr, Aug. 23, Fail. Duke Refrigerator (under ICEE machine): Observed ambient temperature between 46F-48F. Internal temperature of a container of mayonnaise was measured at 48F. The hand sink was made accessible at the time of this inspection. Ensure that all hand sinks are accessible at all times. Fees ranging between $250-$350 may be charged for non-compliance. Observed gap between food preparation sink and adjoining wall creating a hard to clean area. Reattach food preparation sink to the wall and caulk seam.

Bravo Pizza, 601 Commons Dr, Aug. 24, Pass. The posted food manager certificate expired on 2/28/2022. It was reported that an employee has enrolled in a food manager course. Provide proof of enrollment via email by 8/31/22. Observed cardboard covering the bottom shelves of the food preparation tables near the mixer. Bison Pizza Bain Marie: Both door gaskets are in disrepair. In addition, the inside metal door panels are missing on both doors exposing insulation. Bison Sandwich/Salad Bain Marie: Observed significant amount of standing water on the inside bottom shelf of this unit. Food was removed from the bottom shelf of this unit. Paper towel dispensers empty at the hand wash sinks located in the front service areas.

Kennett Square Borough

Kennett Monthly Meeting, 125 W Sickle St, Aug. 23, Pass. Clean interior of cabinets as they are dusty and dirty.

Crazy Deli Crepes Cafe, 110 S Union St, Aug. 24, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Derasmo Re DBA Country Butcher, 602 E Cypress St, Aug. 25., Pass. A mop sink is needed in the facility. Install sink in back meat room in area discussed. Plumbers have already been to the facility to access work. Work to be completed when materials arrive. Email photo of completed mop sink.

London Britain Township

Daddy’s Kitchen, 1549 New London Rd, Aug. 26, Fail. Observed tin foil covering the bottom shelves and legs of food preparation tables in the kitchen area. Remove all tin foil since tin foil is not considered an acceptable surface finish. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. Observed several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the pantry room and adjacent hallway, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Walk-in Refrigerator: Observed several food containers of TCS ready to eat foods prepared in the facility dated past 7 days from the date of preparation. Discard all TCS ready to eat food past 7 days from preparation. Wall to left of cookline: Install base cove along floor/wall juncture. Reattach vinyl base cove along floor/wall juncture behind food preparation table with the deli slicer. Observed frp panel separating from the wall near the mop sink area exposing the interior of the wall where pests can harbor. Make necessary repairs.

Lower Oxford Township

Walmart, 800 Commons Dr, Aug. 23, Fail. Produce Department: Repeat Violation: The pvc drain line under the food preparation sink was missing. The pvc drain line was located and installed during this inspection- corrected onsite. Ensure that the pvc drain line remains attached to the sink drain connection. The drain plug lever is not working properly in the sanitized compartment. Make necessary repairs. Produce Department: The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0ppm, rather than 150-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Hot water less than 100 F was provided at the hand sinks in the Men's & Women's Restrooms located in the front of the store. Deli Department: Cleaning is needed under and and behind the deep fryers.

Malvern Borough

Julie Anne’s Place, 22 S. Warren Ave, Aug. 24, Fail. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Ensure all food items are kept 6 inches off the floor as required. Food in the cold holding units in the kitchen area stored open with no covering. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Clean the floors and cover bases in the kitchen area. -Defrost the ice build up in the chest freezer. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all of your refrigeration is not being date marked. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. EHS observed two dented cans in the upstairs dry storage area. Food facility is washing and reusing utensils, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Raid, a Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Remove the raid from the facility immediately and have the facility treated only by a certified pest control applicator.

North Coventry Township

Coventry Parlor at Laurel Locks, 653 Laurelwood Rd, Aug. 26, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Sawmill Grill, 304 Market St, Aug. 24, Pass. Observed vinyl base cove separating from adjoining wall to the left of the walk-in refrigerator entrance. In addition, there is a visible gap between the FRP panel and adjoining wall surface to the left of the walk-in refrigerator entrance. Cleaning is needed under and behind the coffee station. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 10ppm, rather than 150-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

Parkesburg Borough

Ye Old Towne Deli, 302 Main St, Aug. 24, Pass. Several floor tiles were observed damaged in the food prep area. Replace damaged floor tiles within 14 days. Floor in the kitchen area needs cleaning under equipment. Correct within 3 days. Wall near the three compartment sink was damaged. Repair as to be smooth, nonabsorbent, and easily cleanable. Correct within 14 days. The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food residue and must be cleaned: 1) Shelves in True glass door refrigerator 2) Clean bottom of Beverage Air freezer Correct within 3 days.

Penn Township

M&M Food Services T/A Fajitas Y Salsas, 55 Jenners Village Ctr, Aug. 24, Follow Up, Pass. The outside shared dumpster is missing a drain plug. Install new drain plug & provide a picture via email.

Phoenixville Borough

Three Brothers Grill, 17 Main St, Aug. 22., Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree Store, 700 Nutt Rd, Aug. 23, Pass. Raw wood boards lining the back hallway in the warehouse area. Vinyl cove base missing throughout back warehouse area. Replace.The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Dust like debris on ceiling vent covers in both restrooms, and large ceiling vent covers at entrance to store. 2 light strips out in retail reach in door freezers in back of the store. Replace

Palermo’s Pizza Phoenixville, 700 Nutt Rd, Aug. 24, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Sadsbury Township

Green Ridge Farm, 220 Octorara Rd, Aug. 25, Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

Owen J Roberts Athletic Association, 981 Ridge Rd, Aug. 22, Pass. In the home team stand, the thermometer inside the large Coke fridge is not accurate to +/- 3°F. In the inside concession stand, no probe-type thermometer for measuring food temperatures for cooking or hot-holding could be located. In the home team stand, the large Coke refrigerator was holding foods at 44.6°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. This fridge is used only for shelf-stable prepackaged drinks. This unit must be repaired, and it must be clearly labeled as only for foods not requiring refrigeration until it is holding foods at or below 41°F. In the visitor team stand, the white refrigerator is holding foods at 50°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. This unit must be clearly labeled as out of order, and must be repaired or replaced before foods requiring refrigeration can be placed inside. Unit is not currently in use.

Spring City Borough

The Gem Spring City, 66 N. Main St, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

Schwartz & Sprinkles Cakes, 5 Riverside Dr, Aug. 24, Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout, not being stored in sanitizer solution. * Do not pile up used absorbent wet wiping cloths on the floor. Store in a sanitary manner. Open can of crushed pineapples stored in reach in the cooler. Once open, move to a food grade container with a lid. To go containers stored on dry storage shelves with food contact surfaces exposed. Invert. Several open bags of toppings etc, stored on back storage room shelves. Once open, move to a food grade container with a lid and label. Employee food stored intermixed with facility food. Store in a separate designated area. Trays of baked goods stored in reach in the cooler uncovered. Keep food covered in storage. Used utensils stored on food prep tables in the ware wash area. Clean and sanitize all affected utensils and store them in a sanitary manner. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Exterior of reach in cooler and freezer units. * Shelves throughout. * Oven doors and handles. * Bulk dry good bin exteriors. Sanitizer solution exceeds 200ppm in the sanitizer bay. Food like debris observed in sanitizer solution. Ensure sanitizer solution is at proper level, and sanitizer basin sanitizer is free of any food like debris. Several food contact surfaces, and tables, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. * Mixers were observed with food like debris build up, not in use at time of inspection. * Interior of microwave oven is unclean. Clean and sanitize in between uses.

Thornbury Township

Wcusc Thornbury Concession Stand, 1200 S Westtown Rd, Aug. 23, Pass. Clean the following: a. Drawers and insides of cabinets b. Shelving in reach in refrigerator

Upper Uwchlan Township

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar, 221 Pottstown Pike, Aug. 25, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Spatola’s Pizza, 401 W Uwchlan Ave, Aug. 25, Fail. No sanitizer test kit available on site. Maintain a sanitizer test kit on site. Note: Facility uses chlorine bleach as the sanitizer for warewashing. A section of vinyl cove base has come loose under the three compartment sink. Re-attach or replace the vinyl cove base to allow for easy cleaning. The following prepared foods had not date tracking: * Sliced Cheese and lunch meat * Cooked Sausage * Chicken Wings * Pizza Sauce * Mozz. Cheese All TCS (potentially hazardous foods) prepared on site shall be date labeled. Note: Repeat violation. The rear hand washing sink had no soap. The unit was re-stocked per the Department's request. The following TCS foods had elevated food temperatures: * Garlic and Oil was stored at room temperature. Its temperature was measured at 81 degrees F. Discard. Keep garlic-n-oil cold at 41 degrees F or below. Store in a properly operating refrigerator. * Pizza bain marie had an elevated air temperature 56 degrees F. Pineapple in the upper compartment had a measured temperature of 51 degrees F. Pizza by the slice is stored at room temperature. No written time tracking was available.. When using time as a control, provide a written time log for each pie. Product shall be used or discarded within 4 hours. Front cookline handwashing sink had no running hot water. Hot and cold or tempered water must be supplied at all times. Repair the hand sink.

Wellington Square Bookshop, 549 Wellington Sq, Aug. 25, Pass. No violations.

Bistro 24, 100 Marchwood Rd, Aug. 25, Follow Up, Pass. Numerous walk-in cooler shelves were rusted. Rusted shelving is not easily cleanable. Replace all rusted shelving units. Expanding foam sealer has been roughly trimmed. Ensure the sealer is trimmed to a plane surface. Owner will then seal the surface using a silicone caulk.

Valley Township

Huang’s Mister Wok, 110 Airport Rd, Aug. 25, Follow Up, Pass. A few ceiling tiles are still missing due to water damage from the previous fire. It was reported that the facility is waiting for insurance payment. Replace missing ceiling tiles within 14 days.

Warwick Township

Inn at St. Peter’s Village, 3471 St. Peter’s Village, Aug. 24, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Westtown Township

H&L Grill, 1165 Wilmington Pike, Aug. 26, Pass. The condensate line has been rerouted but is direct plumbed. Install an air gap.

West Brandywine Township

Peaceful Springs Farm, 212 Brandamore Rd, Aug. 20, Pass. At the time of the inspection the cheeses in the display cases were not in a proper ice bath. During the inspection the owner moved the cheeses into a deeper bin filled with ice. Ensure that you are submerging the food items into the ice to ensure that the ice bath keeps the food items 41 degrees or below at all times. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Ensure you have a thermometer in each cooler to ensure the proper temperatures of food items.

Vollmecke Orchards & CSA, 155 Commons Dr, Aug. 23, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

WCU Commons, Freshens & Rammy’s Market, 155 University Ave, Aug. 25, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Arora Estates, 851 S. High St, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

Piatto Pizza, 1105 West Chester Pike, Aug. 24. Fail. Clean & sanitize the following: * wood pizza paddle * table-mounted can opener * white bucket containing bulk flour. Clean all dusty/soiled walls, ceiling vents and ceiling tiles in the kitchen area. Maintain clean. Clean floors under a tall single-door refrigerator in the food prep area

West Nantmeal Township

St. Mary of Providence Center, 227 Isabella Rd, Aug. 25, Pass. The high-temperature dishwasher was initially only reaching a dish surface temperature of 156°F instead of 160°F or above as required for sanitization. Machine was adjusted during the inspection and the dish surface temperature was then measured at 162.2°F. The dumpster had the drain plug removed. In the small cafe area, the mini refrigerator was holding foods at 44-46°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. Unit must be repaired or replaced. Until it is holding foods at 41°F or below, the unit must clearly be marked as out of order and cannot be used to store TCS foods (foods requiring refrigeration).

West Whiteland Township

Honeygrow, 303 N Pottstown Pike, Aug. 23, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Insomnia Cookies, 349 E Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 24, Fail. Front hand sink now has only hot water which reaches over 115F which gets too hot to allow staff to keep hands in the water for proper hand washing. Both hot and cold running water must be supplied to allow water to be 100-110F. Repair sink to supply both hot and cold water. No Chester County Certified Food Manager is employed here.

Lulu’s On The Go, 901 E Boot Rd, Aug. 26, Pass. 2XR: NO CCHD CFM certificate observed on truck at time of inspection. Operator stated that Ms Olivia Lorman is the CFM for this specific truck. Ms.Lorman is to post a copy of her valid CCHD CFM certificate in this unit and attend events to ensure proper compliance with the code. Ms.Lorman is to train and ensure compliance with the Food Code

Sabatino’s Mobile Pizza, 901 E Boot Rd, Aug. 26, Pass. No CCHD certificate posted on site. Operator stated that Sam Roth is the responsible CFM for this unit. Mr Roth is to post a copy of his CCHD CFM on site and attend events to ensure proper compliance with the codes. Mr Roth is to train and ensure compliance with the codes

Willistown Township

Olive Tree Greek Grill, 231 W. Lancaster Ave, Aug. 22, Fail. Wiping cloths used on cutting boards and other food contact surfaces must be stored in buckets of sanitizer solution. Clothes and sanitizer solution must be changed at least every 4 hours. Any excess/unused equipment, personal items and unnecessary articles must be removed from the food facility as this will help with general cleaning and vector control. Clean the floors in all food service areas, especially at the floor/wall junctures and under equipment. 1 dead mouse observed in a tin-cat rodent trap underneath the rack of fountain soda boxes, indicating mouse activity is present. Facility must take aggressive measures to control, reduce and eliminate mice. Label all spray bottles and squeeze bottles (regardless of toxic or non-toxic) with the common name of the contents within. Some containers of foods in refrigerated storage for 24 hours or more (such as grilled salmon) were either not date-labeled or accurately date-labeled. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Sanitizer and detergent buckets were empty at time of inspection. Replenish and maintain all chemicals. Test sanitizer in the dishwasher daily with test strips. Clean the filters and steel wall above the char-broiler unit

Sunrise Assisted Living of Paoli, 324 Lancaster Ave, Aug. 24, Fail. In the front self-service counter area, washed apples are observed on display without protection of individual wrapping, risking contamination from consumers. Wash and bag/wrap apples (and any other displayed produce with consumable skin). Clean the floors and floor drains in the main kitchen. Clean & sanitize the following: - ice scoop and blue scoop caddy - juice dispenser unit. A few dented cans were observed on the dry storage rack, intended for use. Foods within dented cans cannot be used. Routinely check cans for dents and segregate all dented cans for return. A female employee was observed touching/wrapping freshly baked cookies, ready to eat food, with her bare hands. Bare Hand contact with ready to eat foods is prohibited thus gloves or utensils must be used

Primo Hoagies of Exton, 417 E Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 25, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Robert Fair Caterers, 918 Springdale Dr, Aug. 25, Pass. No violations.