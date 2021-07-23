The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Inna’s Pierogi Shop, 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz, opening, July 16. Pass. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite B-4, July 16. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer buckets was 50 ppm rather than 100-200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Food employee swinging pizzas wearing an arm bracelet. Food employees preparing pizzas not wearing beard covers. The facility has thermal labels for monitoring the sanitizing rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher; however, they are incorrect. The labels are for 180 F; the mechanical dishwasher is a stationary rack and is required to reach 165 F. The mechanical dishwasher was checked with the inspector's calibrated thermometer and is achieving the required sanitizing temperature. A knife stored as clean on the magnetic strip was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Working containers beneath the hand-wash sink, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A pump-bottle of soap stored in a container with single-use straws and cups. A pump-bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to packets of Parmesan cheese and single-use plasticware.

Oregon Dairy Country Restaurant, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, July 16. Pass. Some food items with missing ingredient labels such as pastries, sandwiches and cheese spreads. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Utensils in the kitchen area with handles all jumbled and not facing same direction to grab by nonfood contact end. Chicken held in hot holding case was at 111-122 F rather than at required temperature of 135 F. Raw chicken in the walk-in cooler in the restaurant stored above butter. Interior of microwaves on the cook line with dried food splatter.

Rutter’s No. 34, 370 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, July 16. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 12267, 135 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, July 16. Pass. No violations.

Bube's Brewery, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy, July 15. Pass. Two rubber spatulas chewed along the edges, one metal spatula with broken handle and two plastic Cambro pans chipped and cracked. Exterior of pan with old food debris and old sticker residue. Foods held in a reach-in cooler and bain-marie holding at 44-50 F rather than 41 F; products were discarded.

Commonwealth Kitchen, 420 Pearl St., July 15. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1670, 615 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, July 15. Pass. A gross accumulation of trash, garbage and other debris on the dumpster pad and not inside the dumpsters, creating a potential for rodent harborage. Extreme ceiling damage in the storage area, water-stained ceiling tiles, ceiling tiles missing and holes observed in the ceiling.

DiMaria’s Pizza, 759 Main St., Mount Joy, July 15. Pass. Floor under fryer with excessive grease accumulation. Condenser in walk-in cooler dripping with packaged food stored under it. A leak at the three-compartment sink looks to be coming from the basin and not the piping. Three knives on magnetic bar in prep area with dried food debris.

Dunkin’, 807 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 15. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Interior of ice machine in back room with pink and yellow matter buildup, ice machine in prep area with black matter buildup on the deflector shield. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Employee beverages stored on prep table in prep area and on shelf above food in prep area. Multiple flies in and around the mop sink area. Floors and counter surfaces to be very sticky. Walls with dust accumulation. POS system wires and computer screens with dust accumulation. The hand-wash sink located in the prep area does not have running water.

Giant Direct No. 9231, 235 N. Reservoir St., July 15. Pass. No violations.

Maria's Daycare II, 792 New Holland Ave., follow-up, July 15. Pass. No violations.

O & M Deli Grocery LLC, 701 N. Shippen St., July 15. Pass. No violations.

P B Grocery, 474 Manor St., July 15. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread No. 1992, 130 Rohrerstown Road, July 15. Pass. Crumbs and buildup on top of the mechanical warewashing equipment. Wet wiping cloths sitting on food preparation tables, not being stored in sanitizer solution. A black and tan residue inside the drain beneath the soda machine near the drive-thru.

Pizza Hut, 114 S. Centerville Road, July 15. Pass. Food employee preparing pizza not wearing a beard cover. Food crumbs and grease on the bottoms of the green carts with wheels. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a lime/calcium buildup inside. Grease and food crumbs beneath and behind the fryer. Static dust on the exhaust of the fryer. Old food splatter on the wall beneath the mechanical dishwasher.

Prince G. Store, 14 S. Prince St., July 15. Pass. No violations.

Rita's Italian Ice/CCHD No. 942, 5351 Lincoln Highway Suite 10, Gap, July 15. Pass. No violations.

Rita's Water Ice of Gap, PA/CCHD No. 886, 5351 Lincoln Highway Suite 10, Gap, July 15. Pass. No violations.

9 Below MFF3, 317 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, opening, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 3864, 2232 Lincoln Highway, Suite 140, follow-up, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Eshelman's Food Service, 1040 New Holland Ave., July 14. Pass. No violations.

Knead Bread, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Inn & Suites, 1475 Lancaster Road, Manheim, change of owner, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Nourish Wellness Co., 280 S. Oak St., Manheim, opening, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Rebecca's Food Cottage, 705 Graytone Road, Building 9, outside, Manheim, July 14. Pass. Faucet at hand-wash sink leaking and in need of repair.

Stover's Produce Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, July 14. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Lot No. 679 with bakery products not labeled for animal feed with no ingredient labels. Lot No. 848 containing foods that should be held at 41 F or below, stored in ambient air temperature. Lot No. 848 had a mixture of chemicals and food stored next to each other; repeat violation.

10 Hour Care Daycare Center Downtown LLC, 201-203 W. King St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

2D Distillery, 196 Doe Run Road, Manheim, opening, July 13. Pass. No violations.

A & M Pizza, 39 Market Square, Manheim, follow-up, July 13. Pass. No violations.

A. Lee's Sauces & Rubs, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Hess’s Barbeque Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 6, Manheim, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Inna's Pierogi Shop, 2 W. Grant St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike's Subs, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, opening, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2480 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, July 13. Pass. The walk-in cooler is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Chicken was held at 51 F, in the walk-in cooler rather than 41 F or below as required; items disposed.

Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Salad Co., 2 W. Grant St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Linden Dale Farms, 2 W. Grant St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Maplehofe Dairy, 2 W. Grant St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Maria's Daycare III, 244 N. Queen St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Olde House Bakery & Deli, 2122 Main St., Narvon, follow-up, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Rino's Pizza, 1711 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 13. Pass. Food employee in food prep area wearing bracelet on wrist. A beverage bottle stored in ice machine, whose ice is used for fountain machine. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's and women's bathrooms area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Metal tongs stored on door handles of oven and fryer.

Rooster Street Provisions, 2 W. Grant St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6883, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, opening, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Stubby's Bar and Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, complaint, July 13. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Sunshine Nursery Child Care Center 2 LLC, 334 N. Cherry St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

The Renegade Winery at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Thompson Nursery and Child Care, 777 Manor St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 1762 Columbia Ave., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7418, 4988 Lincoln Highway East, P.O. Box 432, Gap, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Ab Barn, 901 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Ab Barn MFF3, 901Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Bob's Discount Furniture, 1801 Hempstead Road, July 12. Pass. No violations.

End Zone Sports Bar 2 Inc., 45 W. High St., Elizabethtown, July 12. Pass. Deflector shield of the ice machine to have an accumulation of black matter buildup.

Grand China, 1509 Oregon Pike, July 12. Pass. Certified food manager preparing food while, wearing a wristwatch. Certified food manager’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on the shelf above the food preparation area. Meat thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. The paint on the upper interior of the microwave is peeling, flaking and bubbled. Water, as at hand-wash sink, is not under pressure during inspection. A slimy black residue up inside the ice maker and on the inner walls of the ice maker. Unit was placed out of service. A ceiling tile missing where condensation was dripping from insulation, creating standing water on the floor. Aluminum foil, not easily cleanable, is used to line the underside of the salamander over the stove. These areas have old food residue buildup, grease and food debris on them: shelving across from the wok line, the floor beneath the cook line, and the drip pan on the four burner stove.

Masonic Village Receptor, 1 Masonic Drive, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Skyline Concessions, 245 Eden Road, July 12. Pass. Working container in the back of the house, used for storing glass cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A working container of glass cleaner stored next to a box of beef patties on a table in the back of the house.