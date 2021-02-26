The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lancaster Brewing Tap Room, 2323 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 19. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain-marie units. Personal items (clothing backpacks) stored in food prep areas and not in designated area. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food being thawed in a sink next to a sink filled with soapy water used to soak utensils and has the potential of contamination from splash. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Comfort Inn and Suites, 2845 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Feb. 17. Interior of three microwaves with excessive food splatter, under side of coffee brew with a buildup of coffee debris.

Fritz Elementary School, 845 Horning Road, Feb. 17. Water at the hand-wash sink in the restroom is at very low pressure.

Garden Spot High School & Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 17. One of the dumpsters does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover; part of lid is smashed in.

Johnson & Johnson Lititz Marketplace, 400 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, Feb. 17. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice. Dust and debris buildup under turbo chef oven, on shelving under hot and cold tables and around floor and wall by fryer.

Next Level Pizza, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, Feb. 17. No violations.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Millwood Road, Willow Street, Feb. 17. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz, change of owner, Feb. 17. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the prep area. The floor/wall juncture in prep area (under three-compartment sink) is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Five spray bottles of a pink liquid and two bottles of yellow liquid not labeled with a common name in the chemical storage area. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The handle to a pizza cutter melted and no longer in good condition or easily cleanable.

Schaeffer Elementary School, 875 Pleasure Road, Feb. 17. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. After operating the mechanical warewashing machine five times, the rinse temperature did not exceed 156 F. The facility called for repair.

Simply From Scratch Catering, 555 S. Water St., Feb. 17. No violations.

Wacker Brewing Co.- Roadhouse, 312 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, opening, Feb. 17. No violations.

Bon Ventures DBA Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, complaint, Feb. 16. Food employees in food prep and serving area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Brecht Elementary School, 1250 Lititz Pike, Feb. 16. No violations.

Bucher Elementary School, 450 Candlewyck Drive, Feb. 16. Static dust on the fan covers in the walk-in cooler.

Chickies Rock Moose Lodge No. 307, 319 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 16. A black residue inside the ice maker. Ice maker was placed out of service until it is cleaned and sanitized. Wall in the mop room has a hole and is in need of repair. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham), located in the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers and quart cups) stored in the storage room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Coffee Co., 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, opening, Feb. 16. Unapproved material (according style PVC) at hand-wash sink by front counter area.

Edible Arrangements - Lancaster, 103 Rohrerstown Road, Feb. 16. No violations.

Randazzo's Pizza & Pasta, 1981 State Road, Feb. 16. No violations.

Shady Acres Farm Market, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, change of owner, Feb. 16. Bottles of soap stored on the same shelf as food. Shelves in the walk-in cooler to be raw plywood; this is an absorbent material, which is not an approved material. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler to have a heavy accumulation of dust.

Starbuck Coffee No. 59388, 2412 Willow Street Pike, Feb. 16. A working container of bathroom cleaner type chemical was stored on top of plastic beverage cup lids; removed.

TK Convenient Smoke Stop, 18 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 16. Five meatballs subs with an expiration date of Feb. 14 placed out for sale.

Waltz Vineyards at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Feb. 16. No violations.