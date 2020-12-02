The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Beer Wall on Prince, 114 N. Prince St., Nov. 13. No violations.

Dash Alternative School, 630 Rockland St., Nov. 13. No violations.

Dimaria’s Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1278 Division Highway, Ephrata, Nov. 13. Deeply scored green cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Edward Hand Middle School, 431 S. Ann St., Nov. 13. No violations.

Evergreen Acres Produce, 745 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 13. Half gallons and quarts of root beer made by a person not authorized to produce it; removed from sale. An unlabeled jar of jam found on sales shelf. Removed from sale.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Ann St., Nov. 13. No violations.

Lancaster Bible College Student Center Cafe, 901 Eden Road, Nov. 13. No placard or poster for apples advising customers to wash apples prior to eating. Working containers (3) in food preparation area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

McCaskey East, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Nov. 13. No violations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, 455 S. Duke St., Nov. 13. No violations.

New Panda Ephrata, LLC, 3583 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Nov. 13. Single-service tin cans are being reused for food storage. General Tso’s chicken cooling at room temperature on trays, which is not a proper cooling method. Stored meat cleavers, a tray and a knife near three-bay sink were not clean to sight and touch. In bain-marie inserts, raw chicken in back of cooked pork rather than in front to prevent the the risk of cross contamination; repeat violation. Buckets of sweet and sour sauce found stored directly on the back room floor rather than 6 inches above. Cream cheese in bain-marie and cooked noodles held on prep table had internal temperatures of 44 F and 48 F, respectively. Voluntarily discarded. Remnants of food in all three bays of sink, which is not being cleaned between warewashing; food employee started filling sinks.

Olewine Dining Commons (Metz Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road, Nov. 13. The floor/wall juncture in the dish room at the conveyor wall is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. End caps for light above the grill cold well are missing. A box of chocolates stored beneath the plumbing in the food preparation area. Bags of opened candies and a bottled drink inside a container on the food preparation table. No placard or poster advising customers to wash apples prior to consuming. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on the storage racks in the food preparation area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish room.

Phoenix Academy, 630 Rockland St., Nov. 13. No violations.

Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill No. 6, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Nov. 13. No violations.

Tanya’s Pastry Shop, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 13. Old food residue inside the chopper blades.

Taylor Chip Cookie Co., 2084 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 13. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Food employee preparing food wearing a watch. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, being used on top of the wall and on the sides of the swinging doors at the entrance to the large preparation area. An open employee’s beverage container (can of soda) was on a food preparation table. Torn rubber door gaskets on the triple-door cooling unit. The hand-wash sink was blocked by the sanitizer bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. A can of butane fuel stored on top of food equipment, rather than in an area for chemical storage.

Wickersham Elementary School, 401 N. Reservoir St., Nov. 13. No violations.

Brownstown Elementary School, School Lane, Brownstown, Nov. 12. No violations.

D&L Grocery & Deli LLC, 567 S. Lime St., complaint, Nov. 12. No violations.

Hayloft Ice Cream, 95 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, complaint, Nov. 12. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint; repeat violation.

The Log Cabin, 11 Letort Forest Drive, Leola, Nov. 12. No violations.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., Nov. 10. Facility does not have meat grinding logs at time of this inspection.

Bright’s Drive-In, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, Nov. 10. A food employee was preparing a sandwich — a ready-to-eat food with bare hands; corrected.

Bucher Elementary School, 450 Candlewyck Road, Nov. 10. No violations.

Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Rpad, Ephrata, change of owner, Nov. 10. Food employee working with exposed food is not wearing a hair restraint. Knife handle on stored knife is frayed on edges, mishapenend from heat and not durable. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Floors throughout facility are greasy and contain food debris under shelving and equipment.

CVS No. 2297, 385 N. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 10. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Four gallons of skim milk with use-by date of Nov 9 on shelf in cooler for sale.

Fritz Elementary School, 845 Horning Road, Nov. 10. No violations.

High’s No. 154, 511 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, change of owner, Nov. 10. Door gasket or walk-in cooler is damaged and no longer in good condition. Light shield in back storage area is damaged, cracked.

House of Pizza, 2419 Willow Street Pike, P.O. Box 296, Willow Street, complaint, Nov. 10. No violations.

J&E Food and Grocery LLC, 544 Woodward St., Nov. 10. Static dust accumulation present on the fan covers of the refrigeration units. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in hot hold equipment. Empanadas held at 95 F, in the hot hold unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. Food Manager Certificate has expired, Person in charge is attempting to schedule required training to renew.

Lancaster Recreation Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Nov. 10. No violations.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave., Nov. 10. Walk-in refrigeration unit of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Multiple food items stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigeration, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Reel Cinemas, 1500 Christopher Way, Nov. 10. Hot dogs, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the small cooler and the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell by date and requires discarding. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink near the cook line, in the dishwashing room and at the bar to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 60 days to enroll an employee in a state recognized food safety class. The hand-wash sink near the cook line was blocked by a hose draped across the top and a bottle of sanitizer stored inside and not accessible at all times for employee use. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink near the cook line. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink near the cook line and at the bar. A working container of stainless-steel polish stored next to stirrer straws at the bar.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, complaint, Nov. 10. No violations.

Sun Hing Restaurant, 3055 Columbia Ave., Nov. 10. Raw chicken was stored above lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Frozen beef stored open in the freezer with no covering. Food utensils at the end of the cook line stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. A rag in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. Two colanders of pork draining on top of egg cartons which previously held raw shell eggs risking contamination. An accumulation of grease on the baffles and ansul fixtures over the cook line.

Two Cousins Pizza Family Restaurant, 4207 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, follow-up, Nov. 10. Internal temperature of burgers held at room temperature was 100 F rather than 135 F or above; voluntarily discarded. Cheese held at room temperature had internal temperature of 68 F rather than 41 F or less; voluntarily discarded. A heavy accumulation of grease on hood baffles and ansul system.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 W. Chestnut St., Nov. 10. No violations.

VFW Post No. 3376, 141 S. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 10. Door handle on upright refrigerator is partially broken off.

Waffle House No.1450, 2499 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, Nov. 10. The person-In charge is not performing the duties as required by the state food code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. Facility using disposable items and hand-washing utensils; repeat. Facility does not have a manual maximum thermometer or thermal test strips to measure the final rinse temperature of the high-temperature mechanical dishmachine. Repeat. Equipment in good repair - The final rinse cycle of the mechanical dishmachine is not activated at the end of the wash cycle to sanitize the dishware.

Big Dog Craft Brewing, 1559 Manehim Pike, opening, Nov. 9. No violations.

Farmersville Butcher Shop, 37 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, Nov. 9. Deeply scored butcher block not resurfaced as required.

Giant Food Store No. 6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 9. Meat Department — Dried food residue on the interior surface of the meat grinder; cleaned. Ground beef stored on the shelf above whole beef in the customer display cold holding case; corrected. Dried meat on the wall and the conduit under the meat slicing table; cleaned.

Grand Central Java, 245 Centerville Road, complaint, Nov. 9. No violations.

Hissho Sushi @ Giant 6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 9. No violations.

Hub Meals, 100 W. Millport Road, Lititz, change of owner, Nov. 9. No violations.

Little Rustic Barn, 3017 Pinch Road, Manheim, opening, Nov. 9. No violations.