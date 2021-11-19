The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Char Koon, 1152 Mae St., follow-up, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Hershey High School, 450 Homestead Rd. PO Box 898, Nov. 10. Pass. Boxes of food stored directly below the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler, which was dripping condensation and could potentially contaminate food. The blade of the table-mounted can opener, a food contact surface, had rust. A serrated spatula in a drawer of clean utensils had rust on the blade.

Hershey Middle School, Homestead Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. Biofilm-like residue on the upper portion of the inner wall and at the inner seam in the back of the ice machine.

Hershey Early Childhood Center School, Homestead Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Hershey Elementary School, Homestead Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. Pizza cutter, located in a drawer of clean food utensils, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Harrisburg City

Schnitzel’s Brat Stop, 1233 North 3rd St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Rite Aid, 4299 Union Deposit Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 4005 Jonestown Rd., complaint, Nov. 9. Fail. The food facility operator shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. Various refrigerated milks were held at 55 degrees F, in the back storage cooler area. Old food residue and drink ice was left in the hand wash sink. Floors and under equipment areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Lower Swatara Township

Fulling Mill Inn, 3268 Fulling Mill Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Giant, 450 East Main St., follow-up, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Midtown Pizza, 442 East Main St., Nov. 10. Fail. Wet wiping cloths throughout the kitchen area are not being stored in sanitizer solution. Frozen lasagna foods were thawing at room temperature on the front food prep counter. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the front counter area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Soda machine and soda gun nozzle at the bar area, food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The hand wash sink in the front counter and back ware-washing areas do not have single use towels, continuous towels or an air drying device. Evidence of rodent activity under the soda syrup rack in the back prep area. Refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours are not being date marked. Wall by the dough mixer in the back prep area has a large whole, and is not sealed to provide a smooth, non-absorbent, easily cleanable surface. The exterior and interior of the ware-washing machine, floors throughout the back prep area, floors under storage racks in the walk-in cooler and storage racks for clean and dirty dishes in the ware-washing area are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Swatara Township

Hoss’s Family Steak & Steakhouse, 9009 Bridge Rd., follow-up, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 3253 Paxton St., Nov. 9. Pass. The grease hood and filters above the fryers and cook line, exterior of all fryers and grill equipment on the cook line, exterior of hot-holding equipment on the prep line, walk-in cooler fan guards and grease trap transfer filter have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris.

McDonald’s, 850 Eisenhower Boulevard, Nov. 9. Pass. cooler drawer equipment by the cook line area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, 4650 Lindle Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in various refrigerators throughout the bar and kitchen areas. Floor and wall area below the ware-washer of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Oven drain in the back prep area has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. Interior and exterior of all kitchen equipment has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Floor tiles throughout the kitchen areas are cracked, roughened and are not smooth, easily cleanable surfaces.