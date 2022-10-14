The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 8. Pass. Throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food unprotected in walk-in cooler directly under a broken pipe seal and is subject to potential contamination. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and attracting insects and rodents. Ice buildup directly over food in the walk-in freezer. Food contact surfaces had have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch — dish shelves, dish storage locations, food prep counters; previous violations.

Wendy’s No. 19231, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

WyndhamLancaster Host Resort & Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

IHOP, 2319 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Alla Board, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Cozy, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

E & L Grocery, 259 W. King St., opening, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

The Urban Farmhouse LLC, 347 N. Plum St., opening, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Grace Brethren Youth, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the Traulson bain-marie.