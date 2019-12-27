The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lancaster County Prison, 625 E. King St., Dec. 13. Floors near walls in the walk-in refrigerator and freezer units, all non-food contact surfaces, are in need of cleaning. An open employee’s beverage container was in the food prep area; corrected on site. Inside of ice makers, a food contact surface, need to be descaled. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the food storage area. The facility is working with a pest control program; repeat violation.

Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market St, Dec. 12. No violations.

Columbia Middletown BPOE No. 1074, 445 Chestnut St., Columbia, Dec. 12. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomit or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Procedures provided to facility. Soda lines and non-integral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

Elizabethtown College DS, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, Dec. 12. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Food facility inspection indicates insect activity in pan/pot room. Six small winged insects.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Dec. 12. No violations.

Toy Soldier Restaurant & Pub, 104 N. Broad St., Lititz, Dec. 12. Dishwasher rack contains a residue.

Aunt Jennie’s 41 Diner, 42 Route 41, Gap, complaint, Dec. 11. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area; corrected. Ceiling tiles stained and discolored and need replaced.

Caernarvon Fire Company No. 1, 2145 Main St., Narvon, Dec. 11. No violations.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2933 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 11. Torn rubber door gaskets on the salad bain marie cooling unit. Frozen food items in the walk-in freezer stored open with no covering. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., change of owner, Dec. 11. Temperature measuring device needed in the hot food display.

Li’l World of Angels Daycare Center LLC, 250 W. King St., Dec. 11. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

McDonald’s Hempstead, 1880 Hempstead Road, complaint, Dec. 11. No violations.

Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Road, Dec. 11. Employee candy and cough drops stored on a shelf above a food prep table; removed. A food employee was preparing a wrap sandwich, a ready to eat food, with bare hands; discarded.

Our Guardian Angel Child Care Center, 635 Union St., Dec. 11. No violations.

Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Dec. 11. Employees lunch bags being stored in reach-in refrigerator next to ready-to-eat food. Coffee cup in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing; corrected on site. Ceiling tiles missing in the dry food storage area.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Lane, East Earl, follow-up, Dec. 11. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in storage/prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Smithgall’s Pharmacy, 536 W. Lemon St., Dec. 11. No violations.

Star Buffet & Grill, 2233 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 11. Raw chicken was stored above raw fish in the walk-in cooler. Egg rolls in the glass door cold holding unit stored open with no covering. Raw fish stored over vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Loose and torn rubber door gaskets on the bain marie cooling unit. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the kitchen hand-wash sink. The person-in-charge is not performing the duties as required by the PA food code to actively manage food safety in this facility. Shell eggs on the table at room temperature without written documentation to verify disposition.

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Lancaster, 20 W. Orange St., Dec. 11. No violations.

Cake and Cup, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, Dec. 10. Clean food equipment on drying rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for air drying (wet nesting). Exposed baked goods and icing on prep table in the presence of a couple of gnats. Stored metal bowls had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Capricio’s, 303 Airport Drive, Smoketown, Dec. 10. First-aid supplies being stored on shelf above food items in the kitchen area. The interior surface of the door on the chest freezer is missing the plastic cover and insulation is exposed, with the potential to contaminate food. Dried food residue on the food slicer; cleaned. Torn rubber door gaskets on the two bain marie units. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three compartment sink.

Central Manor Church of God, 397 Penn St., Washington Boro, Dec. 10. No violations.

Lancaster City Nutrition, 307 N. Queen St., Dec. 10. No violations.

Noodle King, 216 N. Duke St., Dec. 10. No violations.

Pizza Hut No. 023034, 1624 Old Philadelphia Pike, Dec. 10. The digital thermometer read out for the mechanical dish machine is not displaying the final rinse temperature. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing units. Ice accumulation on the condensing unit piping and on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Sheetz No. 237, 701 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Dec. 10. A fly strip hung close to ice machine and stored food bags. Some hot dogs were held at 132F and 133F on hot dog roller rather than 135°F or above as required.

Amvets Post 136 Home Association, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 9. Ambient temperature of kitchen bain marie measured 56F rather than 41F or less as required. Quat sanitizing test strips are discolored and don’t indicate sanitizer concentration. A residue and debris in two soda gun holders.

Applebee’s No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 9. An open employee’s beverage container was on the food prep table; discarded. The interior surfaces of the microwave oven had dried food residue accumulation. Outside trash area has an accumulation of trash bags and other items that are laying on the ground next to the compactor unit. Several foods prepared in the facility were not discarded by the “discard” date on the label; repeat. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Several base wall tiles missing along the wall of the walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler. Two gallons of expired milk in the walk-in cooler, that was past the five days allowed to use for cooking or baking; discarded. Grease and food accumulation on the underside of the shelf above the hot food holding area on the cooking line. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the three compartment sink. The food facility is extremely dirty and is in need of cleaning. Working container of cleaning-type chemical was stored on the food prep table; corrected. The person-in-charge is not performing the duties as required by the PA Food Code to actively manage food safety; repeat. Exposed food preparation in the food prep areas under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Broken and missing floor tiles at the rear entry door; repeat.

Copper Cup, 7 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Dec. 9. A sponge at the three-bay sink being used to clean food contact surfaces. Only chlorine sanitizer test strips are available in the facility. Facility uses quaternary ammonia sanitizer, which is not being tested for concentration since correct sanitizer test strips are not available; repeat violation.

General Sutter Inn, 14 E. Main St., Lititz, Dec. 9. Food facility is reusing plastic seafood containers for food storage, which are intended to be single-use articles. Stored metal inserts on drying rack had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Paint is peeling on ceiling located between dishwasher and prep area in kitchen. An accumulation of food, grease and debris under line equipment and under storage room floors and walk-in cooler, especially at floor/wall junction. Food splatter on ceiling near dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected on site. Some clean food equipment found on unclean dishboard. A fly strip found located in close proximity to prep table where spices are stored. In Bulls Head Bar, the hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180F; corrected on site. Deeply scored individual and bain marie cutting boards in kitchen not resurfaced or discarded as required. Drying racks in kitchen contain an accumulation of static dust. Trays located on bottom shelf of prep table where spices are stored, contain a copious amount of food debris. Clean food equipment on drying rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). An accumulation of static dust noted on ceiling vent located in the prep kitchen where ice machine is located.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 575 N. Franklin St., Dec. 9. No violations.

Penn Square Grill @ Marriott, 25 S. Queen St., complaint, Dec. 9. Floor in food prep area is chipping and peeling. Facility has contract to repair the floor. Cooler unit pipe leaking in the walk-in freezer.

Rere’s Café, 1404 W. Kings Highway, Gap, follow-up, Dec. 9. No violations.

Roda’s Coffee House, 53 McGovern Lane, Dec. 9. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 212, 3535 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Dec. 9. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Three-bay sink, including drainboards, contain some coffee grounds and dirt and are not clean.

W&S Grocery LLC, 450 W. Orange St., Dec. 9. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in deli meat case. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 313, Willow Street, Dec. 9. The plastic ice machine deflector plate is rough and pitted and is no longer easily cleanable. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain marie cooling unit. Cans of fuel stored on a shelf above food items in the storage room. Raw beef was stored above vegetables and raw fish in the walk-in cooler; corrected. The sliding door and the glass on the front of the sushi cold hold unit is cracked and is repaired with tape. Rear service door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Frozen shrimp thawing at room temperature, which is not an approved thawing method.

Weis Markets No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 9. Four 6 packs of liquid baby formula were offered for sale with expired “use by date;” discarded. Four half gallons of flavored milk were offered for sale with expired “sell by date;” discarded. Black moist residue accumulation on the the single dispensing soda nozzle; cleaned. Food employees in the deli and produce departments not wearing beard nets. Dairy Dept.-static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Deli Dept.-dark moist residue accumulation in the floor drain at the three-compartment sink.