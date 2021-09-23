The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Albany Township

Wanamaker Kempton and Southern Railroad, 42 Community Center Dr., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Alsace Township

Pricetown Beverage, 3131 Pricetown Rd., change of owner, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Caernarvon Township

Twin Valley High School, 4851 North Twin Valley Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. Consumer self-service display of cookies did not have sneeze guards or other effective protection. Personal items were stored on clean pans in the rear of the kitchen.

Twin Valley Middle School, 770 Clymer Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. Food contact surface of meat grip, on food slicer, is cracked and no longer easily cleanable. Wall where garbage disposal drain enters wall has black staining surrounding it.

Centerport Borough

Central Berks Fire Co. #1, 111 Callowhill St. PO Box 306, Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Exeter Township

Miggie Dogz, 602 Orchard View, opening, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Greenwich Township

Greenwich Elementary School, 1457 Krumsville Rd., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Kutztown Borough

Kutztown Beverage, 78 South Whiteoak St., change of owner, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Lower Alsace Township

Gigi’s Pennside Drive-in, 916 Carsonia Ave., change of owner, Sept. 16. Pass. Two of the plastic light shields are damaged and no longer provide proper protection in the event a bulb would break.

New Morgan Borough

Abraxas Academy, 1000 Academy Dr., Sept. 16. Fail. Food facility hot water heater is not producing hot water to supply any sinks. The person in charge failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Area where dishwasher meets the wall, at the dirty dish entrance to the unit, the caulk has been stained black and is no longer easily cleanable. Hand wash sinks located in the kitchen do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Oley Township

Oley Fire Company Social Hall, 477 A Main St., Sept. 16. Pass. One of the plastic light shields in the dry storage room is damaged.

Oley Fire Company French Fry building, 477 A Main St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Oley Fire Company Refreshment building, 477 A Main St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Ontelaunee Township

Rutter’s, 15 New Enterprise Dr., Sept. 13. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the back food preparation area.

Subway, 5479 Pottsville Pike, Sept. 13. Pass. Residue on some of the nozzles at the self-serve soda unit.

Perry Township

Sunoco, 1223 Pottsville Pike, Sept. 13. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Two working containers (spray bottles), used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Reading City

Price Rite, 600 Spring St., Sept. 17. Pass. Equipment in the retail area had an accumulation of food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces.

11th & Marion Mini Store, 1101 Marion St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Quisqueya Grocery, 130 West Windsor St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Randy & Dayleen Grocery, 1025 Perry St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Rocky’s Pizza, 445 Spring St., Sept. 16. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Turkey Hill, 501 Spring St., Sept. 16. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

A Plus Sunoco, 719 Spring St., Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar Store, 433 West Douglass St., Sept. 15. Pass. Mops are not hung to air dry.

La Antillana, 200 West Douglass St., Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Las Castillos Grocery, 226 West Douglass St., Sept. 15. Pass. Floors in front of the coolers and around shelving had a buildup of black dirt.

McDonald’s, 901 Spring St., Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Buena Vista Grocery, 1200 Oley St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Latino Supermarket, 1231 Greenwich St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Moca Mini Market, 1126 Oley St., Sept. 14. Pass. Interior compartments of the refrigerator and freezing units have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the restroom area.

Santa Rita Mini Market, 1054 Greenwich St., Sept. 14. Pass. Door glass is broken on deli cooler. Food residue inside the deli cooler. Deli meats must be date marked for seven days after opening. The hand wash sink in the meat cutting area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Mops are not hung to air dry.

Vegana Deli Grocery, 1028 Doulgass St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar Store, 600 Spring St., Sept. 13. Pass. on-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling tiles missing or damaged in the retail area.

Le Seybana Bakery, 1025 Oley St., Sept. 13. Pass. Hoods system needs to be professionally cleaned.

Martha Deli Grocery, 1025 Greenwich St., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2751 Paper Mill Rd., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

St. Lawrence Borough

Joe’s Kiwk Marts, 2855 Perkiomen Ave., change of owner, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

West Reading Borough

Nitro Bar, 416 Penn Ave., follow-up, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese, 600 Penn Ave., Sept. 14. Pass. Scoops at the ice machine are stored in a dirty holder. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in one of the small bain marie units in the cooking area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the three-compartment sink.

Wyomissing Borough

Chef David’s Food & Friends, 105 Evans Ave., Sept. 16. Pass. In-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleaned & sanitized. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in one of the refrigerators.