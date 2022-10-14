The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Susquehanna Township

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 3883 Union Deposit Rd, Oct. 5, Pass. The Exterior door in the dine-in area has a large hole at the bottom due to rust which may allow pests access into the building. All doors and windows must be sealed and secure.

Red Crab-Juicy Seafood, 3819 Union Deposit Rd, Oct. 5, Pass. Both exhaust filter units have excessive grease build-up and grease droplets which may cross-contaminate food being cooked on the stoves. Excessive grease build-up is also a fire hazard.

Yiann’s Giro, 3911 Union Deposit Ave. Oct. 5, Pass. No violations.

Price Rite, 3812 Union Deposit Rd, Oct. 6, Pass. Observed food residue and debris on the bottom shelf of several refrigerators, especially the walk-in cooler with dairy products. Broken eggs lying on the bottom shelf area. Dock door has numerous air gaps from maintenance staff drill holes in the panel. Holes should be sealed off to prevent pest access into buildings.

