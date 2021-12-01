The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Joe’s Kwik Marts, 750 E. Main St., change of owner, Nov. 23. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Jackson Township

Porch, 890 Tulpehocken Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. Exposed food preparation under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.

Lebanon City

Javi Restaurant, 42 S. 8th Lebanon, Nov. 24. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the front service area. Wet wiping cloths in the front service area are stored on the edge of the handwashing sink and not in sanitizer solution. Evidence of rodent activity in the prep area. The floor edges behind equipment and also the walls of the food prep area are splattered and not cleaned frequently enough.

Latin American Restaurant, 429 N. 9th St., complaint, Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Latin House Restaurant, 433 N. 9th St., Nov. 24. Pass. The interior of a reach-in refrigeration unit needs to be cleaned.

South Londonderry Township

Stuff’d Steaks & Hoagies, 2824 Horseshoe Pike, Nov. 23. Pass. Food debris and litter under equipment.