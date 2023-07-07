The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lancaster Beignet Co., 230 N. Prince St., follow-up, July 1. Pass. No violations.

Country Meadows Farm, 2 W. Grant St., June 30. Pass. No violations.

Kendig Square Movies 6, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, June 30. Pass. A black residue on inside deflector plate of ice machine; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Maplehofe Dairy, 2 W. Grant St., June 30. Fail. Nonfood contact surface of reach-in refrigerator is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. It is in need of repair/replacement. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 313, Willow Street, follow-up, June 30. Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Back door located in the back entry area of the food facility has a gap (not fully sealed) and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Willow St Lions Club Community Building at LCCTC, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, June 30. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., June 29. Fail. Food employee in food prep area, wearing a watch.

China Inn, 3985D Columbia Ave., Columbia, change of owner, June 29. Pass. Raw chicken stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. Miso soup was held at 117 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Oven cleaner stored next to the grinder blades on a shelf.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., June 29. Pass. Two employee’s open beverage containers were on two food preparation tables. A food employee was touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Raw shell eggs stored on top of a container of pickles.

Finazzo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 2121 New Holland Pike, June 29. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above marinara sauce in the reach-in cooler. Meatballs and marinara sauce were held at 129 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (pasta), located in the reach-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

Hammond School Farm Market, 661 Ranck Road, New Holland, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Home2Suites, 21 Quarry Ridge Drive, Ephrata, change of owner, June 29. Pass. Ice machines on each floor not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Legacy Acres, 2222 Main St., Akron, change of owner, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Shady Grove Campground, 65 Poplar Drive, Denver, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 388, 3101 Columbia Ave., complaint, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Sunny Ridge Health Foods, 207 Tabor Road, New Holland, June 29. Pass. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

Boas Fundraising, 441 E. Main St., Mountville, June 28. Pass. Working containers stored on the same shelf next to food equipment and spices.

Dollar Tree No. 4412, 783 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 28. Pass. No violations.

Hippo Bubble Tea 2, 777 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 28. Pass. Employee restroom does not have a self-closing door. Paper towel dispenser and soap dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom area; previous violation November 2022. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in both restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; previous violation November 2022. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Hometown Kitchen, 18 Furnace Road, Quarryville, June 28. Pass. No violations.

Landis Valley House Hotel, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, June 28. Pass. No violations.

P & O Market Inc., 1111 W. Orange St., June 28. Pass. No violations.

Pat's Pizzeria, 1100 Harrisburg Ave., June 28. Pass. Boxes of mozzarella stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Marinara sauce and meatballs were held at 129 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Prepackaged assorted cakes, baklava and pies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and a distributed-by statement; repeat violation of Nov. 14, 2022. Prepackaged assorted cakes, baklava and pies are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement; repeat violation of Nov. 14, 2022. Deeply scored cutting boards (at the pizza-make unit) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safe course for managers. Trash and debris behind the outside dumpster. The dumpster lid open when not in use.

Sabor Cibaeno Grocery, 300 Coral St., June 28. Fail. Date and label throughout. Commercially prepacked food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Remove cardboard from reach-in refrigeration units. Nonfood contact surfaces in front store area not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Refuse outside is not being stored in receptacles or waste handling units that are inaccessible to insects and rodents. Outer door in front kitchen area has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 28. Pass. Food employees preparing food wearing bracelets and a wristwatch. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Cartons of ice cream stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Sliced turkey meat, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding. Pulled pork, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach of the mechanical dishwasher. A slimy, pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Speedway No. 06779, 1660 Rohrerstown Road, June 28. Pass. Food employees in food prep area not wearing a beard cover. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a mop bucket, a trashcan and plastic items, and not accessible at all times for employee use; repeat violation 2022. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back.

Today's Pizza, 933 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 28. Pass. Available sanitizer test strips are compromised and unable to determine sanitizer concentration.

Ace Sushi at Yoder’s Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Amaranth Bakery, 2 W. Grant St., June 27. Pass. No violations.

Beanie’s Bar & Grill, 78 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 27. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, follow-up, June 27. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Ice machine inner panel was to have mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Rear exit door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity (less than 30 rodent droppings) in the kitchen and rear food storage area.

D.Y. Little Beverage Distributor, 1224 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 2203, 553 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 27. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the customer/employee restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected. Several ceiling tiles missing in the restroom that need to be replaced. Old, unused and inoperable drinking fountain attached to wall at restrooms that should be repaired or removed from food facility.

Hissho Suishi at Giant 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., June 27. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Salad Co., 2 W. Grant St., June 27. Pass. No violations.

Papa John's No. 2129, 1800 Columbia Ave., June 27. Pass. Salami, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the pizza make unit was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The keyboard used for checking orders has a buildup of old food residue, dust and grime. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front food preparation area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the restroom.

Roots Beer Distributor, 537 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 27. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the ladies’ and men’s restroom to remind employees to wash their hands.

Sheetz No. 312, 1455 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 27. Pass. Food employees in kitchen prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. A small accumulation of ice above the condenser fan in the walk-in freezer. The hand-wash sink in the front food prep area was to have jalepenos in the basin and drain, indicating potential uses other than hand-washing.

The BBQ Trough, mobile food facility Type 3, 1280 Indiantown Road, Stevens, June 27. Pass. No violations.

The Tea Box LLC, 346 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, opening, June 27. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 029, 2673 Lititz Pike, June 27. Pass. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Udder Bliss Creamery, 189 Ridgeview Road, No. 2, Elizabethtown, June 27. Pass. A working container of sanitizer hanging above the three-compartment sink not clearly marked with the name of the product; corrected.

Yoder’s Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, June 27. Pass. Exposed food preparation in grill area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Three-compartment sinks at wash stations were with buildup of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers at the cleaning stations were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Storage and prep line equipment, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Clean food containers in dish and prep areas stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning. Back wall in the meat room is made of metal and is rusted/roughened/and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floors under cooking lines not cleaned at a frequency to remove all debris.

Yoder’s Fuel Island, 644 E. Main St., New Holland, June 27. Pass. Three-bay sink with buildup of food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Camp Andrews, 1226 Silver Springs Road, Holtwood, June 26. Pass. Electric slicer, a food contact surface, to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Accumulated static dust on the outside corner of walk-in above stored food, as well as inside on condenser fan unit and grates. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the cold water side of prep sink. Trash receptacle/waste handling unit outside not having a tight-fitting lid or cover and was subsequently open.

Camp John H. Ware 3rd, 239 Jubilee Road, Peach Bottom, June 26. Pass. Dried food substances on the blade and interior of electric slicer; corrected. Old food splatter in the interior of the microwave; corrected. A heavy accumulation of ice in freezer, on condenser unit, attached coils, walls and on floor of walk-in freezer.

Gap Auction, 5336 Kinzers Road, Kinzers, June 26. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, June 26. Pass. Bakery and deli department: Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Four half-gallon containers of whole milk and six half-gallon containers of reduced fat milk, beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Bakery department: Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Condensation forming on the bottom of condensate drip trays in the deli display case, subjecting ready-to-eat food to possible drip contamination. Meat department: Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the elbow of the drainpipe beneath the sanitizing bowl of the three-compartment sink. Warehouse and dock area: An extreme amount of webbing on the overhead fixtures and in the corners. Deli department: Working spray containers of cleaners, stored hanging above bags used for packaging food. Produce department: Working spray containers of cleaners stored hanging near a container of clean food dispensing utensils.

Hissho Sushi At Giant No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, June 26. Pass. No violations.

Jen’s Choice, 5336 Mine Road, Kinzers, June 26. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 17813, 1296 Millersville Pike, June 26. Pass. A black residue up inside the ice chutes of the self-service soda machine. Coffee grounds in the hand-wash sink in the front.

Poke Bowl Station, 367 Comet Drive, Millersville, follow-up, June 26. Pass. No violations.

Pour Mans Brewing, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 26. Pass. No violations.

Skyline Concessions, 245 Eden Road, June 26. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 66293, 1580 Strickler Road, Mount Joy, June 26. Pass. No violations.

Thousand Trails Circle M RV & Camping Resort, 2111 Millersville Road, June 26. Pass. No violations.