The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Alessio's Pizza & Grill, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 9, Gap, complaint, Dec. 20. No violations.
Amaranth Bakery LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 20. No violations.
Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, complaint, Dec. 20. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers; repeat violation of 2018.
Chestnut Hill 2, 532 W. Chestnut St., opening, Dec. 20. No violations.
Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, Dec. 20. No violations.
Black, slimy residue, cell phone on cutting board: December restaurant inspections for Lancaster County
Espino’s Pizzas and Pastas, 323 W. Lemon St., Dec. 20. No violations.
Golden Wall Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Dec. 20. Five live cockroach-type insects on glue traps located in the facility that were placed by the pest company.
Good N Plenty Restaurant, 150 Eastbrook Road, P.O. Box 249, Smoketown, complaint, Dec. 20. No violations.
Meduseld Meadery, 2084 Fruitville Pike, opening, Dec. 20. No violations.
Speedway No. 06773, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Dec. 20. Edges of bulk storage ingredient bins are encrusted with hardened food residue and need cleaning. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Hand-wash sink and toilet in men's room are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Hot dog tongs and holder are being washed, rinsed and sanitized every evening rather than every four hours as required. Women's bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary products.
Speedway No. 06775, 511 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Dec. 20. Static dust on walk-in fan guard covers. Several sections of basement contains water. Pumps are failing to pump out water and maintain it as dry.
Starbucks Coffee Co. No. 10081, 1360 Columbia Ave., Dec. 20. The hand-wash sink in the back area of the facility is slow to drain; repeat violation of 2018.
Stroopies, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 20. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by several boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Working containers of window cleaner and urn cleaner was stored with single-service articles (cups) in the cabinet beneath the dump sink. Consumer self-service display of stroopies without sneeze guards or other effective protection.
Expired baby formula, gnats and dirty surfaces at prison: Lancaster County restaurant inspections, Dec. 27, 2019
Bully's Restaurant & Pub, 647 Union St., Columbia, Dec. 19. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the basement food preparation area. Peeling and chipping paint on the floor of the basement food preparation area. Salmon in ROP packaging that had not been removed from the package or the package opened prior to thawing. A residue buildup inside the nozzle of one soda gun at the bar. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with equipment in the small food preparation area.
Dietz’s Bar, 505 N. Fourth St., Columbia, Dec. 19. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia for the three-compartment sink. A pink residue inside the ice maker. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food preparation area.
Dream Dinners, 1577 Manhiem Pike, Dec. 19. Static dust on an air-intake vent above the storage rack in the hallway. Working container stored on a rack, used for storing a cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Snowfox at Weis No. 138, 1400 Stony Battery Road, Dec. 19. No violations.
A Plus 40451H, 1954 Old Philadelphia Pike, Dec. 18. Deeply scored and discolored cutting board, for the rotary slicer not resurfaced or discarded as required.
Applebee's No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, Dec. 18. No violations.
Bakehouse on King, 16 W. King St., Dec. 18. No violations.
Black Knights Tavern & Grill, 335 Main St., Landisville, Dec. 18. Water leaking from beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity in the bar area, the facility does have a pest control program. The areas have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, trash and other debris: beneath all units in the bar area, speed racks, outside of the cooler doors, and the small dump sink. The coving molding beneath the mechanical dishwasher is no longer attached to the wall. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Old unused equipment stored in the basement and at the bar, should be removed from food facility. An extreme amount of clutter in the basement.
China Taste, 8 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Dec. 18. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint.
Cici’s Pizza, 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, Dec. 18. The can opener, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; cleaned. Soup and macaroni and cheese, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, were datemarked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding; discarded. Two one-gallon containers of cleaning-type chemicals in the hand-wash sink, in the warewash area, and sink not accessible for food employees to wash hands.
Columbia Veterans of Foreign Wars, 401 Manor St., Columbia, Dec. 18. A bottle of dish detergent and a can of Lysol spray stored with single-service cups on the three-compartment sink at the bar. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sweet bologna), located in the small cooling unit and the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Soda lines and nonintegral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages. Some tears and splits in the floor of the men's restroom, making it not smooth and cleanable.
Garden Spot Fire Rescue New Holland, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 18. No violations.
Lancaster Career & Technology Center, 432 Market St., Mount Joy, Dec. 18. Baking: The quaternary ammonia test strips are faded and nonreactive to quat sanitizer. Old food residue on the mixing hook. Clean food equipment on the storage rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Loose rubber door gaskets on the reach-in refrigerator. Kitchen No. 3: Old food residue on food tongs. Kitchen No. 2: Old food residue and grease on some metal measuring cups.
Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 18. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the kitchen area are not labeled with the common name of the food; corrected. Cracked tiles and the grout worn on the tile floor in the warewash area. The door on the dessert self -serve unit is damaged and needs repaired. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie unit. Shelves in the walk-in cooler are rusted and no longer easily cleanable. The can opener, a food contact surface, was to have dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; cleaned. The delivery door located in the rear of the facility has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.
Panda Garden Restaurant, 649 W. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 18. Food employee in rear area not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hats. Door located in the rear area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Large plastic bins used to store food in walk-in cooler are cracked and not easily cleaned.
Paradise Junction Cafe, 3372 Lincoln Highway East, opening, Dec. 18. No violations.
Procopio's Pizza and Subs, 2525 N. Reading Road, Denver, Dec. 18. Several tongs and containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.
Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association, 54 W. Main St., Leola, Dec. 18. No violations.
Amishview Inn & Suites, 3125 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Dec. 17. A personal bottle of medicine stored in a container on top of the microwave oven; corrected. Six half-pints of chocolate milk were on display and offered for consumption with expired sell/use-by date; discarded.
Brewers Outlet, 111 Butler Ave., Dec. 17. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration (bleach) of the three-compartment sink.
Chickies Rock Moose Lodge No. 307, 219 Locust St., Columbia, Dec. 17. No violations.
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Education Building, 407 Lafayette St., Dec. 17. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the white refrigerator or freezer. The food safety certificate was not posted in an area visible to the public.
Dominion Pizza, 308 S. Queen St., Dec. 17. All nonfood contact surfaces are in need of cleaning.
Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St., Dec. 17. Coffee remnants in kitchen hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. Bulk ingredient bins are not labeled with the name of the common ingredient. Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, refrigerated, temperature-control-for-safety foods, were datemarked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use-by date; discarded. Prepackaged pretzels are not labeled with ingredient information. Some other prepackaged foods do not contain distributor information. Some dirt and debris observed under storage room shelves.
Garfield's at Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, Dec. 17. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher. A tan and pink slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. The ice maker was placed out of service and will be washed and sanitized prior to use. Old pulp residue in the juice wedger. A residue buildup inside the soda gun at the bar. Raw wood and particle board, not nonabsorbent or easily cleanable, in the area near the soda dispenser. A burnt buildup under the portion of the salamander that hangs over the cooking area of the stove. The hand-wash sink in the bar area was blocked by two mixers and not accessible at all times for employee use. Water leaking from beneath the third bowl. The ice scoop being stored in an unclean container.
Giovanni's Italian Restaurant, 188 E. Main St., Reinholds, Dec. 17. Food in walk-in cooler was held at 44-47 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. Plastic food container on storage shelf cracked and not easily cleaned. Clean food containers on drying shelf stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).
Good Taste Restaurant, 910 S. Duke St., Dec. 17. No violations.
Sticky residue, dirty soda nozzles, expired milk: Lancaster County restaurant inspections, Dec. 20, 2019
La Petite Patisserie, 136 N. Prince St., Dec. 17. No violations.
Lancaster Day Care Center, 146 S. Queen St., Dec. 17. No violations.
McDonald's No. 6790, 1284 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Dec. 17. Black residue accumulations in cabinet area at fountain soda unit and ice bin. Black reside accumulations under counter and drink station for takeout window.
No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway, Dec. 17. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.
Oka Asian Fusion, 501 Harrisburg Ave., No. 721, Dec. 17. No violations.
Soulcialize LLC, 31 S. Duke St., Dec. 17. No violations.
Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, complaint, Dec. 17. No violations.
Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School, 1990 Wabank Road, Dec. 16. Chipping paint on a crack that runs cross-wise on the floor beneath the warmers to the wall in the food preparation area, making that area no longer smooth and cleanable; repeat violation.
Fairview Groceries, 96A Paradise Lane, Ronks, Dec. 16. No violations.
Farmersville Butcher Shop, 37 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 16. No violations.
J's Snack Stand, 101 W. Fulton St., New Holland, change of owner, Dec. 16. No violations.
Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln East Highway, Kinzers, Dec. 16. The wire shelves in the double-door refrigerators rusted and no longer smooth and cleanable. Black, moist residue accumulation on the fan covers in the two double refrigerators.
Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, complaint, Dec. 16. A heavy accumulation of dirt, grease and food debris in wait station and throughout the kitchen especially at floor/wall junction. Interior of plate well at buffet contains an accumulation of food debris.
Paradise-Leaman Place F.C., 57 Hershey Ave., P.O. Box 98, Paradise, Dec. 16. No violations.
Route 30 Diner, 2575 Lincoln East Highway, Dec. 16. Pork and sauerkraut, meatballs and rice, refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the refrigerator, were datemarked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use-by date and require discarding; discarded. The cold holding cases located behind the seating counter have cracked glass on a shelf and the sliding doors are repaired with tape; unit needs repaired.
Snowfox at Weis No. 49, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, change of owner, Dec. 16. Food employee is checking off pass/fail rather than record actual pH values when calibrating pH meter. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A charging cellphone stored inside lid of clean containers, contaminating it. Food employee was unable to locate quat test strips.
Villa Nova, 1308 Harrisburg Pike, Dec. 16. The ice scoop being stored in an unclean container on top of the ice maker. A black and pink slimy residue inside the ice maker. The unit was placed out of service and will be cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Old dough residue inside the mixing bowl for dough. The unisex toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips is not available for measuring the utensil surface temperature. The upper interior of both microwaves is bubbled and chipping paint subjecting food to possible physical contamination. Burnt debris and dust on top of the pizza oven. A buildup of grease on the floor beneath the fryers and the underside of the stove over the cooking area. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.
Weis Markets No. 049, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, Dec. 16. In deli, food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. An accumulation of grease noted under and around fryer in seafood department. In deli, one unclean, stored knife.
Weis Markets No. 080, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 16. Seafood display case items with an internal temperature of 57 F.
Weis Markets No. 088, 1643 Manhiem Pike, Dec. 16. Packages of raw chicken stored above a four pack of pork, beef and chicken in the display counter. Deli department: Static dust on the air-intake vent above the chicken fryer. The hand-wash sink in the outer area is slow to drain. A flour buildup on the floor and on equipment in the walk-in cooler. Meat bologna, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the display case, was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Pizza cutters and spatulas with old food residue stored in a plastic container. Dairy department: Static dust and a black residue on the ceiling of the dairy cooler. Bakery department: The slicer and cake pans with old food residue stored as clean. Produce department: Old food residue on the dicer. Meat department: Water leaking from a cracked pipe beneath the hand-wash sink. Dairy department cooler: The wall is damaged at the floor/wall juncture, exposing raw wood in the walk-in cooler.
Willow Creek Discount Grocery 2, 240 Main St., Denver, Dec. 16. No violations.
Twin Valley Coffee at Shady Maple Market, 1324 Main St., Ephrata, opening, Dec. 9. No violations.