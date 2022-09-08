The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cumru Township

D’Lish Creations, 360 E Wyomissing Ave, Aug. 29, Pass. Test strips for testing multi quaternary sanitizer were expired as of 07/2022.

Exeter Township

Domino’s, 3801 Perkiomen Ave, Aug. 29, Follow Up, Fail. Floor in the unused restroom is cracked / damaged and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floor in the restroom in the back area is cracked / damaged near the toilet and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Side door (east) located in the back area of the food facility has gaps on all sides and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and pests. The door jam also has a gap at the bottom, on the handle side of the door. One set of lights is not shielded or shatter proof in the back storage area. Roof of the food facility does not protect from weather and entry of insects/pests at the roof vent in the back room. The roof vent is not closable and the ceiling tiles are missing in this room. Perimeter walls of the food facility do not protect from entry of insects, rodents, and other pests as evidenced by holes in the walls being plugged with steel wool and other materials. The light intensity in the walk-in cooler is not sufficient for proper cleaning. The light intensity in the back room/dry storage area is not sufficient for proper cleaning. Multiple ceiling tiles are missing in the back area and need to be replaced. There is exposed insulation in this storage area due to the missing ceiling tiles. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in all areas. Facility may need to increase the frequency of their pest control program. Old unused equipment and other items stored in the back area should be removed from the food facility.

Frank’s Fine Swine & Beef at Antietam Market, 905 Byram St, Aug. 29, Pass. No violations.

Sunset Diner, 6560 Perkiomen Ave, Aug. 29, Pass. Loose or broken door hinges observed on the ice machine lid in the basement. Lid/door is not closing tightly to fully protect the ice in the bin. Wall behind the ice machine is very deteriorated and is in need of repair. Some insect control devices (fly strips) are located in the kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils (near slicer and freezer storage). Large metal scoop at the ice machine is cracked and is not in good repair or condition. Old dirt and debris observed on the dry storage shelves in the basement. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - hot water not working at the handwash sink in the dishwashing area. Screen door to the outside, located in the basement area of the food facility is not self-closing and was observed to be open during this inspection. The door does not latch properly either, so that it will stay closed. Door was closed during the inspection, but needs to be repaired. One set of lights is not shielded or shatter proof in the dishwashing area.

Muhlenberg Township

China Fun, 3611 Pottsville Pike, Aug. 28, Pass. Cooked shrimp/raw shrimp in the bain marie were held at 47.1/45.7°F, respectively, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food (cooked chicken/raw beef) in the walk-in refrigerator is stored open with no covering. Food dispensing utensil in bulk food bins (rice/MSG) observed stored in the food and not with handles above the top of the food. Trash can exterior, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Fan guard is soiled. Front door to the outside is not self-closing and/or is being propped open. Food employees observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Pizzariffic, 3201 Pottsville Pike, Aug. 28, Pass. Shredded cheese was held at 43.3 °F, in the LARGE bain marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. Facility has multiple items stored that are unnecessary and have not been used in the facility. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the pizza dough area, a food preparation area. Food employee observed in 3 compartment sink, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Corrected on inspection. Exposed food preparation (at pizza oven area) under dusty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Rubber spatula observed to be cracked with groove present, which is not easily cleanable. Wall in the dough prep area has a hole, and is in need of repair. The back room/storage area of the food facility is dirty, and in need of cleaning. Sump pump residual observed on floor. Large bain marie upper lids do not fit securely, allowing temperature loss and unprotected food storage. Observed wiping cloths being stored/soaked in a very dirty solution. Corrected on inspection. Lower shelf of dough table, underneath grill table, underneath grill, underneath fryers have heavy grease/food residue build-up. Paint remains chipped on the wall adjacent to the bain marie/dough prep table. The wall is not easily cleanable.

Dollar General, 3215 N 5th St, Aug. 29, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Salino’s Importing, 923 Elm St, Sep. 2, Pass. No violations.

St Lawrence Borough

Turkey Hill Minit Market, 3057 Saint Lawrence Ave, Aug. 30, Pass.

Upper Tulpehocken Township

C&C Pizza, 92 Main St, Aug. 30, Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Facility to sanitize in ware washing sink until repaired.