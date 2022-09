The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

Pastorante, 1012 N 3rd St, Aug. 25, Pass. The hand wash sink located in the area has water temperature in excess of 125 degrees. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents and insect activity in areas, and the facility does have a pest control program. Last pest control treatment 8/24/22