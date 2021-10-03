The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

County Cup at the Chester County Intermediate Unit Learning Center, 1635 East Lincoln Highway, Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Royal Farms, 5031 Horseshoe Pike, Sept. 23. Fail. Spillage at the F’real Ice Cream machine. Debris splatter at the back wall behind the three-bay sink. Plastic shelving rack next to the three-bay sink is dirty. Grease buildup on the surface, vents, filter and suppression lines of the exhaust hood. Dust buildup on all ceiling vents. Clean walls in kitchen and food prep areas. Clean entire kitchen flooring and floor wall junction. Clean interior and exterior surfaces of equipment, refrigeration units and table tops. Moldy-looking caulk at the three-bay sink. Clean flooring under all refrigeration and cooking equipment. Debris on the flooring of walk-in freezers and refrigerators. Clean wall behind the cook-line fryers. he entire men's restroom is need of cleaning. The women's restroom needs to have the wall cleaned.

Charlestown Township

P.J. Whelihan’s of Malvern, 12 General Warren Blvd., follow-up, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Coatesville City

Simply Shrimp Inc., 300 East Lincoln Highway, Sept. 24. Pass. Chemicals are used for sanitizing.

East Bradford Township

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 698 Downingtown Pike, Sept. 24. Pass. Tuna steaks observed thawing at ambient temperatures on prep table in vacuum packaging. Soiled pans in the food prep sink and not in the 3-compartment ware washing sink or designated area. No sanitizer prepared for use on cutting board and other food contact surfaces while active food preparation was underway with raw and ready to eat foods prepared during the hours of operation prior to the department’s arrival.

Dollar Tree, 682 Downgintown Pike, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 300 North Bradford Ave., Sept. 23. Pass. Floor of the walk-in refrigerator and floor of the storage room need to be swept and mopped.

East Caln Township

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 1008 East Lancaster Ave., opening, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

CVS, 599 Bell Tavern Rd., follow-up, Sept. 21. Pass. The stained ceiling panels in the retail area have not been replaced.

East Goshen Township

Applebrook Golf Club, 100 Line Rd., follow-up, Sept. 24. Pass. The three compartment sink has been secured the wall and needs to be caulked.

East Marlborough Township

China Garden, 826 East Baltimore Pike Suite 3, Sept. 24. Pass. Clean the shelves and floor in the walk-in refrigerator. In the walk-in freezer half of the bags of foods not labeled as to the contents. Remove unused rice warmer from the storage shelf and tray of equipment under the prep table. An employee’s open beverage and face mask were on the prep surface. In the walk-in refrigerator, a container of raw chicken stored above ready to eat food items. Small bin of sanitizer solution is being set up in the three-compartment sink.

Kennett Square Golf and Country Club, 100 East Locust Ln., follow-up, Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Walmart, 516 School House Rd., Sept. 23. Fail. At the hand washing sink by the Rotisserie, the temperature of the hot water was only 90 degrees F. Employees' jackets stored on shelves with supplies and paper goods. Brooms kept in trash receptacles and mops sitting in the sinks instead of being hung by the mop sinks between use. Water staining and an accumulation of liquid observed on the floor under the urinal in the men’s bathroom. An open can of soda was on the counter. Several baking pans had significant baked-on residue. Numerous fruit flies were near the sliced bread machine. An unlabeled spray bottle of clear liquid was hanging below the handwashing sink in the front area. Various baby formulas on the sales shelves with past expiration dates. Ice starting to accumulate on the outside of the fan guards of the walk-in freezer. Clean inside compartments of the fryers, canopy over the fryers, the shelf above the three-compartment sink, the walk-in refrigerator and the perimeter of the walk-in floor. No paper towels available at the handwashing sinks. Clean the floor under the three-compartment sink, the HVAC vent in the ceiling in front of the blast chiller, the floor of the walk-in freezer and the HVAC vents in both bathrooms. At the dividing wall between the ware washing and chicken prep, the panel and trim is in disrepair.

Wayback Burgers, 811 East Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Sept. 21. Pass. Several tiles are cracked or broken in the back prep and ware washing room and others have been replaced but are not grouted. A spray bottle of clear liquid observed on the shelf under the drying stand, unlabeled. All spray bottles must be labeled as to the contents. Repairs to the gasket on the under-counter freezer at the fry station were made, however, the gasket is again becoming detached. Clean the wall at the prep table in the back prep and ware washing room and the HVAC vents.

East Nottingham

Oxford High School, 705 Waterway Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Burger King, 363 Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Easttown Township

Veekoo Asian Cuisine, 564 East Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Phil’s Famous Pizza and Steaks, 521 Lancaster Ave., Sept. 20. Fail. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Squeeze bottles with ingredients, throughout the kitchen, are not labeled with the common name of the ingredients. Cheese was at 50 degrees and sauce was at 48 degrees, in the pizza prep area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Marinara sauce and lunch meat not date-market. The certified food manager at this facility is listed as the certified food manager at another facility and this is not allowed. Rodent droppings in and around a bag of onions stored on a lower shelf. All walls and floors in the kitchen, shelves and equipment in the back prep area are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Buildup of ice in the chest freezer in the dining room. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Knives, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Mouse droppings along the perimeter of the kitchen floor. One dead mouse in a mouse trap near the grease trap.

East Vincent Township

Spring City Elementary School, 190 South Wall St., Sept. 21. Pass. One of the fans in the walk-in freezer has some ice accumulating on it that needs to be cleaned. The hand wash sink does not have water at adequate pressure. The hand wash sink is not convenient and easily accessible for employees working in the kitchen area. The hand wash sink was blocked by boxes, furniture, and supplies, and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual ware washing.

East Whiteland Township

House of Biryanis & Kebabs, 309 Lancaster Ave. Suite C1, follow-up, Sept. 23. Fail. Food scoops, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Floors, walls and bathroom vents are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. There is build up in the two chest freezers. Insufficient lighting in the ware washing area and the women's bathroom. Two old cooling units that are in the facility need to be removed due to them contributing to the pest harborage. Still observed some cockroach activity throughout the facility, specifically in the old cooling units. Wet wiping cloths in prep area, stored in a bucket which did not contain detectable sanitizer. Food facility is reusing equipment or utensil, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. There is a leak at the faucet at the three compartment sink.

El Charro Negro, 524 Lancaster Ave., Sept. 21. Fail. Several cooked meat products were sitting out at room temperature and were tempted at 130 degrees. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Please fix the leak under the Coca-Cola machine in the dining area and clean up any remaining water from the leak. Several bottles of cleaner and sanitizer were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment or single service articles in the back prep area. Several foods and sauces throughout the kitchen, walk-in cooler, and freezer in stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler and the Coca-Cola fridge in the kitchen. in-use knives or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleaned and sanitized. Several food items stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler and freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Rice in a plastic grocery bag warmed in a hot holding unit. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Several cracked floor tiles are throughout the kitchen and the hallway. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink was 50 parts per million, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Food facility is reusing containers, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Several absorbent rags placed on top of foods throughout the facility. Food facility does not have a certified food manager.

Venice Pizza and Pasta, 60 East Lancaster Ave., Sept. 20. Fail. Cracked raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. There is a buildup of ice in the ice cream chest freezer and the walk in freezer. Wall in the kitchen behind the three compartment sink, has a small hole and has a cove base that needs to be repaired. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods (which have been prepared or opened from original package) such a sliced deli meat & desserts that are held in the facility for 24 hours or more must be date marked. Employee drained food down the hand wash sink in the back kitchen. Tuna salad and chicken salad were tempted at 53 degrees in the Bain marie in the kitchen area, rather than 41 degrees or below as required.

Franklin Township

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 109 Gypsy Hill Rd., Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Sugar Shack, 1733 New London Rd., Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Thorndale Volunteer Fire Company, 2611 Lincoln Highway PO Box 72525, Sept. 24. Pass. The interior white chute of the ice machine had a slimy layer on it.

Lower Oxford Township

Walmart, 800 Commons Dr., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available.

Kennett Square Borough

Letty’s Tavern, 201 East State St., follow-up, Sept. 24. Pass. Leak in deep fryer. Supply Chlorine test strips and use daily at the dishwasher. The facility does not have a certified food manager.

Kennett Township

Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 Union St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Boscov’s Department Store, 355 Coventry Mall Blvd., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. The mini refrigerator in the soft line coordinator office needs to be defrosted to prevent water entry into food or food packages. Food-contact equipment is not being cleaned properly. Chlorine test strips were not available to test that the chlorine bleach sanitizing solution concentration is between 50 and 100 parts per million. Roof is leaking water in the food storage area.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 1110 Towne Square Rd., complaint, Sept. 23. Pass. The floors under and behind equipment throughout all food preparation areas in the entire facility have a buildup of grime, debris, trash and moisture. There is a large puddle underneath the cabinet containing kegs in the bar area. Roof is leaking water in the area in front of the walk-in cooler. Clean food utensils stored in the area with the ceiling leak, subject to splash and contamination.

Giovanni’s 724 Restaurant and Pizza, 1492 East Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Sept. 21. Fail. Food employees are washing their hands in the small sink located next to the three-compartment sink. Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips for the three-compartment sink. Prepackaged foods are not being labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement or allergy warning statement.

Oxford Borough

Penn’s Grove Middle School, 301 South 5th St., Sept. 23. Fail. Raw shell eggs stored above ready to eat foods (peeled carrots). The garbage disposal is not operable. Very low water pressure at the pre-rinse faucet. Active water leak on the floor with water flowing from under shelves below window. Active water leak from ceiling with water captured using a trash can.

Hopewell Elementary School, 602 Garfield St., Sept. 20. Pass. Cleaning is needed around the floor drain under the three-bay sink. Replace light bulb in the ware washing area.

Phoenixville Borough

Mikro Lodge, 920 Township Line Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Root Down Tasting Room, 435 Bridge St., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Uncle B’s Bar B Q, 425 Bridge St., Sept. 21. Pass. Interior bottom shelf in reach-in one-door freezer, interior drip tray in the ice maker and the bain marie top interior sides and surfaces need to be cleaned. There are dust-like debris on the ceiling vent cover in the kitchen. Common food label lacking on bulk dry good container. Torn door gaskets on several cooler, freezer units.

Boston Market, 240 Nutt Rd., follow-up, Sept. 20. Pass. One light out above rotisserie ovens. Walk-in freezer not in operation.

Parkside United Church of Christ, 505 Main St., emergency response, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

The Soundbank, 119 South Main St. Floor 1, Sept. 20. Pass. A few pieces of tile cove base missing under ware wash sinks. Food like splatter on interior of microwave oven. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the public women’s restroom. Racks and sheet pans stored on floor in ware wash room.

Sadsbury Township

Green Ridge Farm, 220 Octorara Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

St. Thomas More Church, 2101 Pottstown Pike, Sept. 24. Fail. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual ware washing equipment was 103 degrees F. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The facility does not have a certified food manager. Outdoor storage area for refuse in no non-absorbent flooring, such as concrete or asphalt.

Stone Barn Cellars, 3050 Pottstown Pike, Sept. 23. Pass. Hand soap and paper towels were not available at the hand wash sink in the upstairs bar. Facility has signs of rodent activity. Mouse droppings were found along the floor and wall juncture under the upstairs bar hand sink, along with a mouse trap. Stack of single-use bowls stored uncovered and not inverted with dead insects and debris caught inside and between the bowls in the downstairs kitchen. As the three-compartment sink is still being used to sanitize dishes, the sink must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to remove all debris and grime. The hand sink in the upstairs bar area is used for multiple other purposes, such as ware washing or dumping liquids.

Spring City Borough

El Rincon Criollo (The Latin Corner), 13 Riverside Dr., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Tracy’s Pizza & Deli, 15 Riverside Dr., Sept. 23. Pass. The hood filter ledge above fryers, bottom shelf in Pepsi reach in cooler with condiments, interior cabinet shelf ledges in cabinets under front counter meat slicer, and bottom wooden shelf behind front counter under fountain soda machine need to be cleaned and sanitized. One light out in the hood at the cook line. Heavy debris on table top can opener blade and holder.

Tredyffrin Township

Diane’s Sidewalk Deli, 500 Chesterbrook Blvd., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s, 260 West Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. Install lower level half wall where stud exposure is located by the four electrical panels. Several areas on the roof have leaks. The upper level of the kitchen needs a thorough cleaning. Mop stored in bucket in back ware wash area. Cardboard lining shelves in ware wash area under prep table.

Sushi Nami Japanese Kitchen, 35 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Brock and Company Inc. at Delaware Valley Friends School, 19 East Central Ave., Sept. 21. Pass. Fan is rattling loud. Freezer in dry storage is down and not in use. Wall to the right of the three bay sink observed with holes and dry wall exposure from an old wall shelf and is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 239 East Swedesford Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Excessive fruit flies throughout facility. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb and splash. Clean interior and exterior of lamps above food prep tables. Replace light bulb under hood as needed.

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 North Valley Forge Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. Food manager certificate must be renewed.

Sassano’s Inc., 21 Plank Ave Suite 220, follow-up, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Upper Uwchlan Township

St. Elizabeth Parish School, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Sept. 23. Pass. The hand washing sink nearest the food preparation sink doesn’t have water pressure. Dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler fan guards.

St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Toolbox Café at the Universal Technical Institute, 750 Pennsylvania Dr., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, 379 West Uwchlan Ave., opening, Sept. 21. Fail. Seal around the wasteline-wall juncture at the dishwasher and pizza area handwashing sink. The pizza oven does not have a completed ventilation system. Large True worktop and walk-in freezer in disrepair. The chlorine sanitizer level in the low temperature dishwasher was 0-25 parts per million. Provide a vapor proof light shield on the walk-in cooler light fixture. Facility does not have a certified food manager.

Spatola’s Pizza, 401 West Uwchlan Ave., follow-up, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Warwick Township

Brandywine Branch Distillers, 350 Warwick Rd., follow-up, Sept. 24. Pass. Several refrigerators did not have thermometers inside to measure the ambient air temperature. There were no paper towels available at the hand wash sink behind the bar area. The ceiling vent in the employee restroom is very dusty and needs to be cleaned.

West Chester Borough

Capriotti’s Sanwich Shop, 607 East Market St., Sept. 24. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Test strips on hand have been spoiled by exposure to water. No measurable sanitizer was detected in the bucket used to wipe down cutting boards and make tables in front area. Floor in walk-in cooler has a large accumulation of debris and condensation. Floors and walls throughout facility in need of a deep cleaning. Touchpoints throughout facility, including walk-in door handle, reach-in refrigerator handles and prep top cover handles, have food and grease buildup and are not clean to sight and touch. Chicken noodle soup and tomato bisque held in walk-in cooler beyond seven days.

Gemelli Artisanal Gelato & Dessert Café, 12 West Market St., Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 601 West Strasburg Rd., Sept. 23. Fail. Clean and sanitize the interior of the entire three-bay sink. In both toilet rooms, the sinks, toilets and floors need cleaned. Clean the floors throughout the entire kitchen and under all equipment. Sliced tomatoes and bottles of mayonnaise and salad dressings were held at 59 degrees F in the "toppings" prep table rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. The prep table is not working at all. Repair two non-working light fixtures in the dish washing room.

La Rancherita Mexican Taqueria, 323 East Gay St. D1, Sept. 22. Fail. in-use knives stored between equipment, an area not easily cleaned and sanitized. The single glass door refrigerator in the kitchen was operating at 52 degrees F. The current sanitizer test strip is water damaged. The drain under the food prep and hand sink as well as the drain under the kitchen prep sink are leaking. A completed certified food manager application and copy of certification need to be mailed in. Clean out and organize the cupboards under the cash register. Clean the dish rack trays, interior of the freezer, interior of the freezer shelving and interior of the display case. Sweep the entire floor of the dry storage room. Clean the inside of the freezers and cooking exhaust hood. Spray cans of glass cleaner and a torch were mixed with food items near the display case. Supply soap and paper towels to the hand sink in the kitchen.

Kildare’s Irish Pub, 18-22 West Gay St., Sept. 20. Pass. Three raw wood rails were installed on the stainless steel liquor rail. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the main bar and in the employee toilet room.

West Goshen Township

Aramark at Fern Hill Elementary School, 915 Lincoln Ave., Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Arora Estates, 851 South High St., opening, Sept. 24. Pass. Provide quaternary sanitizer test strips at the three-bay sink. Facility does not have a certified food manager.

Aramark at Glen Acres Elementary School, 1150 Delancy Pl., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Fugett Middle School, 500 Ellis Ln., Sept. 22. Pass. At high-temperature dishwasher, ventilation ductwork is not operating adequately to remove heat and steam.

Levante Brewing Company, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 2, follow-up, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1010 West Chester Pike, Sept. 21. Pass. Clean the rolling black cart in the back-of-house area. Four containers of macaroni salad were past the expiration date of Sept. 19.

Aramark at Greystone Elementary School, follow-up, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Shoprite of West Chester, opening, 1115 West Chester Pike, Sept. 20. Pass. Install utility hook above mop sink so mops can be hung to dry. Install beveled base coving at all floor and wall junctures. Paint and seal raw wood shelf holding the hot water tank.

West Vincent Township

Ludwig’s Village Market, 2918 Conestoga Rd., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. There is a leak underneath the three-compartment sink. The floor under and around the three-compartment sink has a buildup of water and debris due to the leak.

West Whiteland Township

Aramark at Pierce Middle School, 1314 Burke Rd., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Willistown Township

Olive Tree Greek Grill, 231 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 22. Fail. Clean the filters above the char-broiler unit. Clean floors in kitchen areas, especially at the floor and wall juncture. Some mouse droppings were found on the floor surfaces in food service areas. Three exterior doors were propped open.