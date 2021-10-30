The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

New Salem Borough

Jim and Nena’s Pizzeria, 3 Main St., Oct. 18. Pass. Commercial fans within the kitchen area have a large accumulation of static dust buildup and are in need of cleaning. Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations. Food facility has an expired certified food manager certificate.

York City

York Academy Upper School, 2 West Hamilton Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Devers School, 801 Chanceford Ave., Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Edgar FAHS Smith “Steam Academy,” Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Phineas Davis Elementary School, 300 Ogontz St. Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.