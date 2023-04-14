The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Benigna's Creek Winery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Betty’s Old Fashioned (Shops of Tower Village), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 7. Pass. No violations.

China III, 5513 Main St., East Petersburg, follow-up, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 1838 Fruitville Pike, April 7. Pass. Food employee taking a doughnut hole out of the display case and eating it. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the front service area, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Freeze & Frizz Drive-In, 2250 New Holland Pike, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Guacamole Specialists, 555 Greenfield Road, Suite 14, follow-up, April 7. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection; repeat violation of March 24. Bananas stored directly on the floor in the back hallway rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; repeat violation of March 24. Sliced tomatoes were held at 67 F, in the back food prepared area, rather than 41 F or below as required; repeat violation of March 24. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a blender stored inside and not accessible at all times for employee use; repeat violation of March 24. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the on-valve leaking at the three-compartment sink; repeat violation of March 24. The door to the back is self-closing; however, at the time of the inspection was left wide open; repeat violation of March 24. Paper towels were not available at the front hand-wash sink and back hand-wash sink; repeat violation of March 24. Food facility is frying food in fryers and on a flat grill, equipped with a propane tank in the back room and does not have adequate ventilation or fume hood to remove grease-laden fumes; repeat violation of March 24. The intake air duct has static dust and grease buildup and can possibly subject food and food preparation to contamination from grease condensate; repeat violation of March 24. Employee’s personal medicines stored on top of the microwave in the back food preparation area; repeat violation of March 24.

IHOP, 2319 Lincoln Highway East, April 7. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Food employees in the kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Wet-wiping cloths in kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Beef and ham thawing at room temperature on the sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Food facility is not using available sanitizer test strips and test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Throughout the facility, food contact surfaces were not clean to sight and touch. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by dish racks and not accessible at all times for employee use. Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing outside dumpster. Fire at dumpster behind facility on cardboard and insect trap; employees put out fire and cleaned up excess trash. Food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning throughout. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Mr Mini’s Tasty Donuts, mobile food facility Type 4, 501 Lavender Lane, New Holland, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Sticky’s No. 4 (2015 L), mobile food facility Type 3, 501 Greenfield Road, April 7. Pass. A small amount of pink and black residue inside the ice maker.

Picasso Pizza, 1704 New Holland Pike, April 7. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap not used. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf above a food preparation area. Food employees in the food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets and hats. Raw beef stored on top of lump crab in the reach-in cooler. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizzas, stuffed pizzas, garlic knots) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. An excessive amount of old food residue on the blade of the slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. An employee is scheduled to attend a course. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back area. An employee's bottle of Zyrtec stored on a shelf above the food preparation table.

Subway No. 4333, 1581 Manheim Pike, April 7. Pass. Chicken teriyaki, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the cooling unit, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Torn rubber door gaskets on both glass lids of the cooling unit.

Cafe Arabella, 40 E. Main St., Lititz, April 6. Pass. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that macaroons are from an approved source; discarded. Wet-wiping cloths in different areas in the kitchen not being stored in sanitizer solution: under cutting board, next to cutting board, hanging from table, inside reach-in. Food in display case does not have the ingredient statements and/or a placard to indicate to consumers that “ingredients are available upon request.”

Carini Pizza, 1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, April 6. Pass. In-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Cases of food and large sauce pot stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Employee medicines stored on shelf in food prep area; corrected.

Coffee Co., 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, April 6. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Hood vents in the kitchen area with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. A working container of coffee pot cleaner and cleaning powder was stored on the same shelf with food (chocolate sauce) and single-service articles such as cups in the front area.

Cox Brewing Co., 276 Heisey Road, Quarryville, April 6. Pass. No violations.

Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, April 6. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above deli meat in the walk-in cooler. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (cooked chicken) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date-marked.

Good Eat & Catering, 398 N. Locust St., Elizabethtown, April 6. Pass. No violations.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, complaint, April 6. Pass. No violations.

Salad Works, 584 Centerville Road, April 6. Pass. Food employees in the food preparation area with hair not effectively restrained. Ponytails falling over shoulders rather than being effectively restrained. Rice was held at 87 F in the steam-table rather than 135 F or above as required. A black residue in back of the plastic ice chute of the self-service soda machine.

Smoke & Chill, 353 Cherry St., Columbia, April 6. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Food facility is offering for sale: 1) The Demon Delta 8 Gummies. 2) Stonehead HHC infused Apple, Berry, Pina Colada, and Watermelon, Gummies, California. 3) Stonehead Delta 8 infused Apple, berry, pina colada gummies, California. 4) Cake Delta 8 Sour Citrus Gummies, Orange, Cali. 5) Canna, Cali melon, tropical punch, Delta 9 Gummies, California. 6) DB Strawberry CBD Gummies, distributed by Virag, Pompano Beach, Fla. 7) Torch Chili Lime Live Resin Delta 9 Gummies, that contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Prepackaged food product listed below contain Mitragynine commonly known as Kratom, an illegal substance: Zion Herbals Speciosa Soda, distributed by Botana Way Inc., Richmond, Virginia. This product was removed from sale. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the reach-in cooler. Bags of flour stored directly on the floor inside the storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on several metal food containers, racks for hot-holding food, spatulas, tongs and other utensils, all stored as clean on a shelf above the three-compartment sink. Food spillage on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Old food splatter and spillage inside the microwave. An accumulation of old food debris inside the oven on the table in the food preparation area. Grease buildup and food debris on the floor beneath the fryers. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a greaser filterer, a bucket and a box and not accessible at all times for employee use. Several cracked and loose floor tiles in the customer area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Paper towels are not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 N. Locust St., Elizabethtown, April 6. Pass. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 582 Centerville Road, April 6. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food employees did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Food employees involved in food preparation wearing bracelets, watches and rings. Food employees in the front food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats. Spatulas and pizza cutters stored beneath the panini maker, an area not cleaned and sanitized every four hours. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia for the three-compartment sink. Old food residue on the can opener blade. An accumulation of buildup inside the food preparation sink in the back. Static dust on the vent of the condensing unit of the walk-in cooler. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. A metal scouring pad and a green scouring pad in the hand-wash sink in the front. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink in the back, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front and back food preparation area. Employee personal jackets, shirts and pants on shelves with sauce cups and strewn across the microwave in the back. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Bottles of employee’s pills stored on a shelf with food for the business.

Vic’s Wayside Inn, 2645 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, April 6. Pass. No violations.

551 West, 551 W. King St., follow-up, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Big Dog Craft Brewing, 1559 Manheim Pike, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2605, 531 N. Third St., Columbia, complaint, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s, 318 Chestnut St., Columbia, April 5. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing bracelets. Single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored in the warewashing area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the pipe beneath the three-compartment sink. The front door and the back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and being propped open. Rodent feces in the walk-in cooler, dishwashing area and storage room. Several flies in the facility. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Enck’s Plus Catering, 244 Granite Run Drive, follow-up, April 5. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation.

Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville, April 5. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the employee locker room area does not have single-use towels available.

Jerusalem at Roots Market Building 2, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Keystone Coffee House, 53 McGovern Ave., April 5. Pass. No violations.

La Costena Restaurant, 315 W. King St., April 5. Fail. Multiple food items in the refrigeration units are stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigeration unit in the back food prep area. Food ingredients left in cans and not transferred to proper storage containers. Date and label throughout. Remove foil from tables throughout food prep area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer.

Lancaster Elks Club No. 134, 219 N. Duke St., follow-up, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Lodge No. 299, 132 N. Water St., follow-up, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., follow-up, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Bills/Fat Crab Cafe, 431 Old Harrisburg Pike, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Tiff’s Coffee Bar, mobile food facility Type 3, 1499 Rothsville Road, Lititz, opening, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Applebee’s No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, April 4. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Barshinger/Life Science Cafe, 600 College Ave., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Ben Franklin Dining Hall, 600 College Ave., Building 7, April 4. Pass. April 4. Pass. No violations.

Big Lots No. 5282, 389 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Blue Line Cafe, 563 Old Main Drive, Building 11, April 4. April 4. Pass. No violations.

Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, April 4. Pass. Condenser vent covers in the walk-in cooler have an accumulation of static dust. Three cans of Sterno were stored on a shelf above packages of croutons in the food prep area.

Corelife Eatery LLC, 1581 Fruitville Pike, April 4. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food employees did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Several food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food utensils in the area of the char-broiler stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F. Food tongs stored on a bar in the “builder station” are stored in such a manner they are subject to contamination from employee pants; repeat violation of Aug. 24, 2022. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher; repeat violation of Jan. 31, 2022. Old food residue and label residue inside food containers stored as clean. An accumulation of pink residue inside the ice chute at the water machine and inside the water nozzle. Old food residue on the can opener blade and slicer blades for the lettuce and onion slicer; repeat violation of Jan. 31, Feb. 11, and Aug. 24, 2022. Old food residue and grime on the gray cart used to hold cold food. Old food residue, grime, crumbs and debris in these areas: the doors and tracks of the cooler beneath the tongs, on the floor around the hand-wash sinks, area on the sides and beneath the panini maker, and behind the kettles and the char-broiler; repeat violation of Jan. 31, 2022. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Water at hand-wash sink nearest the walk-in cooler is not under pressure during inspection; repeat violation from January and August 2022. The hand-wash sink in the back food prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85 F. Water allowed to run for a few minutes only reached 70 F. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink in the front, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Water leaking from the drain-release lever of the food preparation sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front area. An incredible amount of gnats in the facility, specifically in the middle and back food preparation and dishwashing area.

Dash Alternative School, 630 Rockland St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S, Ann St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

McDonald's Hempstead, 1880 Hempstead Road, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, 455 S. Duke St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Omni Dining Service LLC, 750 E. King St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Phoenix Academy, 630 Rockland St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Poke Bowl Station, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, April 4. Fail. Food facility did not submit a hazard analysis and critical control points plan for approval by the department as required.

Price Elementary School, 615 Fairview Ave., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Resurrection School, 501 E. Orange St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Ross Elementary School, 840 N. Queen St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Sacred Heart Parish School, 560 W. Walnut St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No. 17, 1700 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Steinman College Center-Pandinis, 600 College Ave., April 4. Pass. No violations.

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., April 4. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Turkey Hill No. 65, 5 W. Clay St., follow-up, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 17R, 1700A Fruitville Pike, follow-up, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Wharton Elementary School, 705 N. Mary St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Wingate By Wyndham, 2110 Lincoln Highway East, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Babylon Kebab Grill LLC, 52 N. Queen St., Suite 7A, complaint, April 3. Pass. No violations.

Bird-In-Hand Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, complaint, April 3. Pass. No violations.

Brecknock Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, Manheim, April 3. Pass. No violations.

Clean Eatz, 1876 Fruitville Pike, April 3. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf above a food preparation table. Bags of beef thawing in standing water in totes, which is not an approved thawing method.

Corner Coffee Shop, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, April 3. Pass. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, complaint, April 3. Pass. A gross accumulation of trash, debris and garbage strewn about one the grass and around the outside dumpster, creating a possible rodent harborage area.

Esh’s Discount Grocery, 103 Carriage Drive, Gordonville, April 3. Pass. No violations.

Flora's Restaurant, 306 N. Mulberry St., follow-up, April 3. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm Creamery LCC, 4040 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, April 3. Pass. No violations.

Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., follow-up, April 3. Pass. No violations.

St. John Neumann School for Children and Families, 401 Locust Drive, Columbia, April 3. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraint while preparing food. Can opener, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Sunoco, 185 E. Main St., Reinholds, April 3. Pass. Three-bay sink with buildup of filth and mineral residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, April 3. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints such as net or hat. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Broccoli being stored in boxes that previously held raw chicken. Tuna vacuum packed and received frozen located in the sushi cooler completely thawed and still in original packaging. Each individually packed tuna fillet contains the following instructions printed on the package: keep frozen, remove from package, thaw under refrigeration. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (rice) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The facility had not recorded dates and times from March 29 until April 3 for sushi rice. Food facility is reusing to-go bags, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article for storing food rather than a food-grade container. A brownish residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Food crumbs, debris and buildup in these areas: behind the mechanical dishwasher and under the three-compartment sink; under all shelves throughout the kitchen; in the wait-station; on the floor beneath the sushi counter; the top of the stove, microwave (inside and outside). Women’s restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.