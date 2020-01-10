The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Domino’s, 2422 Willow Street Pike, opening, Dec. 27. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7364, 2150 Lincoln Highway, complaint, Dec. 27. Cleaning type chemicals stored on the ice machine; corrected. Food employee personal phone stored on the food prep table. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but shell and liquid eggs without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food employee in food prep area, not wearing beard cover.

Julia’s Health FDS, 3611 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Dec. 27. No violations.

Tabarek International Foods, 798C New Holland Ave., Dec. 27. Bulk packaged foods, frozen breaded chicken and french fries are not labeled with ingredients, name of product, net weight and distributed-by statement. Prepackaged cheese is not labeled properly with the facility name, name of product, ingredient statement and net weight.

Wayback Burgers, 343 Comet Drive, Millersville, Dec. 27. No violations.

Burger King No. 8833, 1298 Millersville Pike, Dec. 26. Old food residue and grease on the back, hot food trays. Black residue on the inside of the soda nozzles at the drive-thru window and in the customer self-service area. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, to-go trays) stored in outside shed directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The lids for the fryers stored on the floor. Old food residue on the underside of the pass-through where the paper wraps for food are stored. Grease splatter on legs of equipment, castors and plastic bread holder from grease being dumped into a bucket. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Static dust on two vents above the food preparation area.

Country Store, 3140 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 26. No violations.

Knights of Columbus Home Association, 400 Maple St., Columbia, Dec. 26. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep area. A black residue inside the ice maker.

Sunoco Marietta Avenue, 2141 Marietta Ave., Dec. 26. Four pints of 2% reduced milk with an expired sell-by date being offered for sale. Apples offered for sale do not have a placard or sign stating, “wash before consuming.” Old food splatter up inside the microwave. The handles for the faucet of the three-compartment sink are leaking. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. A pink, slimy residue inside the soda nozzles at the customer self-service soda machine. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the area where the thee-compartment sink is located.

Burger King No. 0581, 1641 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, Dec. 24. Food employees in prep area, not wearing beard covers.

China Moon, 1067 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 24. No violations.

Tanglewood Gas, 1201 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Dec. 24. The hand-wash sink faucet is repaired with tape and the faucet needs replaced. Cardboard being used as a floor covering under the beverage racks in the walk-in cooler, which is not an approved material. Deli meats and cheese were held at 54 F in the bain-marie unit rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. The bain-marie unit does not maintain the required temperature of 41 F or less. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the basement area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Arthur’s at Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, follow-up, Dec. 23. The hand-wash sink near the coffee maker in the food preparation area needs a splash guard to prevent splash contamination of dishes, cups and other food equipment; new violation. Food employees preparing food at the cook line not wearing a beard cover; new violation. A substantial amount of old food debris and crumbs on the floor beneath the hot food serving area out in the customer dining area; repeat violation.

Brownstown Career and Tech Center/School Cafe, 231 Snyder Road, Brownstown, Dec. 23. No violations.

Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., Columbia, Dec. 23. No violations.

Ginmiya House, 1232 Millersville Pike, Dec. 23. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 11034, 1735 Columbia Ave., Dec. 23. These areas have old food residue and debris: behind the dishwasher, an accumulation of grease behind and under the flat grill, and beneath the holders for ice-cream cones. The plumbing leaking from beneath the three-compartment sink. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in salad cooler and the freezer for fries. A brown residue buildup inside the nozzle to the orange juice machine. The outside corral pad full of dead leaves and debris. A working container of cleaner stored on top of a shelf above the flat grill. Fryer cleaner stored above the fryers. Coffee urn cleaner stored on the same shelf with single-service cups. The sanitizing solution in the towel buckets was 0 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 506, Dec. 23. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink located in the prep/ordering area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F; corrected. Loose rubber door gaskets on the undercounter cooling unit. An unidentified chemical container was stored on top of the ice machine; removed. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.