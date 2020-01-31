The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bootleg Antiques, 135 Bridge St., Columbia, Jan. 17. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep area. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Cafe 301, 301 Locust St., Columbia, Jan. 17. Single-service, single-use articles (napkins) stored in food preparation area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Prepackaged cakes and soups are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged cakes and soups are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Eggs are served undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Clean food equipment and utensils drying on towels. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Chef Tim Foods, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 17. Liquid soap found stored among clean trays.

Coffee Co., 504 E. Main St., New Holland, change of owner, Jan. 17. No violations.

Columbia Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 429 Locust St., Columbia, Jan. 17. Cigarette butts and ashtray found on the table in the food preparation area during the inspection. Food employee (owner) involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Tuna salad, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Raw chicken and raw shell eggs stored above Genoa salami and above mozzarella cheese in the reach-in cooler. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited certified food manager program. The food facility has 90 days to enroll and employee in a state-recognized food manager course. Food residue on the inner rim and blade of the ham slicer. A can of WD-40 stored on a shelf with single-service trays in the back food preparation area.

Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main St., Conestoga, Jan. 17. No violations.

Corner Booth Candies, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, Jan. 17. Not all prepackaged candy is labeled with ingredients from most to least. Food facility is selling fudge for sale prepared in an unapproved private home.

Jake & Leona's Restaurant, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Jan. 17. Cut tomatoes and ham were held at 48 F and 47 F, respectively, in the small bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded.

Newswanger’s, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 17. The internal temperature of three sausages on grill measured 129 F to 133 F rather than 135 F or above. Consumer self-serve sausage samples on top of counter without effective protection. Time as a temperature control is being used for pizza, however documentation was not available. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering which is not a smooth, durable easily cleanable surface.

Raub's Stand No. 6, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 17. Ice scoops stored unprotected next to ice machine. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer between uses. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Rhoda's Breads, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, Jan. 17. Available chlorine test strips, which expired several months ago, are no longer indicating correct sanitizer concentration, and need to be replaced.

Sunnyside Pastries at The Green Dragon Building No. 6, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 17. Food facility is reusing plastic containers, which are intended to be a single-use article. Containers of filling, topping ingredients and bulk ingredients are not labeled with the name of the common food; cleaned and sanitized utensils stored with food contact surfaces area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

The Parsley Porch Building No. 6 at Green Dragon, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 17. Operator failed to label prepackaged Salsa Supreme, Santa Fe Seasoning, Seasonal Fine Herbs and Garlic Herbs.

Blackworth Live Fire Grill, 52 N. Broad St., Lititz, complaint, Jan. 16. No violations.

Brunnerville General Store, 1229 Brunnerville Road, Lititz, Jan. 16. No violations.

East Drumore Foods, 937 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, Jan. 16. Overhead door to warehouse has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of rodents or insects.

Elm Tree Cafe at Bomberger's Store, 555 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Jan. 16. The quat test strips that are available are barely reactive and need to be replaced. Food equipment and utensils rinsed off under faucet of three-bay sink rather than being fully submerged in the compartment that is filled with water.

Linden Hall, 212 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 16. Debris floating in sanitizer compartment in three-bay sink indicating that food equipment is not being thoroughly rinsed off. Grease accumulation noted in fryer cabinet. Several holes in wall where three-bay sink is located is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Bulk sugar and flour containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. An accumulation of grease and food debris under and near fryer.

Memorial United Methodist, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Jan. 16. No violations.

Roots Beer Distributor, 537 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 16. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine in the three-compartment sink.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 1509 Lititz Pike B, Jan. 16. Static dust on the ceiling of the dish washing room. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing area. Prepackaged grab and go salads and sand tarts are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged grab and go salads and sand tarts are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement.

US Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St., Jan. 16. The food safety certification has expired. The facility has 90 to renew or replace the certification; repeat violation.

Finazzo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 2121 New Holland Pike, Jan. 15. A box of chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler and on the shelves inside the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of burnt food on the catch-tray of the stove. A tan and black organic residue buildup inside the drain beneath the three-compartment sink. The hand-wash sink was blocked by food container and not accessible at all times for employee use. The screen of the back door has a hole in it at the top and does not protect against the entry of insects. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The can opener blade was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Golden Wall, 5360 Lincoln Highway Suite 11, Gap, Jan. 15. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures due to the sink covered with dirty cutting boards. Small plastic single-use containers being used as scoops in bulk food containers, scoops need to have handles. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to maintain active managerial control of food safety in this facility; repeat violation. Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler; corrected. Cutting utensils stored clean with dried food residue and not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Working container of a cleaning type chemical, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. An open employee's beverage container was on the hot holding table. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (egg rolls, cooked chicken) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being datemarked. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Dried food residue accumulation on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. A mildew-type residue on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing unit. The hand-wash sink was blocked by two dirty cutting boards and not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected.

Golden Wall Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Jan. 15. Pork thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. Three live cockroach-type insects on glue boards in the kitchen area. Facility has pest control and having treatment weekly for the month of January.

Jen's Choice, 251 Old Leacock Road, Unit 7, Gordonville, Jan. 15. No violations.

Jen's Choice MFF2, 251 Old Leacock Road, Unit 7, Gordonville, Jan. 15. No violations.

Maria's Daycare II, 792 New Holland Ave., opening, Jan. 15. No violations.

Maria's Daycare III, 244 N. Queen St., opening, Jan. 15. No violations.

Mount Joy Family Restaurant & Diner, 307 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 15. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Food facility is unable to verify Molluscan shellfish being used or offered for sale are from approved sources as listed in the Interstate Certified Shellfish Shippers List. Two buckets of clams in the walk-in freezer without any shell-tag identification. In-use food tongs being stored on handle of oven, which is not sanitary. Boxes of potatoes stored directly on the floor in the basement area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Salmon thawing in reduced oxygen packaging without the package being first opened. Food cooling at room temperature in large buckets placed on the table, which is not a proper cooling method. Ham and cheese, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. The test strips for the quaternary ammonium are faded and no longer reactive for testing. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of chlorine in sanitizer buckets. Ham slicer blade and inner rim were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue on two ice-cream scoops in the front service area. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food employees (wait staff and chef) were touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Tapioca, lemon meringue pie, cheese croissants and dairy creamer were held at 65 F in the dessert cabinet rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit is holding an ambient temperature of 60 F. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not to be stored in this unit until it is maintaining a proper cold holding temperature of 41 F or below. Flour for chicken is not being sifted every four hours or covered and refrigerated as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Old unused equipment stored in the basement and in the back food preparation room, should be removed from food facility. A spray bottle of perfume stored on the same shelf next to food in the food preparation area. Liquid soap and aerosol air-freshener stored on the shelf in a cabinet with silverware. Assorted food in the reach-in cooler and the reach-in freezers stored open with no covering. Raw calamari stored above leeks in the walk-in cooler. The packaging tape on the side of the reach-in cooler and tattered and posing possible physical contamination and is not smooth and easily cleanable. The large mixer bearing or gear box is dripping or leaking lubricant onto the food contact surface. Cardboard being used to line the floor beneath the rubber mats throughout the food preparation and dishwashing area. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof inside the dessert display case. The window near the flat grill has no screen and does not protect against the entry of insects. The certified food manager has failed in their managerial duties as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The certified food manager does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that clams and sausage are from an approved source. Shellstock located in the walk-in freezer did not have identification tags attached to the container. A wiping cloth hanging from the chef's belt and a wiping cloth draped over the trash can, both are being used to wipe off the spatulas used for cooking. An extreme amount of grease buildup inside both fryers. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing area. The dumpster lids left open at the time of this inspection.

V.I.M. Pizza, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Jan. 15. Chicken thawing at room temperature on the floor, which is not an approved thawing method. Food employee working with exposed foods with fingernail polish; corrected. Washed hands and donned gloves. Wet wiping cloths in food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink.

A Tea Affair (No. 2), 34 E. Main St, Lititz, Jan. 14. No violations.

Bert's Bottle Shop, 369 Comet Drive, Millersville, Jan. 14. Moist residue accumulation on the end of the drain pipe located under the sink in the bar area. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; replaced container and primed line.

Cafe & Pho Hoang, 1140 Elizabeth Ave., Jan. 14. No violations.

Danner’s Deli, 53 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 14. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer between uses. Hand-wash sink is slow to drain.

Duke on Liberty, 1002 N. Duke St., complaint, Jan. 14. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Lights are not shielded in the walk-in cooler. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility; repeat. The drain line for the downstairs ice machine is not connected to the unit and stagnant puddled water on the floor. Side exterior entrance door to the kitchen area has a gap on the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects. Food employee in food prep area wearing bracelet on arm. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The rubber floor/wall molding is not secured in the area of the three-compartment sink. Cigarettes found on the table in the food area during the inspection. Black, moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate. Dried food residue accumulation on the wall mounted potato cutter. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ten to 15 rodent-type droppings near the hot water heaters located in the basement area. Facility has a pest company but reports not available for review. A gallon of cleaning-type chemical was stored on top of the ice machine; removed.

Indulge Lititz, 69A E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 14. Prepackaged dark chocolate covered coffee beans do not have any labels.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, Jan. 14. No violations.

Olde Hickory Grill, 709 Olde Hickory Road, type 2 follow-up, Jan. 14. No violations.

Sheetz No. 312, 1455 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, Jan. 14. No violations.

Sweet Legacy Gourmet, 55 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 14. A towel, which is an absorbent material, found lining drying rack.

Wizard Catering, 3141 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, Jan. 14. The can opener blade and the inner rim of the meat slicer, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. A pink and tan residue up inside the ice maker. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (beef in gravy) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being datemarked. Raw shell eggs stored above radishes in the walk-in cooler. Hallway: The bottom portion of the wall is broken and down to the cinder blocks and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Rear ballroom storage: Paper peeling from the ceiling in a couple areas. Garage storage: Two holes in the ceiling and paper peeling.

Zest!, 30 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 14. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Farm Supply, 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 13. No violations.

Bright’s Drive-in, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 13. The hinges on the plastic door of the ice machine are broken and needs repaired. Static dust accumulation on the ceiling and on the condensing unit fan covers in the walk-in cooler. The underside of the shelf unit above the steam table unit has dried residue accumulation. Cracked drywall on the ceiling and on the wall in the warewash area.

Burger King No. 2605, 531 N. Third St., Columbia, Jan. 13. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a watch. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers.

Columbia Mart, 890 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 13. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the customer area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. A hanger, sponge and spray nozzle stored in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. A large amount of dead leaves, trash and cigarette butts on the side of the facility where the outside dumpster is located, creating a potential rodent hazard. A lot of trash on the opposite side of the wall in back of the facility. The paper towel dispenser is not working in the customer restroom. Wall near the restroom has a hole near the bottom and is in need of repair. Raw shell eggs stored above fruit drinks in the open-air cooler. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Cornerstone Community Ministries Inc., 95 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, Jan. 13. No violations.

Days Inn, 34 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, Jan. 13. Skinned fruit on display for consumer self-service is not protected from contamination or does not have a sign stating “fruit must be washed before consumption.” The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions; replaced container and primed line.

Dollar General No. 16238, 3510 Marietta Ave., Jan. 13. South wall in the storage room has holes and is in need of repair.

El Pueblito Grocery, 1027 Dillerville Road, Jan. 13. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the refrigerator and freezer and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the common name and the date it was opened.

Elizabethtown Coffee Co., 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 13. No violations.

Green Hills Farm Disc Grocery, 615 E. Newport Road, Lititz, complaint, Jan. 13. No violations.

NBA Hotels, 2331 East Lincoln Highway, Jan. 13. No violations.

Peking Palace Restaurant, 1025 Dillerville Road, Jan. 13. Cracked floor tiles in the food prep area need to be replaced. Working containers of paint were stored on the floor and shelves in the food prep area.

Prospect Diner, 4030A Minute Drive, Columbia, Jan. 13. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the basement directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Chocolate milk for consumption by glass beyond the sell-by date.

Subway No. 45971, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 322A, Jan. 13. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 079, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, Jan. 13. No violations.

Wok & Roll Ephrata, 363 N. Reading Road, complaint, Jan. 13. Sweet and sour chicken found cooling in several used, unclean cardboard boxes rather than clean, sanitary food equipment such as trays; voluntarily discarded. Sweet and sour chicken cooling at room temperature on the prep table, which is not a proper cooling method.

Mulligans Fish Fry & Seafood, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Jan. 10. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Wet wiping cloth near hand-wash sink not being stored in sanitizer solution. Mop stored in mop bucket rather than hung to air-dry. In Traulsen refrigerator, dirty, wooden slats on bottom of unit which is not an easily cleanable material. Interior lid of coffin freezer is broken and being taped to keep it together. A single-use plastic container in reach-in refrigerator being reused for food storage; repeat violation 2018. A heavy accumulation of food and debris on bottom of Traulsen refrigerator.

Whitaker Early Learning Center, 1203 Park City Center, Jan. 6. No violations.

Olde Hickory Grill, 709 Olde Hickory Road, follow-up, Jan. 7. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized; new violation. Four large turkeys thawing at room temperature in the food prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method; new violation. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. An open pepperoni stick being stored in a container with raw beef in the walk-in cooler; new violation. A substantial amount of old food, trash and residue on the floor beside the flat grill. Water still leaking from the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. A plastic container of gray water beneath the leaking bowl. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a watch; new violation. Wet wiping cloths in the cooking area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Also the employees storing the wiping cloths in their belt loops and in the back pocket of their pants; new violation. Food employee towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning; new violation. Food employee changing tasks (going from dirty, soiled dishes to clean dishes) that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between; new violation. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing; new violation. Food employees eating in food preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed food in the area next to the steam table; new violation. Old food residue again on the inner rim of the ham slicer.

Snowfox at Weis No. 49, 740 S. Broad St, Lititz, follow-up, Jan. 7. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.