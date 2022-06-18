The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dover Township

Dunkin Donuts, 2700 Carlisle Rd, June 7, Pass. Observed wall at front counter where drinks are made to have an accumulation of drink splatter. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Observed one handwashing station in back room where handles are not working to turn water on and off so water is being turned off by the valve. Sink needs to be repaired. There is a second sink in the back room for handwashing.

Hanover Borough

Eisenhower Diner, 375 Eisenhower Dr, June 6, Follow Up, Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the food prep area above the slicer with no lid and straw. Broken equipment, pallets stored outside next to the food facility need to be removed. Raw chicken stored in the walk-in cooler above ready to eat bacon. Observed cardboard being used to line shelves in the walk-in cooler, this is an absorbent material and is not approved for use in food service. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish area. Plumbing under hand sink at front drink dispensing area not in good repair- pipe under counter is not capped and using masking tape to cover, allowing a sewer smell coming out of it. Observed dumpster lids left open when not in active use.

Lower Windsor Township

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 4490 E Prospect Rd, June 7, Pass. Observed heavy accumulation of static dust on ceiling return air vent covers located in the ware washing room. Customer self-serve apple displays do not have a sign or placard advising fruit should be washed before consumption. Interior surface of frozen BIB storage cupboard not cleaned at a frequency to preclude the accumulation of syrup spills and dirt.

Springettsbury Township

Burger King, 2400 Mt Rose Ave, June 6, Fail. Exposed food preparation observed in cooks line and fryer area under dirty ventilation ducts, equipment, attachments (such as monitors, pipes, push button pads, etc.) and subject to potential contamination. Upper interior of the microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The hand wash sink in the drive through area was blocked by ice buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of flying insect activity in drive through, mop sink, and BIB storage areas. Kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Floors under equipment have heavy accumulation of oil, foods and filth. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Exterior surfaces of fryers and fryer casters are grease laden and very dirty. Observed cooking equipment and holding equipment, in the food preparation areas, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Hood systems are extremely filthy, greasy, dusty and are in need of cleaning. Observed monitoring screens, push button pads, bulk ingredient storage equipment, in cooks line and food preparation areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in the kitchen and storage areas is made of ceramic tile and is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Grout between tiles throughout the kitchen has deteriorated, tiles around the mop sink are broken. Food employee observed in fryer area, wearing bracelets and watch on arms. Food employees observed in the cooks line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Hawk Gunning Club, 2486 Pleasant View Dr, June 7, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces of ovens not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Raw shrimp observed thawing in standing water in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Food slicer and table mounted can opener cutting blade, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Observed interior of fryer cabinets with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

West York Borough

Viking Athletic Association, 318 N Adams St, June 7, Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat, time temperature control for safety foods, such as sauces, soups, diced, chopped vegetables, pastas, etc. prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, are not date marked. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Floor in the kitchen area is made of tile and is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. In use utensils are stored where they are subject to contamination by employee clothing and unclean surfaces. Ceiling vents and air return covers in the kitchen area are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Bulk dry ingredients located in the mixer area are not covered and subject to contamination. Observed cases of various foods stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Table mounted can opener cutting blade and potato cutter, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Mops and mop bucket is stored in three basin sink areas, with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils. Observed interior of oven with an accumulation of food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

York City

L&J, M&M Lounge, 530 Maryland Ave, June 9, Fail. Inside the microwave at top, a food contact surface was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed dirty knives on magnetic strips in the kitchen area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent and insect activity in the kitchen area. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed the door glides of the cooler dirty to sight and touch. Bottom of the cooler at the bar area is dirty and in need of cleaning. Utensils stored in the drawer are not stored all one direction to prevent touching the food contact end while retrieving. Chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles. Observed wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored at 3-bay sink and prep cooler areas which were not in the original protective package. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in the basement area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Waste receptacle for disposable paper towels not provided.