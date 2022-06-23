The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Exeter Township

Crestwood Pool Snack Stand, 20 Hearthstone Ct, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Alebrije Mexican Restaurant, 3805 Perkiomen Ave, June 14, Pass. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the refrigeration unit next to the drink station in the kitchen. Ceiling tile missing in the back storage area needs to be replaced. Working container (spray bottle) in front area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Antietam Valley Recreation Pool, 905 Bryman St, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Hamburg Borough

Hamburg Recreation Park Pool Concession, 2nd and Franklin Sts, June 13, Pass. Pre cooked hamburgers, a commercially processed food, was only heated to 80°F before being placed in the hot hold unit and not to 135°F for hot holding as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Mt Penn Borough

Jake’s of Mt Penn, 232 Carsonia Ave, June 14, Pass. One of the soda nozzles, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch

Muhlenberg Township

Castenadas, 4899 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Rd, June 11, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

El Gallito Mexican Bakery, 626 N 9th St, June 15, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the Meat Deli area. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom in the Bakery area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Observed prepackaged Frozen Treats in ice cream cooler. Not labeled with the flavor and ingredients. Observed a pink/purple bulb installed in the Deli Meat Cooler. Needs to be replaced with a standard bulb. Missing and damaged ceiling tile through-out retail and food prep areas need to be replaced.

La Cocina Picante, 315 N 9th St, June 15, Pass. No violations.

La Fogata Restaurant, 742 N 9th St, June 16, Pass. Hood system needs to be professionally cleaned and serviced.

Old San Juan Cafe, 808 N 9th St, June 16, Pass. No violations.

El Patron Deli Grocery, 247 N 8th St, June 17, Pass. Ventilation hood is in need of a professional cleaning. The handwash sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying devices.

St Lawrence Borough

Little Caesars, 2851 Perkiomen Ave, June 14, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate control of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this repeat non-compliant inspection. The interiors of the unused walk-in coolers in the back room are in need of cleaning. The floor in the area in front of these walk-ins also has a significant accumulation of dirt/debris. Outdoor trash dumpster is rusted along the bottom edge and is not durable, cleanable, leak proof, and/or rodent and insect resistant. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Observed trash on the ground around the outside waste handling unit, which can attract insects and rodents. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof near the 3-compartment sink. Outside perimeter wall of the food facility (east side of building, near one of the unused walk-ins) is deteriorated and does not protect from weather and entry of insects and rodents.Ceiling tiles missing in the back area need to be replaced. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity throughout the back area. Facility does not have an adequate pest control program. Foods (pizza toppings) were held at 54-58 °F, in the pizza prep bain marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. The top of the pizza prep bain marie is in disrepair. The hinge attachment/screws are missing so the right-hand lid can't be used properly. The right-hand lid was not in place during this inspection. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the back area. Soap dispenser appears to be broken. A working container (spray bottle)of glass cleaner was stored above pizza pans in the pizza prep area. Floor in the back area at the entrance to the back room is cracked/damaged and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Observed some standing dirty water in this area. There is missing coving material in the back area at the entrance to the back room and in the mop room. Double doors located in the back area of the food facility still have a gap at the bottom and do not protect against the entry of pests.

Upper Bern Township

Mountain Springs Campground Snack shack, 3450 Mountain Rd, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets, 2759 Papermill Rd, June 13, Pass. No violations.