The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Deep Fried Watermelon, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Bar, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Honey Bear Kitchen, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass No violations.

Loving Hut, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

My Vegan Baker, 347 N. Plum St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Oh My Cod, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Papermill Foods, 120 N. Duke St., May 3. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Root, 223 W. Walnut St., June. Pass. No violations.

Soul Country Vegan, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Southern Fried Vegan, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Top Drawer Sweets, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Walk-O-Taco, 120 N. Duke St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Grasshoppers Wicked Pickles, 2 W. Grant St., June 2. Pass. No violations.

La Petite Patisserie, 621 Harrisburg Ave., June 2. Pass. No violations.

Our Little People Childcare Center, 414 N. Pine St., June 1. Pass.

Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charlestown Road, May 31. Pass. Employee toilet room does not have a self-closing door.

Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Thistle Finch Distillery, 417 W. Grant St., May 31. Pass. No violations.

Pie in the Sky, 105 S. Queen St., May 30. Pass. Multiple foods, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler area not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Throughout the food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Queen Grocery LLC, 640 S. Queen St., May 30. Pass. No violations.

Queen Street Bistro, 201 N. Queen St., May 30. Pass. No violations.

Sai Gon Cafe, 1575 Manheim Pike, May 30. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the sanitizer rinse bucket was 200 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; owner dumped sanitizer bucket and remade sanitizer solution to the concentration of 100 ppm. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of fly activity at door entrance areas, but facility does have a pest control program.