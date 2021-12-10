The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Milton Hershey School Project Market, 260 Ivanhoe Ln., Dec. 2. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards. Biofilm-like residue on the inner surface of the ice machine, above the ice formation tray.

A Plus, 305 E. Governor Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Catherine Hall Milton Hershey School, 300 Hotel Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. Biofilm-like residue on the deflector plate of the ice machine. Blade of the table-mounted can opener, a food contact surface, had signs of rust.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 210 W. Chocolate Ave., Dec. 1. Pass. Floors throughout the facility, interior and exterior of all refrigeration equipment and drains in the back ware washing area have a buildup of food debris. Soda nozzles a food contact surface, had food and black mold residue.

Hershey Country Club, 1000 E. Derry Rd., Dec. 1. Refrigerated time and temperature control for safety food repackaged and date-marked by the food facility was past the use-by date. The soda gun nozzle at the Hogan Grill bar was repaired with duct tape. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. Caulking at the mechanical dishwasher of the Hogan Grill has a buildup of black mold.

Hershey Country Club Pavillion, 1000 E. Derry Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the bathroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Hershey Country Club West Snack Hut, 1000 E. Derry Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Sorrento’s Pizza, 16 Briarcrest Square, Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Splashes at Hershey Country Club, 1000 E. Derry Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Sunrise Inn Hershey, 17333 E. Chocolate Ave., Dec. 1. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate chlorine sanitizer concentration.

Cocoa Diner, 590 E. Main St., follow-up, Nov. 30. Pass. Main ice machine has pink and black mold residue.

Hershey’s Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Nov. 30. Pass. Two refrigerators within the bakery area holding foods at approximately 48 degrees F. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware washing machine did not reach a surface temperature of 160 degrees F. Mineral and sediment on the deflector plate of the ice machine nearest the bar. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the coffee and cocoa area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Coffee dispensers are staged at the handwash sink within the Coffee and Cocoa area, indicating uses other than hand washing.

Howard Johnson Inn, 845 E. Chocolate Ave., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid, 337 W. Chocolate Ave., Nov. 30. Pass. Accumulation of dust, dirt and debris on the floor along the walls within the back-room dry storage area. cardboard being utilized within the walk-in cooler as a floor covering under the milk retail display shelves.

Chocolate Avenue Grill, 114 W. Chocolate Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. Accumulation of dust, dirt and debris along the floors and walls behind the dry storage racks. Several food storage bottles and containers, located in the food preparation areas, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Sliced fruit at the bar was held at room temperature, rather than 41 degrees F.

Lower Paxton Township

Black Rock Brewing Company and Spring Gate Winery, 5948 Linglestown Rd., opening, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Gilligan’s Too, 10 N. Houcks Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. Waste receptacles for disposable paper towels not provided at the handwashing sink in various areas of the kitchen. Floor tiles in front of the walk-in freezer area are cracked and roughened. Fan guards of the walk-in cooler, grease hood above the cook line and oven area and floors and walls around the CO2 tanks are dirty and dusty. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware washing machine did not reach 180 degrees F. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar was 0 parts per million.

Panera Bread, 4259 Union Deposit Rd. Suite 15, Nov. 30. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Evidence of rodent and insect activity in the ware washing areas

Lykens Township

Mendez Taco Stand, 5415 Route 25, Dec. 3. Pass. Food employees in the cooking area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

The Copper Kettle, 5415 Route 25, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

The Donut Shoppe, 5415 Route 25, Dec. 3 Pass. A food employee was touching donuts - a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Penbrook Borough

Penbrook Grocery, 2526 Walnut St., Dec. 3. Pass. Various frozen items such as pizzas, hot pockets and breakfast meals for sale were no longer frozen in the reach-in refrigerator. 12 containers of baby formula in various sizes and containers for sale by the facility were past the manufacturer's' sell-by date.

Steelton Borough

Raja Quick Pick Mart, 441 S. Front St., complaint, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Waffle House, 3890 Union Deposit Rd., follow-up, Dec. 1. Pass. Terra Cotta floor tile in food prep area was sealed but recently worked loose.

Wendy’s Restaurant, 4340 Garrison Ave., opening, Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Wings Basket, 3911 Union Deposit Ave., Dec. 1. Pass. Wing Basket has posted an ex-employee's ServSafe Certificate. Front door has noticeable air gaps at the two door junction which may allow pest entry into the facility. Mold growth on the ice machine's baffle and side walls. Noticeable grease droplets on oven exhaust filters.

American Legion Post 730, 3813 Walnut St., Nov. 29. Pass. ServSafe Certification has expired. Food debris on bottom shelf of upright refrigerator and upright freezer.

Heaven Sent Academy, 201 N. Progress Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, 3510 Paxton St., Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Royal Buffet & Grill, 2810 Paxton St., follow-up, Dec. 3. Pass. Frozen fish stored directly on the floor in back prep area. Frozen fish and chicken foods were thawing at room temperature on the back prep carts. Fan guards of the walk-in cooler area of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

CVS Pharmacy, 3865 Derry St., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Daily Mart, 3801 Derry St., Nov. 30. Pass. Three quart sized containers of chocolate milk for sale past the manufacturer's sell-by date.

Mad Dash Concessions 1, 612 Strites Rd., opening, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Mad Dash Concessions 2, 612 Strites Rd., opening, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

West Hanover Township

West Hanover Township Recreation Center, 628 Walnut Ave., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.