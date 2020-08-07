The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Black Forest Brewery, 301 W. Main St., Ephrata, July 24. No violations.

D.J.’s Taste of the 50’s, 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike, July 24. Milk used for consumption by the glass with expired sell by date; discarded.

Dutch-way Farm Market Restaurant, 365 Route 41, Gap, July 24. Ham and bean soup, which was cooled, was only reheated to 122 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

El Rey del Pollo II, 120 Chesapeake St., July 24. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cigarettes found on the shelving/storage of cutting board in the food prep area during the inspection. Procedure for clean-up of vomiting and diarrheal events not available. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that meat products are from an approved source. Food facility has packaged food that is not labeled as required. Rice and broth mixture food in the food prep area stored open with no covering. Multiple food ingredient storage containers throughout facility are not labeled with the common name of the food. Multiple utensils or equipment being used in contact with all food without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Frozen foods not maintained in a frozen state in multiple freezer units. Chicken was held at 115 F in the serving area rather than 135 F or above as required. Chicken held at 57 F in the freezer unit stored in truck. Pork items stored at room temperature in food prep area. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in multiple refrigeration and freezer units throughout. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Exterior surface of chest freezer is rusted. Cracked glass observed in hot hold unit. Multiple food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply manual warewash and hand-wash sink at the time of this inspection. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply manual warewash and hand-wash sink at the time of this inspection garden hoses rather than approved food-grade hoses are used to connect to the public water source. The hand-wash sink located mounted on the exterior of the truck near food prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Sump pump under warewash sink area used to transfer greywater to storage tank located rear of facility. Trash receptacle/waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the storage area. Paper towel dispenser empty at hand-wash sink area the exterior of the truck near food prep area. Flies in warewash truck with no screens present to prevent entry of insects/pests.

Gianella's Bakery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, July 24. For bakery items made at operator's facility, there is no sign indicating that ingredients are available upon request. Labeling is not available on prepackaged focaccia or mozzarella balls.

Giant Food No. 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, July 24. Bakery department: A box of Sweet Solutions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A food residue buildup on the outside of the containers of food additives on the shelf. Produce department: Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink. Food employee wearing a watch. Deli department: Bologna, P&P Loaf and smoked uncured ham, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Deli ham and smoked ham, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard-or use-by date of no more than seven days, and require discarding. A fried food residue buildup on the fryers and on the castors of the fryers. Two quarts of low-fat milk, beyond the sell-by date of July 13 and 23, being offered for sale. Rare roast beef with blood juices stored above sweet bologna in the small cooler. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the three-compartment sink. Bakery and deli departments: Working bottles of sanitizer and hand sanitizer stored on the same shelf with cake decorations and food utensils. A spray can of lubricating oil stored next to the slicer.

Helen's Corner Bar and Restaurant, 131 W. Main St., Leola, July 24. Internal temperatures of raw chicken wings, raw pork, sour cream, cheese, potato salad and ham measured 53-58 F; voluntarily discarded. Floor around and under fryer contains grease accumulation and some food debris. Ambient temperature of two-door refrigerator measured 54 F rather than 41 F or less as required; service company was called at time of inspection. Shelves near fryer are sticky and need to be cleaned and maintained clean. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles.

Home 2 Suites Lancaster, 1584 Fruitville Pike, July 24. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety class. A box of oranges stored directly on the floor in the food preparation area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Horse Shoe Ranch, 2 W. Grant St., July 24. No violations.

La Abuela Mexican Restaurant, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, July 24. No violations.

Oak View Acres, 2 W. Grant St., July 24. No violations.

Pond View BBQ TFS3, 96 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, opening, July 24. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 10210, 1950 Fruitville Pike, emergency response, July 24. No violations.

Stolzfus Fresh Meats LLC, Central Market, July 24. No violations.

The Goodie Shop, 2 W. Grant St., July 24. No violations.

Wawa No. 8025, 787 Route 41, Gap, July 24. Four pints of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Geneva Bakery Cafe, 6030 Lemon St., East Petersburg, July 23. A quart of nonfat milk, used in drinks, beyond the sell-by of July 22. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Container was empty, new container was installed, machine primed, concentration recorded at 100 ppm. A dark residue buildup on the floor beneath the three-compartment sink.

Hershey Farm Restaurant, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 23. Upstairs and downstairs ice machines deflector plates had a dark and pink moist residue accumulation. Multiple slicers/choppers with dried food residue. Soda nozzles of the fountain machine (in the group room) with black buildup. Circulating fans in prep area with an accumulation of static dust. Fan guards in both chicken and prepped cooler with black buildup. Food utensils in buffet bakery area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freeze area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Personal beverages stored with in house food items.

Huckleberry’s Restaurant, Route 30 & 896, Strasburg, July 23. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the dish area to remind food employees to wash their hands. The wash solution temperature in the stationary rack, dual temperature mechanical warewashing equipment was 106 F rather than not less than 150 F as required. Cambro pans with old sticker residue on the outside of the container. Fan guards in walk-in cooler soiled with dust accumulation. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the dish area. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in downstairs storage area and intended for use in the food facility. The food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator. Floor grout in the dishwasher area excessively worn and low.

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant, 1870 Fruitville Pike, July 23. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. The flour used for coating chicken is not being sifted every four hours or covered and refrigerated as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Container was empty, new one installed, machine was primed, concentration at 100 ppm. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation was blocked by cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Time in lieu of temperature is being used for sushi rice, however, the time and dates were predated. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish washing area.

McDonald’s, 68 East Town Mall, July 23. Two plastic cambro pans with old stickers and sticker residue on the outside of the pan. Black buildup on door gasket of reach-in cooler at the drive-thru. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the reach-in cooler that stores liquid eggs and Canadian bacon. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in freezer on the cook line. Interior of ice machine of the deflector shield with black speckled buildup. Ice shoot of fountain machine at drive-thru counter with pink slime buildup. Corner of floor in drive-thru area with excessive food debris buildup.

O & M DELI Grocery LLC, 701 N. Shippen St., follow-up, July 23. No violations.

Solanco Market, 1844 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, complaint, July 23. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, July 23. Food handler in main kitchen wearing a watch. Some Klondike Bars and prepackaged stromboli, frozen foods, not maintained in a frozen state in coffin chests on sales floor; removed from case. In hot holding box, rotisserie chickens had internal temperatures of 125 F and 126 F rather than 135 F or greater; voluntarily discarded. In produce prep room, deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Slicer blade, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. In warehouse, bottom wall of walk-in cooler, approximately 8-inch high is deteriorating, exposing the inside of the cooler. In meat walk-in cooler, coating has worn off in some areas exposing concrete. A heavy accumulation of static dust on fan guard covers in the deli walk-in cooler and produce cooler.

Weis Markets No. 041, 1204 Millersville Pike, complaint, July 23. Many gnats where the potatoes and onions are kept in the customer area and in the hallway where the large bags of potatoes and onions are stored.

Blazin J's Mobile Unit, 1228 Park City Center, July 22. No violations.

Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, July 22. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 2053, 301D Main St., Landisville, July 22. Five 32-ounce bottles of Nutramigen baby formula, beyond the sell-by date of July 1, being offered for sale. Dust and debris beneath the shelves in the storage area. Eight water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area.

Dunkin’, 582 Centerville Road, July 22. A half-gallon of milk, used for drinks, beyond the sell-by date. Four bolts and washers missing from the cover of the grease trap, leaving four openings allowing for putrid odors to escape. Spray bottles of cleaner stored hanging above single-service to-go bags and condiments. Food employees in the facility wearing bracelets and watches. Old food residue on several metal trays used to store doughnuts. Cupcake trays and the drink dispenser stored on top of the grease trap. Mildew on the underside of the shelves of the walk-in cooler.

Giant Food No. 6117, 10 Newport Road, Leola, July 22. No violations.

Giant Food Store No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 22. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F (or 165 F for stationary rack). Fan guards in walk-in dairy cooler with excessive dust buildup. Kick plate of the walk-in dairy cooler to be loose and pulling away from the door. Deli: Loose/torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in cooling unit. Backroom: Loose/torn rubber door gaskets on both walk-in freezers. Bakery: A house hold fan with accumulation of dust buildup. Rolling cart that had an accumulation of old food residue. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the deli area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

New Holland Coffee Company 2, 832 W. Main St., New Holland, July 22. Cheese in bain-marie and half-and-half on condiment bar had internal temperatures of 50 F and 56 F, respectively; voluntarily discarded. Food handler wearing a watch.

PJ's Steak & Hoagie, 114 E. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, July 22. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Gouges in pizza paddle, which is not a smooth easily surface.

Rita's, 809 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 22. Installation on the interior of lid to a reach-in freezer exposed to stored food with a potential for contamination.

The Imperial Restaurant, 26 E. Chestnut St., July 22. No violations.

The Salted Spoon, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100, opening, July 22. The toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The floor/wall juncture in the back beneath the three-compartment sink and the storage area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

American Legion Post No. 662, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland, follow-up, July 21. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips to use at low temperature dishwasher to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

El Mariachi, 2 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, July 21. Light bulbs in food prep are not shielded or protected.

El Triangulo Latino, 102 Manheim Ave., July 21. No violations.

More Decor & Gifts, 153 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, July 21. No violations.

Nestle Toll House & Haagen Dazs, 100 Park City Center, L205, July 21. No violations.

Noodles & Company, 2099 Fruitville Pike, July 21. The facility is offering for sale rice crispie treats, however, there are no ingredient labels on the product or a placard stating ingredients are available upon customer request. The tile grout is eroded in front of the mechanical dishwasher and the cook line, causing water to pool and food crumbs to collect there. Employee drinks being stored above and on the same shelf with food for the business, rather than being segregated.

Shooters Crossing, 88 Diller Ave., New Holland, July 21. Wiping cloths in a very unclean condition in kitchen. Wiping cloths on bain-marie cutting board not being stored in sanitizer solution between uses. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Service company notified at time of inspection. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer, however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in warewashing sink at bar and dishwasher. Last used the previous day, slicer blade, a food contact surface, contained old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Ambient temperature of walk-in cooler and bain-marie measured 49 F and 46 F, respectively, rather than 41 F or less. Service company called at time of inspection. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving and bottom of paper towel dispenser, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Water running out from bottom of kitchen hand-wash sink. Food handler wearing a watch. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint. A food handler was slicing cooked beef — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Ham, turkey, pork, cheese, beef and chicken in the walk-in cooler and bain-marie had internal temperature of 49 F and 47 F respectively; voluntarily discarded.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, July 21. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee in bakery/latte area wearing bracelet/watch on hands or arms. Chicken stock and chicken salad being cooled in large stock pots and metal hotel pans in walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method. Cardboard being used to prop up wrapping machine in the meat department; this is not smooth, nonabsorbent, corrosion resistant. Gray bins being stored/dried on a wooden pallet with cardboard, which is not absorbent. Chemicals stored on above or beside food and food packaging in deli, bakery, produce and candy departments. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer in the deli department area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Raw unpasteurized juice's being sold from another source (Lancaster County Market). Can opener, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the bakery, latte and meat departments. Twelve cans of baby formula being offered for sale with an expiration date of June 1. Three large mashed potatoes and two small pasta salad for sale beyond their expiration date of July 20. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Swiss Villa, 1283 Prospect Road, Washington Boro, opening, July 21. No violations.

Whitaker Early Learning Center, 1203 Park City Center, July 21. No violations.

Zig's Bakery & Deli LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 21. No violations.

A Tea Affair, 8 Sturgis Lane, Lititz, Juy 20. Maximum registering indicating thermometer or thermal label to ensure hot water sanitizing dishwasher is operating at correct temperature on rinse cycle is not available.

Fiorentino's Bar & Grill, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, July 20. Raw chicken breasts, salmon, beef, clams, cheese, cod, ricotta sauces, diced sausage and black beans, located in bain-maries, had internal temperatures from 46 F to 50 F rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded. Cut lettuce in lettuce chute had internal temperature of 49 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Two bain-maries had ambient temperature in the 50 Fs rather than 41 F or less. Thermostat on pizza bain-marie indicated an ambient temperature of 38 F, while actually measured at 47 F. An accumulation of grease and food debris under and around fryers.

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, 219 E. Main St., Lititz, July 20. Malt scoops are being stored on paper towels between uses, which are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Hand-wash sinks are unclean and also contain a mineral buildup. The exterior of the oven in bakery room contains hardened caustic solution and needs a thorough cleaning. Shelf under rolling table in bakery room contains flour and food debris. The three-bay sink dish drains are dirty with flour and are not being cleaned frequently enough to maintain them clean. Floor areas in baking room, storage room and around office are worn, exposing concrete and are no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Mod Pizza, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite B4, July 20. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by cardboard boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Coving under dishwasher pulled away from the wall, making in not easily cleanable. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish area. Quat sanitizer in buckets (two) at front counter reading 0 ppm.

Sheetz No. 668, 518 Greenfield Road, July 20. No violations.

Simply From Scratch, 555 S. Water St., opening, July 20. No violations.

The Spot Stop, 438 1/2 Locust St., Columbia, July 20. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a State recognized food safety course. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the restroom. Raw wood being used for shelving in the storage area. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/warewashing area.