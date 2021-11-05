The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Brian’s Best BBQ, 30 W. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, Oct. 29. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Darshan International Grocery, 1724 Columbia Ave., Oct. 29. Pass. Prepackaged vegetables are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement. Debris and grime inside two reach-in coolers in the back area of the facility.

Dunkin’, 1906 Columbia Ave., Oct. 29. Pass. A box of muffins stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food employees eating pizza in the food preparation area as evidenced by observed partially consumed food. Many small, flying insects in the front service area, on the donuts, in the back near the mop sink and in the warewashing area. A bottle of drain gel stored above plastic spoons on the storage rack in the back. An accumulation of white residue buildup on the shelves of the walk-in cooler. A food employee washing and rinsing food equipment without the final sanitizing step. The hand-wash sink in the front service area was blocked by a long table and not accessible at all times for employee use. The plumbing leaking beneath the middle of the three-compartment sink.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant at Ephrata, 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Oct. 29. Pass. Tongs stored on door handle of oven. Underside of milkshake machine with dried food residue, underside of tea and coffee brewer with debris accumulation. Foods held in grill draw on cook-line at 44-48 F rather than the required temperature of 41 F or below. Some products moved to another cooler due to length of time in draws; other items were discarded. Food employee on cook-line area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms.

Rachel’s Baked Goods, 2 W. Grant St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Ric’s Bread, 24 N. Queen St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Rijuice, 2 W. Grant St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Rohrerstown Diner, 2211 Marietta Ave., Oct. 29. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Time in lieu temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Paper towel dispenser empty at hand-wash sink in the basement where potatoes are processed. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the back food preparation area and in the basement on shelves due to an excessive amount of rodent droppings. Working containers in dishwashing area, used for storing chemicals, taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with common name of the chemical. Two open employee beverage containers, one of them was the owner’s, were on a food preparation table and on a shelf near the dishwasher. Bowls of chicken corn soup, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler in the back, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. No sign or poster posted at hand-wash sink in the basement to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employee changing tasks that may have been contaminated hands (going from dirty dishes to clean dishes), without a proper hand-washing in between. Food employee using the spray wand at the dishwasher to spray off gloved hands, rather than removing gloves and washing hands with soap and water. A food employee (owner) was touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Food employee washing food equipment at the three-compartment sink without a final sanitizing step. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by pots, utensils and cups, and not accessible at all times for employee use. A bottle of bleach stored next to the potato peeler downstairs in the basement. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Bags of onions stored directly on the floor in the basement rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Raw shell eggs were held at 69 F for an unknown amount of time at the cook-line rather than 41 F or below as required.

Shenk’s Poultry, 2 W. Grant St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Singing Spring Foods, 1363 Valley Road, Quarryville, Oct. 29. Pass. Three quarts of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; items discarded. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the deli department and held more than 4 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Smoker Custom Catering, 1198 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox at Weis 191, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Oct. 29. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in food prep bain-marie unit.

Totally Nuts (Ziegler’s Gourmet Nuts Inc.), 120 N. Duke St., type 3 follow-up, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Cartoon Network Hotel, 2285 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 28. Pass. Two gallons of opened milk, used for consumer consumption, with expired sell-by date of Oct. 23; discarded. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low temperature glasswasher. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F; corrected. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing glasswasher, located in the bar area, was 0 ppm, and did not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected. Facility does not have a max hold temperature thermometer or temperature test strips to verify the final rinse temperature of the high temperature mechanical dish machine.

Dave’s Diner, 3036 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Intermediate School, 1175 River Road, Marietta, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Eli’s Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola, Oct. 28. Fail. An employee’s beverage container was on a table with food wraps. A hardened food residue on the meat slicer blade. A black and tan slimy residue and inner components of the ice marker. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A black mildew residue on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of burnt food crumbs and grease on the catch-tray of the stove. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwaves. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certification has expired and is no longer valid. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the bain-marie in the wait station. Pasta salad, sausage gravy and French onion soup, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding.

Friendly's No. 7329, 578 Centerville Road, complaint, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 28. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

McDonald’s No. 11034, 1755 Columbia Ave., complaint, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Oct. 28. Pass. Prepackaged pretzel dips do not contain net weight on labels. Door handle of walk-in cooler with excessive accumulation of food. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area stored uncovered or not inverted. Internal temperature of pretzel dogs in the hot holding case measured 132 F rather than required temperatures of 135 F; discarded.

Piccolo Eatery, 53 E. Main St., Lititz, complaint, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Smoketown Elementary School, 2426 Old Philadelphia Pike, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Soul Sensation, 3441 Columbia Ave., complaint, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 074, 284 E. Main St., Bareville, complaint, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Waffle House No. 1510, 1021 Dillerville Road, complaint, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Akron Nutrition Center, 22 N. Seventh St., Akron, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Au-Sams Trolley Stop No. 2, 44 Cobblestone Road, Ronks, follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Calamus Run Farm, of 672 Georgetown Road, Ronks, follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Katie’s Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Oct. 27. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low temperature dish machine. The plastic coating on the ice scoop holder partially worn off and bare metal exposed and surface not easily cleanable. Meat loaf, which was cooled, was only reheated to 132 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required.

Lancaster Mennonite School, 393 Long Lane, New Danville, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Leola Elementary School, 111 School Drive, Leola, Oct. 27. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher was not available. Dishwasher was checked with inspector’s calibrated thermometer; dishwasher is reaching the proper rinse temperature.

Lititz Elementary School, 20 S. Cedar St., Lititz, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Millersville University Dining Services Student Cafe, 40 James St., Millersville, opening, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Nonna Rose Traditional Italian Kitchen, 363 S. Seventh St., Akron, Oct. 27. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was touching/slicing onions for a salad — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Raw chicken stored above raw calamari in the walk-in cooler. Black residue on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the bar. Tubing in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Two open employee beverage containers on the breading table and at the pizza preparation area. Marinara sauce and meat sauce were held at 129 F and 114 F, respectively, on a steam table rather than 135 F or above as required.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 1001 Buckwalter Road, Lititz, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Sunshine Mini Mart, 568 Manor St., follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6453, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Arby’s No. 8727, 1229 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Bart-Colerain Elementary School, 1336 Noble Road, Christiana, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Locust Hill Farm, 862 Valley Road, Quarryville, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 33998, 2000 Strickler Run Road, Manheim, Oct. 26. Pass. Three buckets of chlorine sanitizer reading at 0 ppm rather than at 50-100 ppm. Vents in dish area with heavy dust accumulation. Floor under fryer with heavy accumulation of grease food and paper. Underside of coffee brewer with accumulation of old coffee residue. Open box of sausage patties in reach-in freezer uncovered. Food employee on production line area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Food employee on production line area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Metro Express No. 4, 3672 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Papa Joe’s, 1027 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Oct. 26. Pass. Dried food residue on the mixing rod of the milkshake unit; cleaned.

Peterson’s Grocery Outlet, 72 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Sal's Pizza & Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Twin Kiss Drive-In, 309 S. Main St., Manheim, Oct. 26. Pass. Door gaskets of all reach-in coolers extremely damaged and in need of replacement. Food employee on cook-line area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Soups, coleslaw, chili was held at 54 F in the front area rather than 41 F or below as required. Product was discarded due to unknown length of time in the danger zone. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration on consumer floor, is not being date-marked; product was discarded. Sprayer nozzle at three-compartment sink with an accumulation of black matter. Interior of pressure fryer with excessive grease accumulation. Interior of microwave with dried on old food residue.

Ephrata Asian Bistro, 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, Ephrata, opening, Oct. 25. Fail. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the department as required.

Grand China, 156 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Oct. 25. Pass. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on the preparation table with noodles and wonton. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Raw shrimp and raw beef stored above vegetables in the refrigerator. A tub of raw chicken stored directly on top of sauce in the refrigerator. An in-use cleaver stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Cardboard and aluminum foil, not easily cleanable, being used to line shelves. Raw shell eggs held at 73 F, on a cart, rather than 41 F or below as required. Food facility is reusing plastic containers without handles in bulk foods rather than a scoop with a handle.

Locust Grove Mennonite School, 2257 Old Philadelphia Pike, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Mountville Elementary School, 120 College Ave., Mountville, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

My Place, 95 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 25. Fail. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the back food prep/ warewashing area. Personal empty bottle of medication stored above food prep area in back kitchen area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was touching subs and quesadilla — ready-to-eat foods — with bare hands. Hood baffles in front prep area with heavy accumulation and some grease accumulation. Food employee in front kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Tongs stored on door handle of oven. A pizza peel with excessive chipping around the edges.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, Oct. 25. Pass. Water at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area does not have sufficient water pressure for proper hand-washing.

Park Elementary School, 50 S. Sixth St., Columbia, Oct. 25. Pass. Paint chipping from the wall around the mop sink. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in cooling unit (both sides).

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, complaint, Oct. 25. Pass. Dumpster lids open when not in active use.