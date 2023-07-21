The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market St., July 14. Pass. No violations.

BLD Beverage/136 S Water St LLC, 136 S. Water St., July 14. Pass. No violations.

Cocina Mexicana Inc., 112 N. Water St., July 14. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4739, 840 W. Main St., New Holland, complaint, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts No. 343939, 807 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food Store No. 85, 789 E. Main St., Shopping Center, Mount Joy, July 14. Pass. Produce: food employee in production area not wearing proper beard cover. Deli: static dust on condenser fans and grates in walk-in cooler. Main walk-in freezer heavy accumulation of ice on ceiling, condenser fan grates and down along wall sides. Main kitchen: plumbing system not maintained in good repair — slow drain in hand-wash sink closest to service area. An insect control device close to walk-in cooler area holds potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils; corrected.

Hayloft Ice Cream, 95 Groffdale Road, Leola, complaint, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi Giant No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Kianny Grocery & Deli, 76 Howard Ave., July 14. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 3255, 140 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, July 14. Pass. Urinal in men’s bathroom is sealed off and is scheduled for repair.

Root, 223 W. Walnut St., follow-up, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Rosario’s Pronto Pizza, 289 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6885, 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Stir Fry 88 Lancaster Inc., 142 Park City Center, follow-up, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Albright Life, 417 W. Frederick St., July 13. Fail. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Bee Bee’s All Naturals, 342 N. Queen St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 4580, 821 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, July 13. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a table in the food preparation area. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers; repeat violation. Several, black, sausage trays, with old food residue and not clean to sight and touch, removed for cleaning.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., type 2 follow-up, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Church of God Of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Wagon Restaurant, 2961 Main St., P.O. Box 201, Conestoga, July 13. Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Accumulated ice in walk-in freezer on condenser coil.

Decades Lancaster, 438 N. Queen St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital LLC, 333 Harrisburg Ave., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Splits and Giggles, 500 W. Lemon St., follow-up, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Ave., July 13. Fail. Improper storage of knives. Declutter and clean shelves in back food prep area and storage area. Designate area for personal item storage. Repair or replace all rusty shelving units throughout food prep area and food storage area. Repair or replace gaskets. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout food prep and food storage area are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace molding on wall in back food storage area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in food storage area, but facility does have a pest control program.

The Promised Land Camp, 220 Boy Scout Road, Conestoga, July 13. Pass. Food employee not wearing beard cover. Static dust on portable fan in the dish area. A heavy accumulation of ice on floor of walk-in freezer. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the the dry storage area. Working container in dish area used for sanitizer bucket, taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Country Coffee, 2218 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, July 12. Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to.

The Golden Whisk Bakery, 245 Locust St., Columbia, July 12. Pass. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink in the front service area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by a table, chair and cooling cart, and not accessible at all times for employee use. A child’s toys; one under the drying rack in the food preparation area and one in the receiving area. The back receiving doors located in the rear of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents. Several live spiders and webbing at the back receiving doors of the facility. A working container of surface sanitizer was stored hanging above food and food equipment on the storage rack in the back food preparation area. A bottle of Bacti-free cleaner and cans of butane fuel were stored on a shelf with food equipment in the back food preparation area.

Mason’s Eatery, 451 E. Mifflin St., follow-up, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Rising Sun Nutrition, 50 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Speedway No. 06780, 2281 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, July 12. Pass. Fluorescent light fixture closest to office in dry storage area not being shielded or shatterproof. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

The Beer & Beverage Shoppe, 241 W. Roseville Road, opening, July 12. Fail. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the warewashing area.

TJ’s Ice Cream LLC, mobile food facility Type 2, 2512 Valley Drive, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Tonnino Winery, 945 N. Plum St., July 12. Pass. No violations.

Wayback Burgers, 343 Comet Drive, Millersville, July 12. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Adamstown Community Pool, 272 Main St., Adamstown, July 11. Pass. Three-bay sink with oily residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

Bellia Pizza II, 1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, change of owner, July 11. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A brownish residue inside ice machine water trough. Air return vent near pizza oven with an accumulation of static dust. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The hand-wash sink in the main kitchen production area does not have single use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device.

Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, July 11. Pass. Three-bay sink with oily residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

Hickory Run Campground, 285 Greenville Road, Denver, July 11. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Knights of Columbus Home Association, 400 Maple St., Columbia, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Linden Dale Farms, 2 W. Grant St., July 11. Pass. No violations.

Mt. Joy Family Restaurant & Diner, 307 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 11. Pass. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler; corrected. Wet-wiping cloths in main kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Electric slicer with accumulated dried food residue; corrected. Pink slime on the deflector of the basement ice maker; corrected. Old food splatter in the interior of the microwaves on cooking battery. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid; previous violation Feb. 8, 2022. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — spigot leaking at the hand-wash sink on servers’ side of prep line. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Pizza Hut, 2040-2044 W. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, July 11. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the spigot (both hot and cold) at the three-compartment sink. Soap and paper towels not available at the hand-wash sinks in the main kitchen prep area; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the main kitchen prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., July 11. Pass. No violations.

Starlite Camping Resort, 1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, July 11. Pass. No violations.

W Donuts Truck, mobile food facility Type 3, 805 Main St., Akron, opening, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19229, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, July 11. Pass. Food employee preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Another food employee has a lot of hair and the visor supplied by the facility does not effectively restrain all of the hair. Boxes of sausages stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A tan residue inside the soda nozzles in the front seating area and at the drive-thru. A grease buildup and food debris on the floor beneath both flat grills. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the outside storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Water leaking from the drainage pipe beneath the food preparation sink.

Breakaway Farms, 2446 Valley View Road, Mount Joy, July 10. Pass. Food employee in food production kitchen not wearing proper beard cover. Static dust on condenser cooling fan grates in walk in cooler. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; corrected.

Cafe Arabella, 40 E. Main St., Lititz, complaint, July 10. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 130 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 10, July 10. Pass. Two working containers of sanitizers stored on a shelf with single-use lids.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, complaint, July 10. Pass. No violations.

Zest!, 30 E. Main St., Lititz, July 10. Pass. No violations.